Highlights The Washington Commanders shook up their coaching staff and front office this offseason.

Washington traded starting QB Sam Howell for picks, and signed veterans Austin Ekeler and Bobby Wagner.

Washington's 2024 NFL Draft priorities: QB at No. 2, edge rushers, and offensive depth.

The 2023 Washington Commanders had a disastrous season, finishing 4-13, and were dead last in the NFC East. The tumultuous season led to the firing of Head Coach Ron Rivera and a cleansing of his coaching staff. General Manager Martin Mayhew was not fired, but took a demotion within the organization and is now a Senior Personnel Executive.

The Commanders replaced Rivera with Dan Quinn, who was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020, and replaced Martin with Adam Peters, who was the assistant General Manager of the San Francisco 49ers from 2021 until last season.

Front office and coaching staff changes weren't the only big moves the Commanders made.

The team traded starting quarterback Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick. The Commanders also sent Seattle a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick to even out the pick swap.

The team wasn't done with just trading away their starting quarterback, they made a flurry of moves adding some big names and looking to add as much veteran experience as possible.

2024 Washington Commanders Free Agent Signings Player Position Austin Ekeler Running back Bobby Wagner Linebacker Zach Ertz Tight End Marcus Mariotta Quarterback Nick Allegretti Guard Frankie Luvu Linebacker Jeremy Chinn Safety Dorance Armstrong Edge Brandon McManus Kicker Dante Fowler Jr. Edge Tyler Biadasz Center Jamison Crowder Wide Receiver Cleilin Ferrell Edge Noah Igbinoghene Cornerback Jeremy Reaves Safety Anthony Pittman Linebacker Efe Obada Edge

Austin Ekeler and Bobby Wagner were the biggest names out of the bunch, and will both be looked to as team leaders and possible captains in 2024. The team did a good job of adding depth along the secondary, overhauling the linebacking core, and adding edge rushers.

Offensively, the main focus was to get a capable backup quarterback in Marcus Mariota, rebuild the interior of the offensive line, and bring a playmaker to town. Tight End Zach Ertz was also signed, and will likely be the starter.

Draft day is almost here, and Peters and Quinn will have some big decisions to make as April 25th draws closer.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1: Thursday, April 25th, 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 26th, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27th, Noon ET

Streaming on ESPN and the NFL Network

The draft will be live from Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, Detroit, Michigan

The Commanders' Needs on Draft Day

Washington's roster overhaul began in free agency and will conclude with the draft

Washington will enter the NFL Draft with nine total picks, and six of those are inside the top 100. This will be welcome for a team that has nearly overhauled its entire roster already this offseason. Washington's roster is not completely void of talent, but it is far from a winning football team right now. The draft might be able to remedy that.

2024 Washington Commanders' Draft Picks Round Pick 1 2 2 36 2 40 3 67 3 78 3 100 5 139 5 152 7 222

Quarterback

By trading Howell to Seattle, the Commanders made it known what their approach would be in the draft. The No. 2 overall pick will most likely be a quarterback and one who will likely play early on in his career. Mariota will likely serve as the backup while Jake From and Jeff Driskoll battle for the third quarterback spot on the roster.

Edge Rusher

The Commanders' defense was one of the worst in the NFL in 2023, finishing dead last in team defense. This was due in large part to struggles rushing the passer from the edge. The team has already started to overhaul the edge rusher spot by bringing in Fowler, Ferrell, Armstrong, and Obada, but they should not be satisfied yet.

Neither of these players are elite by any stretch, and they don't need to be. Defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen are both high-level interior players who will help the group of edge rushers. Good teams in the modern NFL have a wealth of pass rushers, so taking one in the top 100 is a good idea.

Offensive Line

If the plan is to draft a quarterback high, the next plan must be to build his protection. Right now, the projected starting offensive line would be Lucas, Allegretti, Biadasz, Samuel Cosmi, and Andrew Wylie. While this group does have solid experience, building quality depth along the offensive line is key to developing a quarterback.

Lucas has just one year left on his deal, so planning for the future by taking a tackle is one route the team could take. While the interior offensive line should be improved, Cosmi has just one year left on his deal, which could lead the team to take a similar approach.

Wide Receiver

Terry McLaurin is the team's best player, and will be the best friend to a young quarterback learning the ropes in the NFL. Despite McLaurin being one of the best in the league, the team could still look for an injection of talent at the position, giving a young quarterback another target.

Jahan Dotson is a budding player, and along with McLaurin, he dominates the field vertically while also being able to stretch it. The Commanders have their speed, but they could be in the market for a big-bodied playmaker with an elite catch radius.

Washington Commanders 2024 Mock Draft

A wealth of picks could turn around Washington's fortunes

Peters' options for this draft class are seemingly endless. His team could be in the market for nearly every position across the board, and with nine draft picks, he will have a chance to draft some players who will contribute early on.

First Round, No. 2: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

The first pick of Peters' tenure will likely be the most important of his career. The Chicago Bears will likely take Caleb Williams with the number one overall pick, putting the stress on Peters. The decision will likely come down to LSU product Jayden Daniels or North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jayden Daniels became the first Heisman Trophy recipient since Lamar Jackson in 2016 to win the award on a team with three or more losses on the season. Only 14 players all-time have accomplished such a feat.

Washington hired Kliff Kingsbury to be their offensive coordinator, and Daniels better fits the profile for the type of players he has coached than Maye. Daniels also has one of the biggest arms in the draft, which could create explosive plays downfield with McLaurin and Dotson. After all, Daniels won the Heisman trophy for a reason.

If not for Williams being a potential generational talent, Daniels could very easily be the first player off the board. Instead, Peters will have a chance to draft "his guy" to possibly lead the franchise for the next decade and a half.

Second Round, No. 36: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

Darius Robinson is a physical specimen and one of the most violent defensive linemen in this year's draft class.

At 6'5" and 280 pounds, he has the size and frame to play either defensive end or line up as an interior pass rusher in the NFL. This versatility could be enticing to Quinn, who runs primarily a 4-3 defensive front (Mizzou ran a 4-3 as well), because of the ways in which he could align Robinson based on the down and distance.

Robinson used a combination of length, power, and agility to win reps at Mizzou. He used a nice bull rush to set up other moves like a cross-chop as well as a rip move.

Having a chess piece like Robinson could elevate the entire defense, and give Washington a good foundation for rebuilding its front.

Second Round, No. 40: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Adding an explosive athlete like Xavier Legette to a wide receiver core with McLaurin is a recipe for success. In 2023, he finished the season with over 1,000 yards and was also named a Third-Team All-American. Legette used a physical style of play to win contested balls, while also using his bruising running style to pile on yards after the catch.

Legette has the potential to be an elite "X receiver" in the NFL, but with McLaurin in the offense, he would likely be the Z, and that isn't a bad thing.

In Kingsbury's offense, Legette would be utilized along the outside and set up in positions where he could attempt to win contested catches and other one-on-one matchups. As a high-level second option to McLaurin, he would be the second read on most plays, but if given time to get open, it would help open up his special yard-after-catch abilities.

Third Round, No. 67: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Max Melton is an elite-level athlete and was built to stop the track stars of the NFL. Melton finished his Rutgers career with eight interceptions and four fumble recoveries. A three-time All-Big Ten honoree, Melton has the ability to play in a man or zone defense due to his insane speed.

Quinn allows his defensive backs to be aggressive, and Melton is always looking to make a play on the ball. He blankets defenders with his quick transitions, but any miss-thrown ball in his general direction could lead to an interception. Quinn's defenses live off turnovers, so this pick would be a great fit for both.

Round Three, Pick No. 78: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

The Commanders may have brought in Ekeler to carry the water, but by taking a player like Jaylen Wright, they could add some explosion to an offense in desperate need of big-play capability. The 5'11", 210-pound Wright averaged a whopping 7.4 yards per carry in 2024 and notched multiple explosive runs.

Kingsbury's system utilizes throwing to the running back out of the backfield, and like Ekeler, Wright fits this mold. His natural vision allows him to make good cuts in the zone run game, and once he is at the second level, his speed takes over. Wright would be a great compliment to Ekeler early on, and eventually be the full-time starter if he pans out.

Round Three, Pick No. 100: Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

Cedric Gray could end up being one of the most underrated players in this draft class. Gray used a physical and intelligent style of play to rack up tackles, while also making an impact when he got his hands on the football.

Washington may have linebackers slated to start already in 2024, but Gray would be the future of the unit. Wagner's time in the NFL is coming to a close, but he could be a great mentor for a player like Gray who is finding his way. Gray's full potential wouldn't be seen until later on in his career, but as a rookie, he would contribute on special teams while learning Quinn's system.

Round Five, Pick No. 139: Caedan Wallace, OL, Penn State

Caedan Wallace could be one of the most slept-on offensive line prospects in the 2024 draft cycle, and his physical style of play would be welcome in Washington.

Wallace started two years for Penn State and used power and athletic ability to dominate the trenches.

Wallace is being seen as a guard by some, and a tackle by others, which should help his draft stock overall. For middle to late-round offensive linemen who are not guaranteed a starting spot, versatility is key. Wallace has the build to play guard, but the length and quickness to also play tackle.

He may not start right away in Washington, but he would be a valuable swing lineman who could earn a chance to start in 2025.

Round Five, Pick No. 152: Erick All, TE, Iowa

In an abysmal Iowa offense, it is hard to find any good, but Erick All did manage to stand out despite his team's ineptitude. All was a fluid mover at Iowa, and his ability to pick up yards after the catch was one of the few bright spots Iowa saw in 2023.

All could be a top-100 pick, but medical issues could cause his stock to drop.

All's stock is starting to fall, but this would be the perfect time for a team like Washington to take a shot at him. If he can retain his athletic ability despite injuries, he would be a great fit for the new-look offense, and possibly provide another weapon at the end for a young quarterback.

This late in the draft, it is worth taking some chances, and All is worth the risk.

Round Seven, Pick No. 222: Eric Watts, DT, UConn

By the time the seventh round rolls around, most teams are either projecting based on athletic traits, or looking to round out their special teams units. In the case of Eric Watts, his athletic upside will likely have him seeing his name called late.

Watts is a raw defensive line prospect who was able to beat inferior athletes using his physical gifts. Despite not having many pass rush moves outside a bull rush, he will be on a roster come training camp, and is a solid developmental player for a team like Washington.

It is hard for there to be a worst-case scenario for a seventh-round pick, but the best case is he spends a year or two on the practice squad and eventually becomes a quality depth piece.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.