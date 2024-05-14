Highlights Kliff Kingsbury's solid track record with quarterbacks like Mayfield, Murray, and Mahomes bodes well for developing Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders' offense struggled in 2023, ranking poorly in many offensive categories, including turnovers and scoring rate.

Kingsbury aims to start fresh with Washington's offense, focusing on a new beginning in his return to the NFL.

After a year off from the NFL, a well-known offensive mind is ready to return and prove he still has what it takes to call plays.

In this case, the man in question is now Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, a former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, is now in charge of turning around an offense that finished in the bottom quarter of the NFL for production in 2023 under Eric Bieniemy.

As Kingsbury told Ben Standig of the Athletic in an open media session on Tuesday afternoon:

"I think every stop has been different. The one major thing I try to do is make sure this is Year 1 of the Commanders offense and not Year 5 of the Arizona Cardinals. Start back with a base installment and then build it, grow it, and go from there."

So now, the question is, what does Kingsbury bring to the Commanders? And how can he help turn a struggling offense around? Let's take a deeper dive behind the man now in charge...

Kliff Kingsbury Ready For Fresh Start With the Washington Commanders

Kingsbury knows how to handle quarterbacks

To say this list of quarterbacks that Kingsbury has mentored through college is impressive would be putting it mildly.

Now, he gets a chance to develop the second overall pick from this past April's draft in Jayden Daniels. If history is able to repeat itself, then things should be able to run rather smoothly.

Of course, it helps that Kingsbury played as a college quarterback for four years, so he knows what it's like to be a signal-caller for an offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During his four years as a QB at Texas Tech, Kingsbury completed 1,231 of his 1,883 passes (65.4%) for 12,429 yards and 95 touchdowns against 40 interceptions. He would also set 39 school records and become the third player in NCAA history to tally more than 12,000 passing yards and total offense, including over 1,000 completions.

But to say things were difficult for the Commanders' offense in 2023 would be an understatement.

Washington Commanders' 2023 Offensive Numbers Statistical Category Totals NFL Ranking (of 32) Yards per Game 312 24th Turnovers 32 29th Rushing Yards 1,592 27th Fumbles Lost 11 20th Interceptions 21 T-30th Scoring Rate 29.4% 28th

So, yes, Kingsbury has quite a bit of work to do to try and get a spark lit underneath this new-look Washington offense in 2024.

One thing working in his favor is his ability to diversify his attack on the offensive end with the way he can mix in the run and the pass. The Commanders also have a promising young running back fin Brian Robinson, who totaled over 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season, with five touchdowns on the ground, and four through the air.

While the Washington Commanders missed out on Caleb Williams, Daniels was likely the next best thing available for Kliff Kingsbury. Daniels was seen as an NFL-ready prospect and should bring a spark to the Commanders' offense.

Now, as he gets ready to step into a new role and re-develop himself as a top-tier offensive mind in the game, Kingsbury will have a lot of talent and a lot of promise to work with in the nation's capital in 2024.

