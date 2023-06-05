Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera should be worried about his job status because of the faith he’s put in quarterback Sam Howell, Myles Simmons has claimed.

The Washington Commanders are going through a number of changes as an organisation. Off the field, they are in the process of being sold to a new owner, which has also led to some speculation that they might be able to begin moving stadiums as was reported as a possibility last year when they purchased a plot of land in Woodbridge, Virginia.

But there have also been some changes on the field this offseason. The team hired Eric Bieniemy (one of the men behind the recent dominance shown by the Kansas City Chiefs) as their offensive coordinator, and have also moved on at quarterback, with 2022 5th-round pick Sam Howell taking over after they moved on from Carson Wentz.

Howell is certainly inexperienced at the NFL level, having only played and started one game last year, that being the last game of last year when he defeated the Dallas Cowboys, and Myles Simmons thinks that could be a bit of a problem this upcoming year for head coach Ron Rivera.

Washington Commanders cool with rolling with the rookie?

Speaking on ProFootballTalk in a segment where they discussed which head coaches should be worried about their quarterbacks (starting at 0:28), Simmons believed that Howell is rather unproven at this point, and hinted that given the amount of change that is going on around him in the organisation, it might be rather too much for him to handle, and Rivera should have gone down a different route:

I'd start with Ron Rivera. Because look, there are a lot of things going on with the Washington commanders including the sale of the team. But if you've got somebody who was as unproven as Sam Howell is. He looked all right in that one game that he had against Dallas, but he's learning a new system, he's got a new offensive coordinator. Yeah, they've got some decent weapons, but I don't know man. I mean, putting kind of your entire job on the line with a fifth round pick from last year that would give me some anxiety.

Washington Commanders shouldn’t be too concerned just yet

Simmons’ concerns are legitimate if we are talking simply about this year, but we aren’t totally sure what the long-term plan is for the Commanders. They might see Howell as the future and are willing to give him a year to two to develop before they give up on him, and ownership might have already given their blessing for a ‘wait and see’ year. It might also be that Howell is simply a bridge quarterback for someone like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye in next year’s NFL Draft.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Commanders handle both Rivera and Howell, but you imagine we’ll get a sense later in the year if Rivera’s job is one the line, and whether Howell has any say in it. But for now, we don’t think there’s any need for concern.