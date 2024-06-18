Highlights The Washington Commanders have been ordered to pay $1.3M to season-ticket holders for past security deposit violations.

The new ownership group was cooperative in its settlement after the previous owner unlawfully retained deposits for years.

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that the Commanders must refund deposits, and comply with consumer protection laws.

The Virginia attorney general has ordered that the Washington Commanders pay $1.3 million to season-ticket holders, due to the team failing to return deposits for tickets and added fees.

Virginia AG Jason Miyares announced that the settlement had been reached earlier today.

The allegations of unlawfully retained security deposits date back to the team's previous ownership under Dan Snyder.

Josh Harris purchased the Commanders franchise from Snyder's group in July 2023 for $6.05 billion.

The Commanders issued a statement today, indicating they were cooperative with Miyares and are happy the settlement has been reached.

We are pleased that this settlement has been reached resolving issues that occurred under prior ownership.

Just under a year after Harris purchased the franchise from Snyder, it seems the Commanders are ready to turn another page on past ownership issues.

Related Commanders Owner Speaks On Possible Franchise Name Change Washington Commanders co-owner Marjorie Harris spoke on the future of a potential name change for the team with no signs of a change coming.

More Details on the Settlement

Commanders have already begun reimbursing season-ticket holders

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Miyares spoke to News4 in DC in an exclusive interview and noted that the investigation was tied to previous ownership. He also mentioned that the new ownership group was cooperative in the investigation.

I think it’s safe to say that what we saw here with Washington is they just viewed their fans as a way to get a buck – the previous ownership, the way they treated their security deposits. The new ownership recognized, 'listen, we inherited this, we bought this team. We’re going to take ownership of it.'

Miyares' office said that more than $600,000 in deposits have already been returned to 475 season-ticket holders. The team also agreed to pay $700,000 in penalties and costs.

The attorney general's office was first made aware of the team's alleged financial improprieties back in April 2022, when Snyder still owned the franchise.

The allegations also included that the Commanders withheld money from ticket holders and added fees that were not part of the ticket holders' original contract.

As a result of this settlement, the Commanders will have to:

Attempt to refund all remaining security deposits on dormant accounts or remit them to state unclaimed property departments

Refund all such security deposits within 30 days of the expiration of a contract

Send ticket holders yearly reminders of their existing security deposits

Comply with the Virginia Consumer Protection Act to ensure future protections for consumers

This isn't the first jurisdiction that has ordered the team to reimburse ticket holders.

Back in November 2022, Maryland reached a settlement with the team that would require the franchise to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty.

The team also paid a $425,000 fine to D.C. in April 2023 and repaid $200,000 to ticket holders whose security deposits were withheld.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The average ticket price for a Commanders game in 2023 was $124.80, the 12th most expensive in the NFL.

Hopefully for the Commanders, settling these cases helps in erasing all ties to their previous ownership and that the team can focus on its new chapter.

This offseason, Washington hired Dan Quinn as their head coach, and drafted Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the draft, marking the start of a new era in the nation's capital.

Source: News4 (NBC Washington)