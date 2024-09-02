Key Takeaways The team now known as the Washington Commanders' had its best Super Bowl-winning team during the 1991 NFL season.

Washington made the most of the strike-shortened 1982 campaign, going 8-1 in the regular season and dominating the postseason.

The 1987 Washington squad that won the Super Bowl was good, but it just wasn't as complete as the others.

For years, the franchise now known as the Washington Commanders couldn’t get out of their own way. George Preston Marshall, the team’s first owner and one of the NFL ’s most influential figures, became known for his refusal to integrate.

Not only was this a prime example of prejudice and discrimination, but these views directly interfered with Washington’s ambitions to be a championship-caliber team.

The franchise missed out on countless incredible talents that could’ve helped the team win games. It wasn’t until 1962 that Marshall succumbed to the pressure and began to pursue players of color. This move would eventually bring one of the league’s oldest organizations back to prominence.

Washington made four consecutive postseason appearances in the 1970s and broke a 40-year championship drought in the 1980s. The franchise ultimately won three Super Bowl titles in 10 seasons, marking a historic run.

Washington’s three Super Bowl-winning teams remain highly memorable decades later. This is how they compare to one another.

1 1991

Washington put together an all-time season in 1991

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Washington’s 1991 squad was the most complete team in franchise history and was dominant on all fronts. Leading the league in point differential, yardage differential, and turnover margin, it's not surprising that Washington went 14-2 and won nine games by multiple scores.

Pro Bowl quarterback Mark Rypien threw for 28 touchdowns and was kept upright by a stellar offensive line that allowed just seven sacks in the regular season. Earnest Buyer, Gary Clark, Charles Mann, and Darrell Green were some of the other impact players.

Washington entered the postseason as decisive favorites in the NFC, if not the entire league, and showed why, beating the Atlanta Falcons 24-7 in the Divisional Round and the Detroit Lions 41-10 in the NFC Championship Game.

Washington then poleaxed the Buffalo Bills 37-24 to win its third Super Bowl. Washington put on an excellent display of holistic football, winning in virtually every aspect. The defense forced 14 turnovers in the three playoff victories and allowed just 158 rushing yards the entire postseason.

It is often argued that a team winning the Super Bowl doesn’t necessarily mean they were the best squad that particular year. Football comes down to the thinnest of margins, which can lead to small mistakes or bad breaks, spelling the end of a championship run.

However, fans would be hard-pressed to find anyone who would dispute that Washington’s 1991 squad was the best in the league. It was an all-around juggernaut with few, if any, serious holes.

2 1982

Washington made the most of a strike-shortened season

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

The 1982 NFL season was noteworthy for a couple of reasons. For one, a player-led strike led to a shortened season that saw teams play only nine regular-season games. For Washington, though, the season is remembered for bringing the franchise its first championship of the Super Bowl era.

The Commanders went 8-1 and outscored opponents 190-128. Washington boasted the top-scoring defense in the league and was second in turnover margin. The ability to generate takeaways and limit scoring from the opposition made life easier for the offense. And that offense, while not quite as impressive, was still in the top half of the league in scoring and yardage.

Quarterback Joe Theismann made the Pro Bowl, throwing for 13 touchdowns and 2,033 yards in the abbreviated season. The team’s best player may have been kicker Mark Moseley, who was not only named a First-Team All-Pro after connecting on 19 of his 20 field goal attempts but also became the first (and still only) kicker to win NFL MVP.

It’s important to remember that the strike occurred midseason, which may have contributed to Washington’s offensive inconsistencies. The team gradually improved as the year went on and was firing on all cylinders for the postseason.

Washington won all four of its playoff games by a comfortable margin. The closest game came in Super Bowl 17 against the Miami Dolphins . Miami was no pushover, with Don Shula still going strong, but got outscored 17-0 in the second half to fall by a score of 27-17. Running back John Riggins took Super Bowl MVP honors with 166 rushing yards and a touchdown, adding 15 receiving yards and a score through the air.

While the unique nature of the 1982 season may make it harder to appreciate Washington’s run, the team dealt with the same circumstances as the rest of the league and came out on top.

3 1987

Washington found ways to win tight games in 1987

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Following its first Super Bowl victory, Washington was hungry for more. The team returned to the Super Bowl in the 1983 season but fell to the Los Angeles Raiders . The franchise would have to wait four more years before making it back to the game. The 1987 team was very different from the 1982 squad from a personnel standpoint.

Wide receiver Gary Clark was the biggest offensive difference-maker, recording 56 receptions for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Barry Wilburn was the star, with a league-high nine interceptions in 12 games. Overall, the team was considered pretty balanced, though the defense’s bend-don’t-break style could make fans uneasy.

Washington went 11-4 in the strike-shortened regular season and with Doug Williams, who'd only started two games during the year, under center, the Commanders won one-score games against the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears to advance back to the Super Bowl. The close calls earlier in the postseason seemed to only strengthen Washington for its biggest game.

The team unleashed an offensive assault against the Denver Broncos , finishing with 602 yards of total offense in a lopsided 42-10 victory. As dominant as this individual game was, it doesn’t change the fact that the 1987 team wasn’t as complete as Washington’s two other championship teams.

