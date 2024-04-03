Highlights The Commanders have some young talent, but need to make some additional moves to take the next step.

Washington should consider trading for Charvarius Ward, Travon Walker, and Brandon Scherff.

Washington should consider trading Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

It's been a long time since the Washington Commanders have been a serious playoff contender. Through years of poor ownership, Commanders fans have been forced to grow accustomed to a lack of quality in pretty much every aspect of the franchise.

However, with new owner Josh Harris in town, and the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, things are beginning to look a bit brighter. If Washington can nail this draft and find its next franchise quarterback, things will get a lot better in the nation's capitol.

Luckily for the Commanders, they've got pretty much nothing holding them back at this point. With just shy of $44 million available in cap space, Washington is second to only the New England Patriots in that regard. There are only three contracts on the roster over $10 million a year, and all three will end after the 2025 or 2026 season.

Commanders' 2024 Draft Picks Round Pick # 1 2 2 36 2 40 3 67 3 78 3 100 5 139 5 152 7 222

Finally, the Commanders have a ton of draft capital this year. Washington has a whopping six picks within the first 100 overall selections, including three in the third round. With all that cap space and a boatload of valuable draft picks, this offseason could set the Commanders on the right track for years to come.

With that in mind, here are three players Washington should consider trading for, and two they should consider parting ways with.

Top Washington Commanders Trade Targets

Washington needs help in a number of areas, including the secondary, offensive line, and defensive line

Again, Washington has a ton of cap space. As a result of that, they can afford to be pretty flexible with any trades they make, as they won't have to worry about making the money work in the same sense that other teams have been forced to.

Washington Commanders' Top Trade Targets Player Position Current Team Current Cap Hit Charvarius Ward CB San Francisco 49ers $18,401,000 Travon Walker EDGE Jacksonville Jaguars $10,192,534 Brandon Scherff G Jacksonville Jaguars $11,567,000

Washington is far from contending, as evidenced by their performance during the 2023 season. However, they'll have a new face at quarterback next year, and have a lot of chances to improve their roster through the draft. Their biggest needs, and the three spots they should look to improve via trade are at cornerback, edge rusher, and guard.

Charvarius Ward, CB, San Francisco 49ers

At 28 years old, Charvarius Ward has been around long enough to be considered a veteran. During that time, he's proven his worth as one of the most underrated cornerbacks in all of football. Ward spent his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he developed and helped hold down the Chiefs' defense during their playoff runs.

Ward signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers before the 2022 season, and he's turned it up even more since then. During the 2023 season, Ward received Pro Bowl honors, and made it onto the All-Pro Second Team, both of which were the first honors of Ward's career.

Ward has one year left on that contract, and his cap hit next season will be just shy of $19 million. Still, he's currently the 13th highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, even as an all-pro, making him a bit of a bargain.

San Francisco might want something in return before they possibly lose Ward to free agency. The Commanders will have to part with a handful of their draft picks, particularly some of their second or third-rounders. Still, it would be well worth it.

Travon Walker, EDGE, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Commanders decided to part ways with some rather important pieces on their defensive line before the 2023 trade deadline. Washington traded both Montez Sweat and Chase Young mid-season, and as a result, they've got some holes to fill on the defensive line.

Enter Travon Walker. Walker was the No. 1 overall pick back in 2022. He had a quiet first season compared to the average first-overall pick, but he played a steady role in the Jacksonville Jaguars' playoff push that year.

Walker saw a ton of improvement in 2023, as he tripled his sack total from his rookie season. While he started his career slower than some expected, he made great strides in his sophomore campaign.

Travon Walker's NFL Career Year Production 2022 49 tackles, 5 TFL, 3.5 sacks 2023 52 tackles, 10 TFL, 10 sacks

Walker currently has two years left on his deal, with a cap hit around $10 million. He's a solid young player that Washington can develop, and he'll fill a pressing need on their defense. With his value down slightly at the moment, Washington could pry him away for much cheaper than some other edge rushers on the market.

Brandon Scherff, Guard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Well, hello, old friend. Brandon Scherff spent the first seven seasons of his long career with the Commanders. He's a player that the organization knows well. With new ownership in town, it might not be a bad idea to consider a reunion.

Scherff is still the monster he always has been, as he's kept his status as one of the most consistent and productive offensive linemen in the league. Washington will likely draft a quarterback in the first round this year, and they will obviously need to protect him.

The current state of Washington's offensive line won't do that, but a veteran presence like Scherff sure could. Scherff has one year left on his current contract, but with his age and free agency looming in 2025, he likely won't cost much.

A pair of veteran interior defensive linemen could be headed out the door

As a rebuilding team, Washington should be looking to rid themselves of their biggest contracts. As a result, it would make sense to trade these two players. Both have been important for the Commanders, but the amount of assets and cap relief that the Commanders could net for these two is enticing.

Daron Payne, DT

Daron Payne is set to receive over $21 million in the 2024 season, and that number jumps up even higher over the next two seasons after. Payne currently has the second-biggest cap hit on the roster. Payne was incredible in the 2022 season, something that helped him earn the large contract he has now. Unfortunately, he failed to repeat his production in 2023.

Payne is still only 26 years old, but with his large contract, combined with the fact that he took a step back in 2023, the Commanders have reason to be concerned. They'll be on the hook for nearly $30 million during the last year of his contract in 2026, so it could be wise to move him while he's young and has more value.

Payne could net a mid-round pick, at the very least. However, it's fair to question how much that contract hurts his trade value.

Jonathan Allen, DT

Now, trading two defensive tackles simultaneously is difficult for a franchise, but considering the massive collection of draft picks for Washington this year, they could find some younger replacements without too much trouble. The financial benefit of moving on from both Jonathan Allen and Payne would be immense.

Before the 2022 season, Allen signed a massive four-year, $72 million contract extension with the Commanders. Allen has been with the organization for all seven of his years in the NFL. He's due over $21 million this season, and that number jumps up to an even $23 million in 2025, the last year of his deal.

Jonathan Allen in 2021, 2022 and 2023 Category 2021 2022 2023 Tackles 62 65 63 Sacks 9 7.5 5.5 TFL 10 16 10 QB hits 30 17 19

Allen has had his moments of frustration during his tenure with Washington. Allen was excellent in 2021 and 2022, making the Pro Bowl in both of those seasons. He had a down year in 2023 though, and considering his hefty contract, plus the fact that he'll be 30 years old next season, it might make sense to move on.

Allen could use a change of scenery, and the Commanders would free up a ton of cap space, while netting even more draft picks in return.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.