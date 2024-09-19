Key Takeaways The Washington Mystics are a slight favorite against the Indiana Fever.

The Fever have secured their first postseason berth since 2016.

Betting trends favor the Mystics to win & points will go over 165 in this Eastern Conference matchup.

The 2024 WNBA regular season is winding down, and the WNBA Playoffs are rapidly approaching. One of the games on tap from Thursday's slate features the Washington Mystics (13-26 SU, 25-13-1 ATS) hosting the Indiana Fever (20-19 SU, 20-18-1 ATS) as these teams square off for the fourth and final time this season.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever Game Info When Thur. Sept 19 Where Capital One Arena Time 7:00 PM EST Location Washington D.C. TV WTHR-13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video

Mystics vs. Fever – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Washington is the favorite vs. Indiana

The Mystics' record was 6-22 after dropping their first three games following the midseason Olympic break. Since then, they have gone 7-4, but their playoff hopes took a big hit following consecutive losses to the Atlanta Dream (76-73 OT) and the New York Liberty (87-71).

In the double-digit loss against New York, Ariel Atkins was the lone bright spot for Washington. She finished with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists. Atkins converted eight of 14 shot attempts overall, including a 3-for-9 effort from beyond the arc. The Mystics shot 37.7 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from the 3-point line.

On the other hand, the Fever have clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 and are locked in as the No. 6 seed. Indiana has dropped three of its previous five contests following a five-game winning streak. Fortunately, they bounced back with a 110-109 victory over the Dallas Wings on Sunday. Caitlin Clark spearheaded Indiana's scoring attack with 35 points and eight assists on 10-of-22 shooting from the field and 6-of-14 from deep.

Kelsey Mitchell also put together a solid performance, finishing with 30 points and making six of her 12 attempts from distance. Aliyah Boston added 15 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Indiana will face either the Connecticut Sun or the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the postseason and Clark likes the team's chances regardless of the opponent.

"We're not just happy to be [in the playoffs]. We really feel like we can compete with every single team." -Clark

Now that we have set the stage for this Eastern Conference matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Mystics vs. Fever Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

Despite Indiana having a better record, the Mystics enter this matchup as a 2.5-point favorite (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Mystics are 21-8 ATS in their last 29 games overall.

Washington has covered the spread 15 times in its previous 22 matchups against teams with a winning record.

The Mystics are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 home contests.

Meanwhile, the Fever are 15-31-2 in their last 48 outings following a straight-up win.

Indiana is 2-6-1 ATS the last nine times they played on three or more days of rest.

In their last six contests, the Fever are 0-5-1 against the spread.

Prediction: Washington Mystics (-2.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 165 points (via OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the intelligent choice.

The total has gone OVER four times in the Mystics' last six games against the Fever.

four times in the Mystics' last six games against the Fever. The OVER total has prevailed eight times in Washington's last 11 home games against Indiana.

total has prevailed eight times in Washington's last 11 home games against Indiana. The total has gone OVER 23 times in the Fever's previous 31 outings following a straight-up win.

23 times in the Fever's previous 31 outings following a straight-up win. The OVER total is 11-3 in Indiana's last 14 games against Eastern Conference opponents.

total is 11-3 in Indiana's last 14 games against Eastern Conference opponents. In the Fever's last eight contests, the OVER total has prevailed six times.

total has prevailed six times. The OVER boasts an 8-3 record in the 11 times these teams have faced off in Washington.

boasts an 8-3 record in the 11 times these teams have faced off in Washington. Prediction: OVER 165 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Credit: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Following her 35-point, eight-assist effort against the Wings, Clark is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Do Clark's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Clark has been averaging 19.5 points per contest.

points per contest. In the three previous meetings against the Mystics this season, Clark has averaged 25.7 points and 8.3 assists per contest on 51 percent shooting overall and 50 percent from 3-point range.

points and assists per contest on 51 percent shooting overall and 50 percent from 3-point range. Clark has played against Eastern Conference teams 19 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 18.2 points per outing.

points per outing. In 19 road contests, the Indiana Fever guard averages 18.1 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Clark has averaged 24.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 8.6 assists, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Caitlin Clark OVER 20.5 points

On the heels of her 22-4-3 performance against the Liberty, Ariel Atkins is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 15.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 15.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Atkins has averaged 14.9 points per game.

points per game. In the previous three meetings against Indiana, Atkins has put up 23.0 points per contest, with shooting splits of .491/.263/.769.

points per contest, with shooting splits of .491/.263/.769. Atkins has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 19 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 16.3 points per game.

points per game. In 19 home contests, the Mystics guard averages 17.0 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Atkins has averaged 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Ariel Atkins OVER 15.5 points

Mystics vs. Fever Final Picks

The Spread: Washington Mystics (-2.5) (OddShark.com)

Washington Mystics (-2.5) (OddShark.com) Over/Under: OVER 165 points (OddsShark.com)

OVER 165 points (OddsShark.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Caitlin Clark OVER 20.5 points

Caitlin Clark OVER 20.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Ariel Atkins OVER 15.5 points