New Year's Day is often designated for fresh starts, but the Washington Huskies and Texas Longhorns will look to use the date to handle unfinished business. Both teams are in the College Football Playoff field of four and are scheduled for what should be a wild showdown in the Sugar Bowl.

The Huskies are a team led by their offense and with a dominant quarterback and an array of pass-catching weapons, they've put up points at a high level all season.

Second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer has transformed a program once hindered by its inability to produce in the passing game into one of the most prolific aerial attacks in the country.

For Texas, they've impressed on both sides of the football. Third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian inherited a program often ridiculed for its inability to recapture its glory days and constant failure to meet expectations.

Fresh off of winning the Big 12, they're looking to reset the narrative and are hunting for some additional hardware.

This promises to be a fantastic battle, one that features several NFL prospects, many of whom could go in the early rounds of the draft come April.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: Second - Third round

As a Heisman Trophy finalist and one of the most productive passers this season, Michael Penix Jr. has wowed the country with a spectacular season, throwing the football downfield, where he demonstrates excellent touch and anticipation to make the offense click.

Penix has an unorthodox throwing motion and is left-handed, but he creates a lot of velocity on his throws to where any defensive crease is an opportunity at a big-time completion.

Michael Penix Jr. 2023 stats Comp / Att Pass Yds TDs INT Y/A QBR 307/466 4,218 (1st) 33 (T-4th) 9 9.1 (13th) 161.4 (15th)

While there is a case to be made that Penix's play this season is worthy of a first-round selection, the quarterback will be turning 24 this offseason and already has a laundry list of injuries sustained during his time in college that will cause some concerns for teams looking to invest in the most important position in football.

Still, Penix will likely be taken some time on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft in a spot where he may have a chance to compete for a starting job right away.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: First - Second round

The big question surrounding Quinn Ewers is whether the quarterback will declare at season's end. Though things could change, the current rumors are that he is interested in returning for another season to put together an entire season at full health and help guide the Longhorns in their first season in the SEC.

However, a strong playoff outing could change his mind and increase his stock for the NFL.

Ewers is inconsistent at times, but when he's on, there are very few who can match his capabilities. With incredible arm talent, the Longhorn has a unique ability to throw passes deep with a remarkable trajectory, so only his receivers can come down with the football.

Conversely, the overall accuracy can sometimes wane, resulting in some painful misfires. Fixing up his footwork and cleaning his throwing motion should help resolve those issues, but it can be more complex than that when trying to break bad habits in young passers.

Still, the improvements shown and the work he's put in to improve his physique have been very noticeable from last season, which is promising for his chances at continued growth heading into the NFL.

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: Early - Mid First round

In recent years, the best NFL wideouts have been especially impressive when finding ways to win at the catch point using physicality. With offenses now more effective at scheming guys open, getting athletes who box out and secure the football well can make for incredible pairings.

Insert Rome Odunze, who is especially impressive with the ball in the air and turns any 50-50 pass into a 75-25, and that's being generous to the defense.

On top of his physicality, Odunze has flashy speed and craftiness, which makes him one of the best route-runners in the class. His improvement in play (despite already being very productive in 2022) from last season also deserves plenty of credit.

The top of this year's receiver class with guys like Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) and Malik Nabers (LSU) will be challenging to compete with, but the Washington Huskie is right in the mix with both of them as one of the best weapons in the draft this year.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: First - Second round

Xavier Worthy turned heads the moment he stepped on campus as he became the Longhorns' top receiving option as a true freshman and has continued to impress since.

Yet even with the hype and attention, he's continued to improve, becoming more consistent with his hands and working to improve his yards after the catch ability.

As a smaller receiver listed at just 172 pounds, Worthy will need to put on weight before the combine and continue to bulk up during the early phases of his NFL career.

However, his stacking ability to win deep consistently and his overall production profile are exciting and make him an intriguing playmaking threat for teams late in the first round or early in the second to consider bringing him into their organization.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: Second - Third round

After starting his career with the Georgia Bulldogs, Adonai Mitchell transferred to Texas following an injury-riddled sophomore season. He has bounced back exceptionally well, providing the Longhorns with a big-bodied threat on the outside.

With Xavier Worthy opposite of him, the two work off of each other effectively so that both can produce.

Texas Longhorns 2023 stat line comparison WR Rec. Yards TD Adonai Mitchell 51 813 10 Xavier Worthy 73 969 5

Mitchell has been a dependable red-zone target in the Longhorn passing attack, and with his size/speed combination, that should continue in the NFL.

It doesn't get talked about, but the fact that he is still just one year removed from his ACL tear means that he likely isn't even back to 100% just yet, which should be exciting for those considering what his potential will be.

There is some speculation that Mitchell could return to school with Ewers for a chance at putting together another year of production. However, until anything official is announced, he's worth keeping a closer eye on.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: Second - Third round

Arriving at the University of Texas as a five-star recruit who had the "athlete" tag, there was speculation about whether Sanders would end up on the offensive or defensive side of the football.

Those debates were quickly put to rest when Sanders started to shine at tight end, and he's become a vital piece of the passing attack in the past two seasons with his excellent receiving ability.

Regarding NFL projection, Sanders will win over teams with his speed and receiving ability. However, there is still plenty of work to be done in the blocking department for him to transition to the next level.

Regardless, his profile should intrigue countless teams with exciting plays and measurables. Should he continue to shine through the playoffs, he could potentially start to garner first-round attention.

Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: Third - Fourth round

Currently, Troy Fautanu lines up at left tackle for the Huskies. When he transitions to the NFL, however, he will likely transition to guard to make up for the lack of length he offers as a blocker.

Regardless, the 23-year-old lineman has been a phenomenal blindside protector for Michael Penix Jr. and has played a pivotal role in the team's offensive production this season.

The move inside will call for questions regarding inexperience, but he has started a couple of games at left guard during his time at Washington.

Overall, he has the movement ability and upside to be a high-end blocker at the next level. But plenty of refinement and control will be needed for him to earn a role and stick on the football field.

T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: Second - Third round

There are few players out there who offer the sheer size and strength that Texas nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat does. Standing six-foot-four at over 360 pounds, it shouldn't shock anyone that the lineman is a stonewall on the interior against the run.

As the centerpiece of the Longhorns' defensive line, the fifth-year defensive tackle has helped the Longhorns limit opposing offenses to just 80.8 rushing yards per game, good enough for fourth-best in the country. Don't sleep on his offensive ability, either, though.

Often, rookie nose tackles enter the NFL with plenty of development needed before they can contribute effectively in their role.

Sweat's as refined as you could ask for the position and has 48 games of starting experience over his career to help prove it. Additionally, Sweat has shown some ability as a pass-rusher with eight tackles for loss this season, plus two sacks.

Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: Third - Fourth Round

The Texas Longhorns front seven is filled with talent, and the interior defensive linemen are considered the unit's centerpiece.

Byron Murphy II may be undersized at six-foot-one and 308 pounds, but he makes up for it with an intense motor that is hard for offensive linemen to hold up against.

Texas Longhorns defensive linemen stats DL Tackles TFL Sacks Byron Murphy II 26 8.0 5.0 T'Vondre Sweat 42 8.0 2.0 Alfred Collins 18 2.0 2.0

Despite his smaller stature, Murphy does an impressive job of taking on contact while staying square at the line of scrimmage to keep himself occupying space at the line of scrimmage.

On top of that, his get-off and pass-rushing ability should allow him to find a role in the NFL, working in more 3-tech or 5-tech situations that would enable him to excel as a 3-4 defensive end.

While Murphy is projected to be a mid-round pick, he brings a definite upside that could help him contribute from day one.

Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: First - Second Round

Coming off of a nine-sack season in 2022, Bralen Trice has slightly disappointed with just five sacks this year. When watching the tape, though, there's plenty of impressive play that will keep him near the top of the edge rushing group for this year's NFL draft.

Bralen Trice Washington stats Season Tackles TFL Sacks 2020 DNP - Redshirt 2021 14 5.0 2.0 2022 38 12.0 9.0 2023 41 8.5 5.0

Trice has NFL-ready strength with an impressive six-foot-four, 274-pound frame that is perfect for a 4-3 defensive end role. At the snap, the Huskie effectively converts his strength into power to offset his blocker and find his way to the football against the run and pass.

With 27 games of starting experience, it's easy to notice his discipline and patience in run defense as he sets the edge exceptionally well. He has some work to do, but in an edge class filled with projects, Trice is a pleasant high-floor prospect that should excite many teams looking to add to their front seven.

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.

​​​​