The Washington Wizards are now all-in on their rebuild, but it's important to keep everything in perspective. While John Wall is no longer in the NBA and the team traded away Bradley Beal, they have a rising star in Kyle Kuzma and a quasi-star in Jordan Poole.

Kuzma and Poole also come with championship experience, which lends itself to their potential as locker-room leaders.

Yet, the team is still looking for an All-Star-caliber player who can take over at either end of the floor. This offseason, they find him.

Draft a Promising Star

Ron Holland has the upside the Wizards need

All the rumor mills have said the same thing. If the Atlanta Hawks draft Alexandre Sarr with the No. 1 pick, Washington will take Zaccharie Risacher. Alternatively, if the Hawks select Risacher, the Wizards will opt for Sarr. As a result, the first two picks appear to be set. However, despite the obvious allure of adding one of the highly-touted international prospects, there’s a North American talent who has an easier path to greatness than Sarr or Risacher. If this was 1994, 2004, or even 2014, G-League Ignite forward Ron Holland would be seen as a prototypical wing prospect.

At 6-foot-8 and 197 pounds, he’s as long as he is athletic, his explosiveness jumping off the screen while he jumps out of the gym. He can handle the ball well, repeatedly demonstrating star-caliber slashing ability. He has a knack for finishing around the rim, whether with a straight flush or aerial acrobatics. Though he needs to work on his outside efficiency, he’s a three-level scorer who looks natural when shooting in rhythm. In any case, as previously mentioned, he has more tools for and fits an All-Star mold better than Risacher (a 3-and-D forward) or Sarr (a lanky but skilled center).

However, as this is 2024, most people key in on three-point percentages.

This rule doesn’t seem to apply all the way across the NBA Draft board. Matas Buzelis shot 26 percent from 3 in 2023-24 and is considered a superior prospect to Holland despite being less productive on both ends. Injuries may negatively impact Nikola Topić‘s draft stock when his 30.6 percent mark from deep had not. Stephon Castle is considered a safe pick despite shooting 26.7 percent from distance.

People are salivating over the mere thought of Donovan Clingan making a 3, though he went just 2-8 (25.0 percent) from beyond the arc in 2023-24. Alexandre Sarr, long considered to be the No. 1 pick, made 27.6 percent of his threes in 2023-24.

With that said, there are multiple reasons that people have magnified this weakness for Holland and not others, but the primary reason is likely that it’s the only one people can point to. This should make the Wizards want him all the more, especially with how their 3-point shooters improved last season. Whether they trade Kuzma or keep him, Holland is the team’s future. He’s a player who, if drafted, could legitimately be the best player on the team.

This isn’t something that can be said about Risacher. Sarr could become their best player, but only if they have a point guard that knows how to get him the ball. At this juncture, they don’t.

Re-Sign a Familiar Face in Free Agency

Tyus Jones is an extremely underrated floor general

If the Wizards do end up drafting Sarr, re-signing Tyus Jones should be their top priority. Although Jones isn’t viewed as an upper-echelon point guard by the masses, he’s a true floor general who excels as a passer and decision-maker. In 2023-24, Jones averaged 7.3 assists to 1.0 turnovers per game.

Tyus Jones - By The Numbers (2023-24) APG Potential APG Assists Points Created/G 7.3 12.5 18.6

Still, there are teams who have a lot of money and a need for a point guard this offseason. What’s more, as Jones has also shot 39 percent from 3 over the past three seasons, he’s a particularly attractive free agent. Among the teams that could sign him, the Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs have the most need for his talents. Both could pay him upwards of $20 million per year, which may be too much for the Wizards to stomach.

With this mock offseason leading to Washington drafting Holland, they don’t have to worry about that. Unlike Sarr or even Risacher, he isn’t as reliant on the assist man. Nonetheless, every team will operate better when there’s a brain to control their movements. That’s why the Wizards should bring Jones back. Fortunately for Washington, he wants to return and they have his Bird Rights. As a result, they should be able to retain him, as long as they want to.

Trade for a Stretch Center

Brook Lopez gets a job on and off the court

The Wizards will seemingly have a full stable of forwards after drafting Holland. Aside from Holland and 2023 No. 7 pick Bilal Coulibaly, there’s still Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert. As a result, there would be an expectation that one of them will be moved. Washington doesn’t have to do that though. Because of Holland and Coulibaly’s physical profiles, either one can start in the backcourt.

As Holland is an aggressive scorer, he’s more of the archetypal shooting guard. So, in this scenario, he starts alongside Jones in the backcourt. Meanwhile, either Coulibaly or Avdija starts alongside Kuzma at forward.

However, given that the Wizards have so many inconsistent three-point threats, they could benefit from a stretch big. This helps clear the lane for Kuzma, Holland, Coulibaly, and anyone else who may want to foray into the paint. Looking around the NBA landscape, an interesting option is Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez.

Wizards - Bucks Trade Parameters Wizards receive Brook Lopez Bucks receive Richaun Holmes 2024 No. 26 pick 2026 First-round Pick

With the Bucks looking to start a center that’s more capable of switching onto smaller players, Lopez has become expendable. Still, Lopez’s sentinel defense has allowed him to be a reputable shot-blocker. Because of this and his shooting stroke, he’s a logical acquisition for the Wizards. Furthermore, though his age places him outside the Wizards’ timeline, his experience and maturity will go a long way in the locker room.

In order to complete the deal, Washington offers Milwaukee athletic shot-blocker Richaun Holmes, the No. 26 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and a 2026 first-round pick. In 2023-24, Holmes averaged 8.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 25.9 minutes per game as a starter. For comparison, Lopez averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game. However, not a win-win due to their comparative numbers as much as their respective skillsets. Milwaukee needs mobility. Washington needs spacing.