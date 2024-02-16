Highlights Delon Wright, who was bought out by the Washington Wizards, is expected to sign with the Miami Heat.

Wright adds depth to Miami's roster and can help lead the second unit with his passing skills and solid defense.

Although not a scoring threat, Wright's presence lifts Miami's ceiling without impacting their floor, making him a low-risk addition.

The Washington Wizards have bought out combo guard Delon Wright, Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Wright, 31, is a nine-year NBA veteran who has only averaged 13.8 minutes per game in Washington. The Wizards are in the middle of a youth movement centered around Bilal Coulibaly and whoever they land with their top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Wright has previously played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks. Before last season, he signed a two-year deal with the Wizards but saw a dramatic minutes decrease as Washington made room for younger talent.

He is expected to sign with the Miami Heat, who is looking to add depth before making another run at the NBA Finals. Miami is currently seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 30-25 record but made the Finals last year after emerging from the Play-In Tournament. The mentality in Miami is simple: seeding doesn't matter, just make a deep run.

Does Wright move the needle for Miami?

Solid shooter with court vision who plays great defense

Wright is not the type of player who immediately makes Miami the favorite to win the title, but he does provide some relief and adds a steady hand. He will slot into the depth chart behind Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, and Josh Richardson, but can help lead the second unit and has a proven track record of being a good passer.

Delon Wright's Stats Category 2023-24 2023-24 per 36 Career Averages PPG 4.1 10.6 7.0 AST 2.5 6.5 3.1 3PA 1.2 3.0 1.9 3PT% 36.8% 36.8% 35.4% STL 1.1 2.8 1.2

Wright has been to the playoffs on five separate occasions and has been used sparingly. In Miami, do not expect him to be a contributor unless the Heat suffer an injury in the backcourt. Wright will provide some garbage-time services and can be called upon to get the ball in the right places while playing solid defense.

Never much of a scoring threat, Wright is the prototypical backup floor general: he can knock down shots, but is much more comfortable facilitating and running an offense. On defense, he can be pesky enough to avoid, but he will not stop All-Stars like Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, or Tyrese Haliburton should Miami meet them in the playoffs. Miami is taking a low-risk flier on a player who can lift up their ceiling without really affecting their floor.