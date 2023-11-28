Highlights The Washington Wizards have had a disastrous start to the season, currently tied with the Detroit Pistons for the worst record in the NBA at 2-14.

The trade for Jordan Poole was only Part A of the rebuilding process, with the Wizards likely to make more moves nearing the trade deadline.

Jordan Poole has struggled in his new leadership role, with his numbers and impact on the court dropping significantly, possibly even making him a potential trade candidate.

The Washington Wizards have got off to a disastrous start in this 2023-24 campaign, where they are currently tied with their Eastern Conference counterparts, the Detroit Pistons, for the worst record in the entire NBA after having started 2-14. While they ended up engaging in a lot of trade deals over the off-season, with their most notable incoming being Jordan Poole, NBA writer Mark Medina argues that that move, in particular, was only Part A of the rebuilding process, with Part B likely to come as the Wizards near the trade deadline.

So far, so bad for the new-look Wizards

It feels like quite some time ago that the Wizards conducted their huge off-season roster overhaul as they decided it was time to move on from franchise star, Bradley Beal, after 11 seasons, receiving future hall-of-fame point guard, Chris Paul, in return. Just two days prior to trading the three-time All-Star to the Phoenix Suns, the Wizards had also engaged in a deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis, who had just come off a career-best season, to the Boston Celtics in a multi-team trade. The Latvian spent only one full season in DC.

After deciding to exploit the CP3 trade further and facilitate the 38-year-old’s move to a contender, the Wizards wound up dealing him to the Golden State Warriors, from who they received three-point prowess Jordan Poole, who was believed to have a high ceiling that perhaps was being hindered by being the third scoring option, behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The Wizards had hoped that the 24-year-old would form a dynamic partnership with forward Kyle Kuzma, where they would be the number one and two options, but so far things haven’t panned out as perhaps the organization had expected.

Trading away their franchise star, and beginning a total rebuild meant that there were always going to be some growing pains. However, it is unlikely that a start as poor as this was in their plans prior to the season starting. The Wizards currently sit fourteenth in the Eastern Conference standings, with a meager 2-14 record through their first 16 games and rumors have already begun to swirl over whether Washington could already look to move on from Poole. A report from NBA insider Marc Stein alluded to the idea that the organization are not entirely sold on him being a key piece for their long-term future.

"My sense, from speaking to various league observers, is that more believe it is the former rather than the latter with Poole in Year 1 of a four-year, $123 million contract," Stein said.

Furthermore, Poole didn’t help himself when a clip circulated on social media, showing the 2022 NBA champion seemingly disengaged during team time-outs, paying zero attention to his head coach’s instructions, which in-turn, drew criticism from ex-players and pundits from around the league.

Medina – February trade deadline is ‘Part B of blowing up the roster’

Medina argues that trading for Poole was only one part of the plan that the Wizards have in place as they get set to entirely rebuild their roster. The journalist goes on to recall a conversation he had with former Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors GM, Travis Schlenk, where he spoke of how he had to tear down the roster due to players ‘whose best days were behind them’, with Medina believing that Schlenk will adopt a similar approach to the roster construction in Washington.

“I think that this is about when you look at last off-season [for the Wizards], that was Part A of blowing up the roster. Looking ahead at the trade deadline is Part B of blowing up the roster. When you look at who's in charge, Michael Winger and Travis Schlenk, they have a lot of historical success with overseeing front offices. Michael Winger, most recently, was with the L.A. Clippers where he played a large part of building up enough assets to get Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Travis Schlenk, he came from the Atlanta Hawks after being an assistant GM with the Golden State Warriors, and when he got to the Hawks, I remember talking to him at the time, he said something along the lines that ‘when I got here, we had players whose best days were behind them’ and he decided ‘you know what, we have to tear it down’. So this is what is happening with the Wizards.”

Jordan Poole experiment a failure...so far

Overall, Jordan Poole’s output does not exactly reflect that of his production in Golden State, where he mainly played a bench role behind two of the best three-point scorers in NBA history, and has so far failed to capitalize on a larger, leadership role in Washington.

Jordan Poole - NBA statistics season split Golden State Warriors (2022-2023) Washington Wizards (2023-24) Minutes Played 30.0 29.5 Points 20.4 17.3 Rebounds 2.7 2.6 Assists 4.5 3.6 Field goal % 43.0 39.7 3pt field goal % 33.6 28.0 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

The 24-year-old’s numbers across the board have suffered a significant drop-off, where he is currently averaging 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 29.5 minutes, shooting 39.7 percent of his field goal attempts, and a measly 28.0percent from behind the three-point line, the lowest since his rookie season (27.9 percent).

While Poole has demonstrated glimpses of individual brilliance and silky skills, that appears to be few-and-far between, and the Wizards actually fare better when he is off the court, as measured by overall net rating. Per NBA.com, Washington has a minus-21.1 net rating, the second-worst on the team, when he is present on the court. On the flip side, when he is sitting on the bench, the Wizards’ net rating jumps to plus-6.0, a team-high. While on/off splits aren't indicative of a player's overall impact on the team, it certainly doesn't fare well for a player brought in to take on a leadership role in a young team.

Undoubtedly, the Washington Wizards aren’t yet done with completing their rebuilding process as they look to establish a new identity and find a formula that brings winning basketball to the District of Columbia, something which they have been lacking for such a long time. After all, they haven’t won a single playoff series since 2017, and haven’t progressed past the first-round of the playoffs since they made the NBA Finals in 1979. For a franchise that is in desperate need of wins, Jordan Poole may not be the answer after all, and he may be one to watch as the trade deadline edges closer, with the Wizards all but certainly looking to make some moves as they complete 'Part B' of the process.