Perhaps the only success story for the Washington Wizards throughout their dire 2023-24 NBA regular season campaign is that Kyle Kuzma is arguably having the best season of his professional career.

However, with the Wizards having so far failed to achieve double-digit wins on the season, and with the trade deadline approaching, they could yet look to once again overhaul their roster.

With Kuzma deemed one of Washington’s most attractive trade assets, they could command a large return package, with NBA insider Mark Medina believing the 28-year-old’s value to be both first round draft picks, and potentially even ‘multiple rotation-type players’.

Washington overhauling their roster…already?

Kuzma on trade block, Indiana Pacers eyeing him

Currently, the Wizards are battling with the Detroit Pistons for the worst record in the NBA, with the only pro being that it will ultimately bring them a greater chance of securing the number one overall pick in next year's NBA Draft.

Minds only have to be cast back to last summer's off-season where the Wizards overhauled their roster when they agreed to trade their franchise star for the past 11 seasons, Bradley Beal, to the Phoenix Suns, which saw them receive Chris Paul, who was then subsequently flipped to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole and a handful of players, picks and cash considerations.

But, after only half a season, it is already evident that Poole isn't capable of being the number one leading option on a team, where he is currently posting a team-low minus-8.7 plus/minus, while his overall shooting efficiency is the lowest since his rookie season.

Additionally, the Poole-Kuzma experiment has been nothing short of a failure, whereby they average the worst plus/minus score across all two-man line-ups on the Wizards.

Washington Wizards - 2023-24 NBA Season Defensive Statistics Category Statistic League Rank Defensive rating 121.1 30th Points per game allowed 125.3 30th Opponents field goal % 50.0 28th Opponents 3-point field goal % 38.8 22nd Opponent plus/minus 9.8 27th Stats as of Jan. 16, 2024

As such, Washington are now reportedly open to trading the 28-year-old forward, seeking a return package in the vein of two first-round picks.

According to Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer, Kuzma's contract is considered quite valuable around the league, having signed to a four-year, $90 million extension just last off-season.

As far as potential interest in the 2020 NBA champion goes, though, the Indiana Pacers are monitoring Kuzma's availability, per a report from Clutch Points' Brett Siegal, but there are questions over his potential fit with a team lacking more defensive help, which is not the wing's strong suit, as evidenced by his career-low 123.5 defensive rating.

However, Siegal's report goes on to state that Wizards guard, Tyus Jones is expected to receive more interest than Kuzma, due to his extremely team-friendly $14 million contract.

Washington were already active in the trade market this week, acquiring Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers and two second-rounders from the PIstons, in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, and they may not have concluded business just yet.

Kuzma ‘not an All-Star’, but is ‘valuable’ in winning team

Though Medina doesn't consider Kuzma to be an All-Star caliber player, he does believe that he possesses qualities that would see him considered by many as a valuable complementary piece on a championship-contending roster.

Having said that, the journalist argues that Washington should find themselves well within their rights to be selective in terms of the trade offers that they yield, stating that they shouldn't just be looking to demand first-round draft picks, but also should request the inclusion of multiple rotation-type players to maximize their return for the 28-year-old.

However, he does go on to allude to the fact that Kuzma's trade value has been somewhat dented by Washington's 14th place standing in the Eastern Conference.

“Kyle Kuzma is an interesting player because he's not an All-Star player, but has shown he can be valuable in a winning team like the Lakers. He's on pace to have the best season of his career. He's shown that he is about the right habits, and he can make winning plays. So, the Wizards should be very selective with what they get back. I would say it shouldn't just be first-round picks, it should also be multiple rotation-type players. The reality is, Kyle Kuzma’s value is not as high as it could be because he's on a losing team.”

Reaching new heights

Career-high 22.4 PPG, 45.6 FG%, 34.8 3P%

Currently, Kuzma is the Wizards' leading scorer, averaging 22.4 points per contest on 34.8 percent shooting from three-point range, both career-highs, while overall, he is shooting at 45.6 percent efficiency on the field, tying a career-high attained in 2018-19 when a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Perhaps what makes this more impressive, is that his improved scoring efficiency comes despite the 6-foot-9 wing averaging 19.0 shot attempts per game, the most attempts of his career.

Kyle Kuzma - Washington Wizards Year-to-Year Statistics Season Points Rebounds Field goal % 3-point field goal % Usage rate 2021-22 17.1 8.5 45.2 34.1 23.8 2022-23 21.2 7.2 44.8 33.3 27.3 2023-24 22.4 6.3 45.6 34.8 30.8 Stats as of Jan. 16, 2024

Breaking down his shooting efficiency this season, Kuzma scores the majority of his points off of drives, averaging 7.1 points per contest on 46.5 percent efficiency.

There is little difference when it comes to his efficiency in catch-and-shoot situations versus pull-up shots, where he scores, on average, 4.7 points per game on 33.5 percent efficiency on catch-and-shoot shots, while scoring 4.5 points from pull-ups, though, at a marginally greater 35.1 percent.

When exploring his touch-time from three-point range in particular, Kuzma seemingly has a preference to release the ball within two seconds, attempting 4.8 shots, of which he sinks 35.6 percent for 1.7 shot makes per game when he gets his shot off quickly.

When he holds the ball between two and six seconds, he converts from three at 35.7 percent, though he attempts only 1.4 shots per game when holding onto the ball for an extended period of time.

Moreover, Kuzma appears to favor the catch-and-shoot shot when launching his three-pointers, averaging 4.3 attempts for 35.1 percent on 22.8 percent frequency, compared to only 2.5 attempts for 34.3 percent efficiency from pull-up threes, of which the shot frequency is only 13.5 percent.

With Kuzma's career year on the offensive side of the ball, it doesn't come as a surprise that his name is being dangled around in trade rumors as the deadline edges closer and teams are looking to fill glaring holes in their rosters.

But whether the Wizards decide it is in their best interests to part ways with their leading scorer in favor of accelerating their rebuild, due to the potentially hefty return haul they could get, remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, Kuzma is certainly a player to keep an eye on as rumors will all but continue to ramp up as the Feb. 8 deadline fast approaches.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.