Highlights Nikola Topic brings playmaking to the Washington Wizards lacking organization in their offense.

PJ Hall is a safe pick for the Wizards, who need an inside presence without overcomplicating the core.

Karaban adds championship culture to Wizards, balancing the need for experience and direction.

After years of mediocrity, the Washington Wizards pressed the reset button and decided to undergo a massive rebuild. In theory, this was the correct move. In reality, the experience has been anything but pleasing.

The Wizards ended the first year of their rebuild as the second-worst team in the NBA. The losing was expected but what made watching the team so frustrating was how unorganized the process was. The basketball being played was not good. There were no silver linings they could hold on to. It did not feel like there was anything to build on coming out of this season.

The good news for the Wizards is they have three draft picks for the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. This chance at a massive restart requires the team to secure as many elite and young talents as possible.

The incoming class may not be filled with generational talents, but it is a great place to start nonetheless. Here are the best possible selections the Wizards can make for every pick to help add some life to their team building.

2nd Pick

Nikola Topic, PG - Crvena zvezda (Serbia)

The current Wizards roster is littered with guards and wings who have similar play styles. They have finishers but they do not have anyone who can get those players into scoring situations.

The Wizards need someone to organize their offense. Nikola Topic can be that guy for them.

Nikola Topic Stats - Adriatic and EuroLeague Category Stat G 28 PPG 10.2 AST 4.1 STL 0.6 FG% 49.5% 3PT% 24.7% Height/Weight 6-6/201lbs

Topic doesn’t project to be a Top 10 player in the league by any means, so expectations need to be tempered. What he brings to the table is versatility and skill as a playmaker that the Wizards lack. Washington will no longer have to force themselves into playing Jordan Poole as their primary creator. Instead, Poole can focus on getting buckets while Topic sets him up.

There will be a learning process involved for Topic. Point guards tend to have a longer adjustment period to the NBA compared to other players; we can expect Topic to go through the same struggles initially. In the long run, it can pay off for them. He won’t be an immediate game-changer, but he at least provides the Wizards some much-needed direction.

26th Pick (via LAC)

PJ Hall, PF - Clemson

Most of the players around this range are considered to be long-term projects, which in a vacuum, is a perfect fit for the young group the Wizards have.

Basketball isn’t played in a vacuum and at this point, the Wizards don’t need new raw talent that will overcomplicate the current core they have. It’s better to go with a safe pick, which in this case, is PJ Hall of Clemson.

PJ Hall Stats - NCAA Category Stat G 36 PPG 18.3 RPG 6.4 STL 0.6 FG% 48.8% 3PT% 31.5% Height/Weight 6-10/235lbs

At this point, Hall is a reliable bench piece who has what it takes to produce as an inside presence. His three-point shot is developing, but at the very least, he has parts of his game that are transferable to the NBA level.

The Wizards have some form of high-upside talent in the forward spot with Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma on the roster. Adding Hall into the mix provides Washington some proven support while giving Kuzma and Avdija room to cook with their heavy minutes.

51st Pick (via PHO)

Alex Karaban, SF - Connecticut

Finding a high-upside talent is difficult in the later rounds. You need some stroke of luck to end up with a Nikola Jokić or a Manu Ginobili in your squad. What’s the direction to go for a squad as desperate for talent as the Wizards?

It’s best to stick to the strategy of adding direction to your franchise. Part of adding direction is building culture; a championship-winning piece like Alex Karaban does that for you.

Alex Karaban Stats - NCAA Category Stat G 39 PPG 13.3 RPG 5.1 APG 1.5 FG% 49.5% 3PT% 37.9% Height/Weight 6-8/210lbs

Karaban isn’t an explosive athlete by any means. His lack of athleticism prevents him from becoming a starting caliber, but his value lies in his experience as a champion rather than the production he can bring to the table.

He was a product of a UConn program that dominated the NCAA by playing good team basketball. The Wizards need that right now. Adding him to the roster helps increase the chances of that from happening without eating away from the minutes of their current crop of wings.