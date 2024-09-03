Key Takeaways The Wizards embraced a full rebuild post-Beal trade.

The 2024 draft brings promising players but no franchise cornerstone.

The 2025 draft offers potential top talent in their search of a franchise superstar.

The Washington Wizards are in it for the long haul. They have embraced a full rebuild and will look towards the future as their youth movement aims to lead the way.

The Wizards pivoted in this direction after finally deciding to trade former franchise star Bradley Beal . Dealing Beal over to the Phoenix Suns signaled a team that had no interest left in competing for the NBA Playoffs .

The 2024 NBA Draft served them well. They were able to acquire two major players who could prove to be big-time pieces of their rebuild: Alexandre Sarr and Carlton Carrington .

However, anyone that is expecting a quick turnaround in Washington is mistaken. The team's 2024 draft class was solid and could prove to be a key turning point for the Wizards down the line.

The problem for the Wizards is that they remain without a true number one option to build their entire roster around. There are some promising talents in Washington, but none of them project to be the figurehead of a future NBA contender and champion.

It feels like a similar situation to that of the Atlanta Hawks . The Hawks did well to secure promising talent in the 2024 NBA Draft. Yet, it is tough to say they have a central piece to their young core.

The Wizards have done reasonably well to this point. However, there is still plenty of work to be done if they ever want to truly assert themselves as a legitimate threat in the future.

The Failed Jordan Poole Experiment

The Wizards hoped that Poole could break out in Washington

The first major attempt that the Wizards had at potentially securing a top option for this new era was trading for Jordan Poole from the Golden State Warriors .

The Wizards needed to reroute the aging Chris Paul , who was on his way to Washington as a part of the Beal trade. Poole offered a player whom many could have considered a promising young piece at the time.

After one year in Washington, it would be safe to say that Poole has no future as the team's number one option.

Jordan Poole – Statistical Decline in Washington Category 2022-23 Warriors 2023-24 Wizards PPG 20.4 17.4 APG 4.5 4.4 FG% 43.0 41.3 TS% 57.3 52.9 WS 3.2 -0.6

When Poole was still with the Warriors, many would have thought that he needed the opportunity to lead his own team. This could have put Poole in a position to have a breakout campaign after the potential he displayed with the Warriors.

It did not quite work out that way for Poole. He struggled through his first season with the Wizards. Poole failed to take the reins as the team's number one option. That title would go to Kyle Kuzma after a serious lack of competition on last year's roster.

Poole is still young enough that some will believe there is still time for him to turn things around. However, at this point in his career, Poole has shown that his best role in the NBA is probably that of a spark plug off the bench rather than a legitimate building block and top option in an offense.

The 2024 NBA Draft

Sarr, Carrington, and George are tough to envision as top options

There was some modest excitement around the fact that the Wizards managed to secure Sarr, Carrington and Kyshawn George in the 2024 NBA Draft.

There is good reason to be intrigued about those pickups, but there is just as much reason to temper the expectations around any of them truly blossoming into a number one option.

Working through the list by going from back to front, George offers little reason to believe he will ever be a top option, despite the buzz around his shooting ability.

George shot 40.8 from beyond the arc as a freshman. However, the rest of his offensive game leaves a lot to be desired in terms of the overall package.

Carrington could prove to be an effective starter at point guard. He held some solid company heading into the NBA Draft according to RotoWire.

"Since 2020, the only freshman guards 6-foot-4 and taller to post above a 52% true shooting, a 20% assist rate and knock hit 32% on at least 100 3-pointers are Carrington, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Suggs."

There is good reason to believe that Carrington can flourish into a talented NBA pro. However, for him to truly blossom into a top option will require sizable growth in terms of his overall ability to break down a defender one-on-one.

Sarr will come with reasonably big expectations, considering that the Wizards used such a high pick to select him. However, Sarr will be a huge boom-or-bust candidate.

Alexandre Sarr – Summer League Stats Category Stat PPG 5.5 RPG 7.8 TOV 2.3 FG% 19.1 3P% 11.8 PF 4.3

Sarr set off some warning bells with his disappointing stint in the Summer League during the offseason. His lack of aggressiveness for a player of his size will leave many lukewarm about the idea of him truly blossoming into a number one option throughout his career.

2025 Could Be Washington's Year

The NBA Draft will be stacked

The Wizards will likely be one of the worst teams in the league during the 2024-25 season. They should be rewarded for suffering through a potentially lackluster campaign.

GIVEMESPORT's Top Prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft Rank Player 1 Cooper Flagg 2 Airious Bailey 3 VJ Edgecombe 4 Nolan Traore 5 Dylan Harper

The 2025 NBA Draft is a class that many, including GIVEMESPORT, are quite high on. There should be plenty of players available that can change the trajectory of a franchise.

Cooper Flagg is the obvious standout candidate in the upcoming draft. The soon-to-be Duke Blue Devil has already received a lot of praise ahead of next year's draft.

Kevin Durant took notice of Flagg during the Team USA scrimmages ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games s.

"He looked like a hell of a player, somebody who's only going to get better with more experience. 17 years old coming in here and playing like he's a vet... no emotion, just going out there and doing his job. That's a good sign." -Durant

Flagg will be the prize of any team that is tanking this season, but there are others that could suit Washington's needs as well.

Airious Bailey has shown a lot of promise as a three-level scorer on the wings. That is exactly the type of young player whom the Wizards are missing in their current core.

VJ Edgecombe could provide a similar lift for the Wizards. He is one of the best athletes in the draft class and was a standout for the Bahamas during the Olympic qualifiers.

Any one of these potential future stars could fill the void for Washington quite well. There will simply need to be some patience required for the Wizards and their fans in their search for their future franchise cornerstone and number one option.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.