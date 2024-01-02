Highlights The Washington Wizards are reportedly looking to trade Kyle Kuzma for draft compensation, with the Indiana Pacers showing interest.

Kuzma's fit in Indiana may be questionable due to the team's weak defense, as he is not known for his defensive abilities.

The Wizards may also be looking to trade point guard Tyus Jones, who could be a valuable backup option for teams in need of playmaking.

Now that the trade doors have been flung wide open following OG Anunoby's departure from the Toronto Raptors to the New York Knicks, the Washington Wizards could be the next team to start selling.

In a report from Clutch Points' Brett Siegel, the Wizards are looking to trade forward Kyle Kuzma for draft compensation.

"Kyle Kuzma is expected to be made available by the Washington Wizards for multiple first-round picks [...] One team that has been eyeing power forward help for quite some time is the Indiana Pacers."

The Indiana Pacers being interested in Kuzma doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering it was revealed that the team was on the lookout for an athletic wing to place next to Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.

Kuzma would be a questionable fit in Indiana

2023-24 defensive rating: 123.4

Should Kuzma get traded to the Pacers, he'd be joining a league-leading offense (126.4 points per game) on a squad that's lacking a true go-getter forward. The only problem with this scenario is that Indiana is notoriously weak on defense, and Kuzma's presence wouldn't do much to solve that.

This season, the 28-year-old is averaging 23.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 32 games. He's also been decently efficient from the field, knocking down 46.6 percent of shots and 35.7 percent of his attempts from deep.

On the defensive side of things, he's been average at best and a liability at worst. Opposing players are shooting 50.4 percent against him, something that's further exacerbated on drives to the paint. While he's better on the perimeter, he's not exactly a stopper by any means.

Indiana Pacers – 2023-24 Defensive Player Stats Player Defensive Rating Andre Nembhard 113.2 Isaiah Jackson 115.2 Buddy Hield 117.6 Myles Turner 118.1 Tyrese Haliburton 119.3

Given that Kuzma's defensive rating is higher than everyone mentioned in the table above, he'd really only help them with their scoring, which has been league-wide this season.

The Pacers could, in theory, offer up a few draft picks and young pieces to get Kuzma, but they should question whether he's the best option to fill their needs.

Tyus Jones trade also on the table

$14 million contract expiring at end of season

Kuzma isn't the only Wizard on the trading block, either. Siegel also noted that Washington could also be in the midst of shopping point guard Tyus Jones around, as he might be the easier player to trade given his contract.

"Tyus Jones is expected to garner more interest in trade talks than Kuzma, sources said. Jones' $14 million contract is very obtainable for various contending teams around the league"

While he doesn't mention any teams by name, any team looking for a backup point guard to bolster their lineup could be enticed and it likely wouldn't cost them too much.

Tyus Jones – 2023-24 Statstics Points 12.6 Rebounds 3.0 Assists 5.5 Steals 1.2 Field Goal % 53.7 3-Point Field Goal % 42.5

Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Minnesota Timberwolves could all show interest in Jones, given their need for veteran playmaking either off the bench or in the starting lineup.