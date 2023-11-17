Highlights The Washington Wizards are currently in a rebuilding phase, and Kyle Kuzma has been a bright spot while Jordan Poole has been underwhelming.

Poole's performance has been disappointing, with low shooting percentages and poor defense, raising doubts about his future with the team.

Not only has Poole's play declined, but his attitude has also come into question, potentially leading to a losing scenario for the Wizards' future.

Rebuilding in the NBA is a painful reality; not just for fans who yearn to see their teams succeed at the highest level, but also for the players, coaches and execs who are actually going through the process. And, make no mistake, the Washington Wizards are going through it in a big, bad way right now. For the first time since the 2010-11 season, the Wizards entered the campaign without John Wall and/or Bradley Beal acting as the tip of the spear and giving the team a true direction. In their place, Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole are leading a ragtag mix of cagey vets and up-and-comers into the next phase of D.C. hoops.

And while Kuzma has been able to spread his wings and elevate his stock since making the move from his old team, the Los Angeles Lakers, Jordan Poole has done a better job of reminding us why the Golden State Warriors were all too happy to be rid of him just one year after having helped the club win a title. In turn, he's killing Washington's return on investment from a Chris Paul trade that could have supercharged the rebuilding effort.

If things continue to play out as they are right now, the Wizards will surely rue the day they made the swap.

Poole is the same player now that he was during a disappointing final go-round with the Warriors

In his latest Substack update, longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein indicated that the Wizards may not have acquired Poole to be the next guy for their franchise. Rather, they had designs on rehabilitating his trade value and cashing in later. Alas, things are trending in the opposite direction through the first 11 games of the 2023-24 season, which leads one to wonder if he'll actually work in either capacity.

As of this writing, Poole is averaging 16.2 points per game on just 40.6 percent shooting from the field and 30.1 percent from three-point range. His problems aren't only of the offensive variety, either. His current defensive rating of 126.5 is tied for the worst mark team-wide among Washington's major minute-getters. Furthermore, opposing players' field-goal percentages jump by 8.8 percent on average compared to the norm when Poole is the closest defender.

What might even be worse than the statistical drop-off is some of the body language, attitude, and lack of care/awareness that Poole has seemingly displayed in his new digs. Reels of Poole's worst in-game moments are garnering millions of views on social media. In his latest viral moment, the hooper is shown going off about how the Wizards are his team and that he'll take care of the situation — all while he appears to miss the play that's being drawn up for the ensuing possession.

This all adds up to what could be a losing scenario that sets the beleaguered franchise back for several more years.

Even if Poole was playing well, his contract would still be prohibitive in the deal-making process

Jordan Poole's Regression PPG eFG% Net Rtg 2021-22 18.5 54.8 6.6 2022-23 20.4 51.4 -0.8 2023-24 16.2 47.3 -21.2

After Poole helped the Dubs bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2022, it was a foregone conclusion that he was going to get his big payday from the Warriors. It was hard not to squint, though, when he ended up getting four years and $128 million guaranteed for his efforts. That's the kind of money usually reserved for the best of the best in the NBA, a status Poole hadn't yet achieved even when he was in top form.

His growing annual salary becomes even more egregious when one considers that his on-court performance has trended in the polar opposite direction. This season, the 24-year-old will pull down a cool $27.5 million; moving forward, he'll get $29.7 million next season, $31.9 million in 2025-26, and just over $34 million in 2026-27. They're the kinds of numbers that provide barriers to completing trades. And if Poole doesn't make himself more attractive as a potential cornerstone piece, it's hard to imagine teams will be lining up to take on that level of financial responsibility.

In short, the Wizards need Poole to get it together lest he and his contract become their latest albatross.

