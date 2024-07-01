Highlights Jonas Valanciunas has signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Washington Wizards.

Valanciunas, a veteran center, joins a young, rebuilding roster in DC.

The signing is considered an odd union, as the Wizards have little to no expectations for next season.

Jonas Valanciunas entered the 2024 NBA free agency period as one of the best centers available on the market. He would likely have had his pick of litter, to some extent, of new destinations. The free agent big man officially has a new home.

ESPN's Adrian Wojanorowski confirmed that Valanciunas will be joining the Washington Wizards on a fairly modest three-year deal worth $30 million.

The NBA insider then added more to the initial report.

"Agents Jeff Schwartz and Michael Tellem of @excelbasketball landed the deal with the Wizards to bring the veteran center to a young, rebuilding roster in DC."

Despite being linked to more prominent teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Valanciunas joins a team with little to no expectations for next season. Valanciunas is thirty-two years old and slowly approaching the twilight of his career. The two sides coming together on a deal here feels like one of the more odd unions to open this free agency period.

The Confusing Fit With The Wizards

A rebuilding team in Washington welcomes a piece fit for a contender

Valanciunas felt like a player who would end up with a contender this offseason for a mid-level exception, not a team like the Wizards. The team certainly does not hurt from the addition of a big, bruising center like Valanciunas, but it still feels quite out of place.

Jonas Valanciunas – 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 12.8 RPG 8.8 BPG 0.8 FG% 55.9% 3P% 30.8% MPG 23.5

The New Orleans Pelicans chose to move on from Valanciunas. He played his smallest number of minutes per game as a member of the team this past season since his first year with the Pelicans in 2021-22. His production would also dip in a lot of different categories, like points per game, rebounds per game, three-point percentage, and others.

Despite that, Valanciunas was still perceived as an impactful player that could have been a solid rotational piece for a team with serious aspirations for next season. His Per 36 numbers were still impressive. Valanciunas averaged 18.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game in those adjusted figures.

The Wizards likely have no intention of competing this upcoming season or the next. The team is in the early stages of a full-scale rebuild, having just brought in talented young players like Alexandre Sarr, Carlton Carrington, and Kyshawn George in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Perhaps Valanciunas will serve as the muscle behind Sarr while the French big man bulks up over the next few seasons. The other obvious benefit of this addition for the Wizards would be the prospect of using Valanciunas to aid their rebuild in the future.

The Wizards could allow Valanciunas to build value while playing considerable minutes for the team. They could then look to move him at any point, either this upcoming season or the next, to a team desperate for help on the interior.

Whatever way one tries to dissect this signing, it still remains one of the biggest oddities starting off this free agency.

