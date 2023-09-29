Highlights The Washington Wizards have entered a full rebuild and are building a pool of talent for the future.

The Washington Wizards have finally entered a full rebuild after trading Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns during the offseason. With the addition of new pieces, this Eastern Conference team is hoping to build a pool of talent that will hopefully become the foundation of its core for years to come.

It will be intriguing to see how Jordan Poole fits in with the group headlined by Kyle Kuzma. The Wizards also made one of the most shocking picks in the 2023 NBA Draft when they selected Bilal Coulibaly with the seventth overall pick. The youngster is expected to be a long-term project for the team, though Wes Unseld Jr. might want to give him more minutes and experience as they look to build for the future.

Having said that, we assess the current roster of the team and take a look at the Wizards’ projected rotation. We also predict how they’ll perform for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Wizards’ projected starting 5 for 2023-24

Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford

Running the point for Washington is one of its newest additions, Tyus Jones. Apart from averaging 6.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.0 steal per game throughout his eight-year NBA career, the 6-foot point guard also has the distinction of holding the best assist-to-turnover ratio (7.04) in NBA history during the 2021-22 season. That kind of efficiency will help steady the Wizards’ offense during the grueling regular season.

Joining Jones in the backcourt is Jordan Poole. Setting aside all the drama he was recently involved in with Draymond Green, the young prospect managed to average 20.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists last season. His presence in Washington’s starting unit provides shot creation from anywhere on the court and draws opposing defenses to him to create plays for Poole’s teammates.

Jordan Poole Career Averages (2019-2023) Points 15.8 Rebounds 2.6 Assists 3.4 FG% 42.1% 3PT FG% 33.9%

Manning the starting small forward spot is Deni Avdija. Apart from averaging 8.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, the Israeli star’s defense and 6-foot-9 frame are sufficient enough to contain the opposing squad’s best player.

Working alongside him is Kyle Kuzma as the Wizards’ power forward. His averages of 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists prove that he can be the team’s primary option on offense while adding an able body to shore up the team’s defense on the other end.

Getting the starting center spot in Washington is Daniel Gafford. At 24 years old, the big man is agile enough to keep up with other mobile forwards in the NBA, all while having sufficient size to grab rebounds and defend the rim.

Wizards’ projected second unit

Delon Wright, Landry Shamet, Corey Kispert, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Mike Muscala

At some point in a game, Wes Unseld Jr. will rest Jones and Poole on the bench. This will open up minutes for Delon Wright and Landry Shamet as the reserve point and shooting guards, respectively. The former is an eight-year veteran who can run the Wizards’ offense, while the latter can space the floor with his 38% shooting from beyond the arc. It also helps that Wright stands at 6-foot-5 and Shamet at 6-foot-4, giving both these pieces enough size to cover the opposing squad’s backcourt.

Corey Kispert’s sophomore season in Washington saw him average 11.1 points on 42% shooting from deep, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. These numbers show that he can lock the reserve small forward role and provide a good infusion of offense whenever the Wizards need it.

Patrick Baldwin Jr.’s 38% shooting from three makes him an interesting piece to pair with Kispert or any of the starters. His size and ability to space the floor can help Washington on offense, especially when Kuzma is resting on the bench.

Although both Baldwin and Kispert are capable shooters in their own right, Unseld may have to use one of these guys to pair with Avdija or Kuzma. This combination will ensure there’s still sufficient defense to balance additional shooting from the bench.

While Gafford is the better defender, Mike Muscala can shoot the ball better from deep. He can be inserted into the lineup as the reserve center when the team’s spacing needs to be improved or there’s a need for more offense during a game. With the 10-year veteran in the lineup, the Wizards can afford to go small against the opposing team’s lineup.

Wizards’ projected crunch-time 5

Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford

In end-game scenarios, it makes sense to go for a backcourt of Jones and Poole. The former is experienced in facilitating a team’s offense and ensuring a bucket will occur at the end of each play. The latter, meanwhile, can drain shots from anywhere on the floor. This makes Poole an ideal shooting guard to go with an efficient player like Jones.

With the backcourt covered, the Wizards’ pair of forwards in Avdija and Kuzma are able enough to defend multiple positions and prevent the opposing team from getting an easy bucket on them. It also helps that Kuzma can generate offense on his own to break down defenses for his teammates.

Kyle Kuzma Career Averages (2017-2023) Points 16.5 Rebounds 6.4 Assists 2.5 FG% 44.9% 3PT FG% 33.8%

Adding another layer of defense, especially under the rim, is Gafford. With him in this projected crunch-time lineup, teams will have a harder time reaching the rim. He can also set screens or roll to the basket for an easy two.

It remains to be seen how the upcoming season will fare for this new iteration of the Wizards. Other players, like their new draft pick in Coulibaly and 2022 lottery selection Johnny Davis, could find more opportunities as a member of the starting unit or bench as Washington experiments on potential rotations and lineups.

Whatever Unseld and the Wizards’ front office decide to do, though, what’s certain is that there’ll be a new era dawning in D.C. soon with the addition of key intriguing pieces to the roster. Sure enough, exciting times are ahead for the franchise after years of mediocrity and struggles with John Wall and Bradley Beal.

