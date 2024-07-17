Highlights The Washington Wizards added key players like Alexandre Sarr, Jonas Valanciunas, and Malcolm Brogdon this offseason to turn the franchise around.

Kyle Kuzma, Corey Kispert, and Richaun Holmes are likely to be traded due to the team's depth and changes.

Wizards looking for young players and draft assets in return to speed up the rebuild.

The Washington Wizards enter next season still in a rebuild. They finished last season with their worst record in franchise history at 15-67, which was also the second-worst record in the NBA . They did luck out by receiving the second pick in the 2024 NBA Draft where they selected Alexandre Sarr . With their young core of Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly , and Jordan Poole , Washington is still a few pieces away from competing in the Eastern Conference once again.

The Wizards have made a few moves this offseason. They started their offseason by trading away Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon and the fourteenth pick in the 2024 draft, where they seleced Carlton Carrington . They then worked a sign and trade with the New Orleans Pelicans to sign Jonas Valanciunas , bringing a veteran piece to their team. They also signed Saddiq Bey to a three-year contract, but Bey will be recovering from an ACL tear that he suffered in March of last season.

With these moves, the Wizards seem to be turning their franchise in the right direction by adding veteran players to help their young team. They could still make more moves to help their rebuild before next season's trade deadline to either add more young players or future draft capital.

Here are three players likely to be traded by the Wizards.

1 Kyle Kuzma

2023–24 Stats: 22.2 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 4.2 APG, 46.3% FG, 33.6% 3PT, 70 G

Kyle Kuzma is coming off arguably the best season of his seven-year NBA career. He averaged career-highs in points and assists per game while shooting a career-best 46.3 percent from the field. The former 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has taken a major step forward during his three seasons in Washington and should gain a ton of interest from other teams if the Wizards do deal him away.

Kyle Kuzma Stats - Last 3 Seasons Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 17.1 21.2 22.2 RPG 8.5 7.2 6.6 APG 3.5 3.7 4.2 BPG 0.9 0.5 0.7 FG% 45.2% 44.8% 46.3% 3PT% 34.1% 33.3% 33.6%

With the Wizards in a rebuild, Kuzma may be on his way out of the nation's capital in order to add more young players and draft assets. Kuzma is still only 28 years old and still has three years on his contract. Over those three years, he will be guaranteed over $64 million, but he has developed into a great player.

Kuzma has already been gaining interest from multiple teams this summer. One of those teams is the Sacramento Kings , but Kuzma should be intriguing to most contenders. He is a reliable scorer who has also developed into a solid playmaker. He does still need to improve defensively, but Kuzma could help a contender win a championship next season.

2 Corey Kispert

2023–24 Stats: 13.4 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.0 APG, 48.6% FG, 38.3% 3PT, 80 G

Corey Kispert , like Kuzma, is coming off of arguably the best season of his three-year career. He posted career highs in points, rebounds, and assists per game. He also played in a career-high 80 games last season but started a career-low 22 games. With Kispert moving to the bench in favor of Couliblay, he showed that the sixth-man spot would be the best option for him going forward.

The 15th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has shown over his first three NBA seasons that he is a reliable scorer, but he does need to become a better defender. With Kispert moving to the bench and entering the final season of his contract, the Wizards may look to move him before next season's trade deadline if they do not see him as a key part of their future. With Couilibaly replacing him in the starting lineup last season and the addition of Bey, Kispert may see even less floor time next season, allowing the Wizards to find a potential trade partner for him.

Corey Kispert Stats - Last 3 Seasons Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 8.2 11.1 13.4 RPG 2.7 2.8 2.8 APG 1.1 1.2 2.0 FG% 45.5% 42.4% 38.3%

After posting his best season, Kispert should see interest from other teams around the league. With him entering the final year of his contract, teams should be willing to take a chance on Kispert, especially if he continues to develop. He is still only 25 years old and could help a contender as a scorer off of the bench or help in another team's rebuild due to his age.

3 Richaun Holmes

2023–24 Stats: 5.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 55.8% FG, 40 G

Credit: © Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Richaun Holmes was traded to the Wizards at last season's trade deadline in the deal that sent Daniel Gafford to the Dallas Mavericks . After arriving in Washington, Holmes played in just 17 games, averaging 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. Holmes has struggled ever since the 2021-22 season, where he was coming off of his third straight season averaging more than 10 points per game with the Sacramento Kings . Since then, he has been traded twice and has not played in more than 45 games once during that span.

Holmes is a solid rebounder and scorer but has dealt with injury problems over the past few seasons. The 30-year-old also does not fit with the Wizards, especially since Washington drafted Sarr and signed Valanciunas. With these two big men being added to the roster, Holmes will likely not see much playing time next season.

Richaun Holmes Stats - Last 3 Seasons Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 10.4 3.1 5.0 RPG 7.0 1.9 4.6 BPG 0.9 0.3 0.5 FG% 66.0% 61.8% 55.8%

Holmes' numbers did improve after seeing an increase in minutes after being traded from the Mavericks to the Wizards last season. He should gain some attention from around the league, mainly from a contender needing a backup big man. If he can stay healthy, Holmes could be a key piece off of the bench for a contender to chase a championship next season.

With the Wizards taking a step in the right direction as a franchise this offseason, they still have a lot of work to become competitive in the East once again. Drafting Sarr and Carrington and adding Brogdon and Valanciunas should help them improve next season. They do still have more assets that they could trade away to bring in more young talent or picks before next season's trade deadline to help speed up their lengthy rebuild.