Highlights The Washington Wizards have been in a rebuilding process for a long time, as evidenced by their lack of playoff appearances and their off-season roster overhaul.

The performances of Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma have been underwhelming, and the team's struggles are reflective of their lack of a clear vision for the future.

With a poor record and disappointing team statistics, the Wizards may consider making more moves before the trade deadline as their rebuild continues.

Washington Wizards have appeared to be in a rebuilding process for a very, very long time, having failed to make the playoffs in four of the last five seasons. However, after trading away their franchise star, Bradley Beal, during the summer off-season and flipping their returning assets for Jordan Poole, there was an element of optimism for this new, young roster. However, with an ugly 2-10 start to the season, NBA writer Mark Medina believes their record is very much reflective of the team still being ‘in the middle of a rebuilding project’.

Off-season overhaul

After a poor outing in last year’s campaign, in which they finished with a dismal 35-47 losing record, the Wizards decided enough was enough and made the executive decision to completely blow up their roster. The key domino to fall was trading away their franchise star, Bradley Beal, after 11 seasons of service, completing a blockbuster deal with the Phoenix Suns, in which they acquired Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, rookie Bilal Coulibaly, four first-round NBA Draft picks, six second-rounders and two pick swaps.

However, they accommodated CP3 in getting to a contender by making a subsequent trade with the Golden State Warriors, in which they were able to acquire Jordan Poole, along with Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, and two additional draft picks. As such, the Wizards now possess a plethora of trade assets in the form of future draft picks which they can use in future deals to help accelerate their inevitable rebuilding process. Whether they choose to engage in more trade conversations prior to this season’s deadline, though, remains to be seen. But with the current form they find themselves in, and with the Poole-Kyle Kuzma experiment not exactly yielding much success, resulting in them sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings, the front-office may choose to exercise the option of making some more moves sooner, rather than later.

Medina – Jordan Poole has seen ‘a lot more pressure’ being the ‘number one guy’

Medina believes that Jordan Poole’s transition to a starting, leadership role has led to him facing a lot more pressure on his shoulders, which he has not handled too well thus far. However, he highlights how the Wizards organization acknowledge that they still have more moves to make in order to complete their rebuild, and the team’s overall performances so far have evidenced this.

“It doesn't look pretty. Clearly, Jordan Poole has seen that there's a lot more pressure when it comes to being the number one guy, and you have to play winning basketball and not just getting numbers. But I think that this is partly by design, that they wanted to see what Kyle Kuzma could do, what Jordan Poole could do with bigger roles, because they have a lot of talent. But they also knew that the job wasn't finished with flipping possible deals that could include them. So it's not a pretty sight, but this is a reflection that they're in the middle of a rebuilding project.”

Poole and Kuzma’s performances so far

When looking at their statistics from an individual standpoint, the performances of the Wizards’ two leading stars don't look too bad. However, when taking the team’s overall performance into account, it is clear that they are very much a struggling team in the NBA, and seemingly demonstrate a lack of a clear vision for their future.

NBA Career Statistics Jordan Poole Kyle Kuzma Minutes Played 26.4 31.1 Points 15.8 16.7 Assists 3.4 2.5 Rebounds 2.3 6.3 Steals 0.7 0.6 Blocks 0.2 0.5 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Through his first 12 games, Kuzma, a championship-winner with the L.A. Lakers, is currently scoring 23.5 points per game on 46.4 percent field goal shooting, both career-highs, while also averaging 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.4 minutes per game. On the other hand, Poole, who also has some championship-winning experience, has been suffering a dip in his scoring form since taking on a larger, starting role after coming over to the Wizards. He is averaging only 15.5 points per game, down from last year’s career-high of 20.4 points, shooting 39.2 percent from the field, the worst conversion rate since his rookie season in Golden State, and a career-low 27.8 percent from three-point range. The 24-year-old is contributing 2.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a career-high 1.2 steals per game, though.

It is clear to see that the two Wizards have so far failed to step up into their new leadership roles, and as such, Washington find themselves with the second-worst record in the entire league, winning only two of their first 12 games to start the season. As a result, it comes as no surprise that they find themselves near the bottom of the league rankings for both offensive rating, 109.8, which is seventh-worst in the NBA, and defensive rating, 118.2, fifth-worst in the league. With a net rating of -8.4, they are statistically the third-worst team in the NBA, ahead of only the Charlotte Hornets (-9.5) and San Antonio Spurs (-12.9), respectively.

Should things continue on this downward trend, then the Washington front-office could consider moving on from their newly-assembled core very quickly, with no member of the roster considered untouchable. This rebuild is still very much in progress, so don’t be surprised if their name is floated around in various trade conversations as the February deadline nears.

