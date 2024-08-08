Highlights Alexandre Sarr's poor Summer League performances have raised huge concerns.

Bilal Coulibaly needs to continue developing in Year 2, especially on offense.

The Wizards cannot afford to miss out on Cooper Flagg, since they need a player of his caliber to return to relevancy.

The Washington Wizards have been a below .500 team for the past six years. Aside from a first-round exit in the 2020-21 season after a 34-38 record, they have been a perennial lottery team. Despite multiple opportunities to acquire promising young players, the Wizards have had one miss after another, which is why they've remained in purgatory.

After trading up one spot for Bilal Coulibaly last season, in what was seen as a reach, the Frenchman had a solid rookie campaign. Maybe more would've been expected of a seventh overall pick, but at 19, Coulibaly showed some promise despite his low usage, especially on the defensive end.

This year, for the first time since 2010, the Wizards were in the top two of the draft and selected the number one projected prospect, Alexandre Sarr . The Frenchman didn't want to go to the Atlanta Hawks , who had the first overall pick and essentially chose the Wizards. The elation around this decision didn't last too long, after Sarr had one of the worst Summer League performances ever, making fans question the future of the franchise with potentially yet another draft miss.

Can Alex Sarr Shake Off His Summer League Debacle?

It wasn't all negatives for the young Frenchman in Las Vegas

Drafting Sarr was huge for the Wizards because it's not often you see top prospects eager to be in Washington.

But when he donned the Wizards jersey in Las Vegas for the first time, he was a huge disappointment.

Before the draft, it was obvious from his time in the NBL that Sarr's offense was still raw. Shooting 46 percent from layups was one of the biggest signs. And that was amplified when he stepped on the court in Vegas.

He scored a total of 22 points in his four Summer League games, shooting 19.1 percent from the field and 11.7 percent from deep. His touch at the rim was also hard to watch. It was shocking to see a 7-1 player reach such a level of inefficiency as he struggled to score from anywhere in the half-court.

Alexandre Sarr Summer League Stats Category Stat PPG 5.5 RPG 7.8 APG 3.3 BPG 2.5 FG% 19.1% 3PT% 11.8%

However, there are some positives about his offense. His shooting mechanics are great for a guy his size, and that is promising. His attempts from three came in a variety of ways, as he engaged in pick and pops, relocation threes, and off-the-dribble attempts as well. The confidence and willingness to make those attempts is something that can't be written off.

Sarr also showed some impressive court vision, and his 3.3 assists per game in Summer League are a testament to that, despite the small sample size.

On defense, though, he looked like he belonged, just as advertised. Averaging 2.5 blocks per game, Sarr already looks like he can be a reliable rim protector and help defender in Washington for years to come. His on-ball defense was equally impressive, as he kept up with faster and smaller players with his lateral quickness and smart instincts.

Sarr's rebounding was also a big plus, but he will need to put on some muscle to compete with bigger bodies in the paint all year long.

Sarr has the tools to succeed in the NBA but is unlikely to ever be a first option due to his limited offensive game. However, he must continue to work on unlocking his defensive potential, as the Wizards cannot afford another draft failure.

Wizards Need Bilal Coulibaly to Continue Developing

Year two should mean more opportunities for the 20-year-old

A month before the draft, Coulibaly was not considered a lottery prospect. But after impressing for the Metropolitans 92 during the playoffs, he moved up the draft boards and was considered a late lottery prospect. It was still a reach when the Wizards drafted him with the seventh pick, but after the end of his rookie season, he did his best, albeit with limited opportunities, to justify the selection.

On defense, Coulibaly looked NBA-ready from day one. Despite being only 19, he looked like a great wing defender with his elite athleticism. His massive 7-3 wingspan combined with his ability to be in the right spot helped him to become a "stocks "machine, as he almost averaged a steal and a block per game.

Bilal Coulibaly – 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stat PPG 8.4 RPG 4.1 SPG 0.9 BPG 0.8 FG% 43.5 3PT% 34.6

Along with Deni Avdija , he often looked like the only player the Wizards cared about on the defensive end last season, and it seemed to motivate him to work harder.

There were a few moments where quicker guards caught him flat-footed, but as he learns to stay composed and in front of his man, he will become more of a threat on the defensive end. He will also need to bulk up a bit to improve as a paint defender, but he already looks great for his age.

Coulibaly's offense wasn't great in his rookie season, a combination of his low usage and unpolished game. He showed flashes with his explosive drives and spot-up shooting, but he definitely needs to work on his handles and shot creation.

With Avdija being traded away and Kyle Kuzma also in trade talks, the Frenchman should have more opportunities, but he will need to make huge improvements if he wants to be a bigger contributor.

Wizards Cannot Afford to Drop Out of Cooper Flagg Sweepstakes

They are lacking a future star who can be a leader

In their first year of rebuilding, the Wizards landed the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. They will have to hope for even better luck next season because the number one ranked prospect, Cooper Flagg, has already shown generational potential.

Flagg has yet to play in the NCAA, but he has already wowed both fans and front-office executives with his performances for the Team USA Select Team. He looked like one of the best players in camp, despite being the youngest at 17. The do-it-all forward is on his way to becoming a superstar, and the Wizards have been craving a player like him for a long time.

That's because they don't currently have anyone who can potentially be the best player on a title-winning team. Or even the second-best.

Coulibaly and Sarr would have to improve tremendously to enter those discussions, and unfortunately, that seems unlikely. They acquired Jordan Poole in a trade in hopes that he would be a lead guard for a winning team in the future, but his first season in Washington couldn't have gone worse.

Jordan Poole - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stat PPG 17.4 APG 4.4 FG% 41.3% 3PT% 32.6%

Going from a bench scorer to a first option was a huge leap for him. With how out of place he looked in that role, his future role could be similar to what he had during his time with the Golden State Warriors.

Carlton Carrington , the other lottery pick from this season, had some promising performances in the Summer League but still has a long way to go before he enters the first-option conversations.

The rest of the Wizards roster is filled with rotational players and question marks, which is why they are raring for a guy like Flagg to lead them out of this purgatory. There are other promising players as well in the 2025 NBA Draft, but just none of them stand out like Flagg.