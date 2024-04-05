Highlights Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo is set to start for Liverpool against Manchester United.

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo was unavailable for the Reds when they faced Sheffield United at Anfield during the week, but he's now expected to return to the starting XI against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Japanese international has been a surprise revelation for the Merseyside club this season after arriving last summer. With Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team forced to replace the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho during the previous summer window, the addition of an ageing Endo from the Bundesliga wasn't the most exciting signing for Liverpool fans.

The now-31-year-old was brought in for a minimal fee, but he's played a crucial role in their race for the Premier League title this term.

Endo Likely to Start for Liverpool

Speaking after the victory over Sheffield United at Anfield, Klopp confirmed that he had hoped Endo would have been fit earlier in the week, but they decided to rest him with the expectation that he would be named in the squad to face Manchester United...

"That's my information [that he will be fit]. We rested him today. We had a feeling there could have been a chance for tonight but if we leave him out then there is a big chance for Sunday. I hope that didn't change."

The Athletic reporter James Pearce has now provided a team news update ahead of the crucial game at the weekend, suggesting that Endo is likely to return to the midfield at the expense of Ryan Gravenberch. The Merseyside outfit will want some more defensive solidity in the middle of the park as they return to Old Trafford just a few weeks after Manchester United secured an impressive victory against them in the FA Cup.

Wataru Endo vs Liverpool squad - 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 (8) 13th Average Passes Per Game 40.9 10th Tackles Per Game 1.5 8th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 8th Match rating 6.58 20th Correct as of 05/04/2024

It will be a major boost if Klopp's medical team are able to pass Endo fit before their fixture against United. When the Reds made the trip to Old Trafford back in March, Klopp's side succumbed to a disappointing defeat and the German manager will be desperate to have a fully fit squad to avoid that happening once again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wataru Endo is Liverpool's most expensive ever purchase for a player aged 30 or over.

Andy Robertson Could Start for Liverpool

James Pearce names his starting XI

The Athletic's Pearce has suggested that he believes most of the Liverpool starting XI will pick itself for the game against United on Sunday. Endo is expected to come in for Gravenberch to the midfield, with the attack likely to be the same as we saw against Sheffield United on Thursday evening.

Pearce adds that in defence, we could see Andy Robertson return to the starting XI after an impressive cameo against The Blades, where he came off the bench to provide an assist late on, which will leave Klopp with a decision to make over Conor Bradley or Joe Gomez at right-back.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored