Jurgen Klopp has done a magnificent job transforming the Liverpool midfield this summer. The arrival of talent like Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister has rejuvenated the Premier League side after their disappointing campaign last year. They look brilliant so far and both players have shined following their moves to Anfield.

Well, it seems the Reds signed another incredible midfielder as Wataru Endo put in a fantastic performance against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and his highlights have gone viral with fans really excited with what they're seeing. The former VfB Stuttgart man joined Klopp's side in August to very little fanfare but has been quietly impressing for the side so far.

Well, people are beginning to take notice and his performance against the Foxes has fans online talking, with fans realising how different a player he is from Jordan Henderson.

How did Liverpool do against Leicester City?

Despite being huge favourites for the game against Championship outfit Leicester, Liverpool actually found themselves behind quite quickly as Kasey McAteer put his side in front inside just three minutes. Not for the first time this season, and probably not for the last, the Reds bounced back, though, and turned the game on its head in the second half.

An early goal from Cody Gakpo tied things up before Dominik Szoboszlai gave Klopp's men the lead with an absolute rocket of a strike from outside the area. Diego Jota sealed the deal with the Reds' third just before the 90-minute mark, and they successfully completed the comeback, moving on to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

It was Szoboszlai's goal that made the headlines, with the effort crashing against the underside of the bar, leaving Jakub Stolarczyk no chance at all of saving it. The strike was magnificent, and Endo played a significant role, teeing up his teammate for the shot and bagging an assist in the process. It was the perfect way to cap off a sublime performance from the Japanese star.

VIDEO: Endo's impressive highlights for Liverpool vs Leicester

How is Wataru Endo different to Jordan Henderson?

Endo simply bossed the midfield during the match. Whether it was going forward or defensively, he was a cut above the rest, but it was his passing that caught the attention of fans and comparisons to Henderson quickly emerged. The 30-year-old was fantastic on the ball and rarely misplaced a pass throughout the contest. He excellently sprayed play across the pitch with pinpoint accurate long balls on more than one occasion but was also effective at passing shorter to his teammates as they worked their way intricately up the pitch.

It was that tendency to pass forward that fans were quick to highlight. In seasons past, Henderson was criticised for his insistence on playing passes backwards or to the side and very rarely looking for opportunities to push the ball up the pitch. That certainly isn't a problem for Endo who always had his head up, looking for options in front of him. Fans were loving it too, with numerous comments about the differences between the two midfielders emerging online.

He was just as impactful defensively, though, and didn't give the Foxes a minute to breathe in the middle of the park with his intense pressing. He regularly got into the right channels to disrupt Leicester's play, picking up four interceptions in the process. He also had one tackle and one clearance in the match, highlighting how effective he was on both ends of the pitch.

It's an encouraging performance from Endo in his first start at Anfield and if he can continue playing like that, the £16m move for the 30-year-old in the summer is going to look like a stroke of genius come May.