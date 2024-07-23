Highlights Wataru Endo has claimed that 'the search for a replacement for Mohamed Salah has begun'.

The Japanese midfielder has stated he thinks international teammate Takefusa Kubo is the ideal man to fill Salah's shoes.

Kubo has a lot of improvements to make to reach the standard of the Egyptian winger, but recent links suggest there could be substance to Endo's claim.

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has suggested his club are preparing for life without Mohamed Salah. The Egypt international was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2023, but no move materialised.

Speculation has died down since, but Salah only has one year left on his current contract and could leave on a free transfer in 2025. Speaking to Abema Sports Time, Endo revealed the English club are looking at potential successors to the Egyptian King's Throne. The Japanese midfield lynchpin stated:

"The search for a replacement for Mohamed Salah has begun, so this is becoming a real area for Liverpool to strengthen."

Not stopping at that, the 31-year-old named the player he thinks should be signed to eventually fill the huge void left in the Reds' frontline when Salah's time comes to an end. Endo claimed: "I think the player who can replace him, in the national team, would be [Takefusa] Kubo."

That said, below is an in-depth look at Endo's international colleague. Is he worthy of being earmarked as Salah's replacement? Only time will tell.

Who is Takefusa Kubo

He spent time at both Barcelona and Real Madrid

Kubo is a 23-year-old right-winger, who had a spell in Barcelona's famous La Masia academy during his formative years. The Japan international started his journey by featuring in several different youth set-ups, predominantly in his homeland.

He impressed so much at a young age that Spanish giants Real Madrid snapped him up on a five-year contract. Kubo was initially expected to play for Los Blancos' B team upon his arrival in 2019, but instead, he was loaned out to RCD Mallorca. Still a teenager, the Japanese forward took his time adapting to the league in temporary spells with Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Takefusa Kubo has played alongside Liverpool's Wataru Endo 29 times at international level for Japan.

In 2022, the former Barca youth prospect signed a permanent deal with La Liga outfit Real Sociedad after failing to make a single competitive appearance for Real Madrid's senior side. Becoming Sociedad's first-ever Japanese player, Kubo quickly settled into life at the Reale Arena.

In two full campaigns with the club, he has netted 16 goals and registered a further 14 assists in 85 matches. He has Champions League experience under his belt and looks to be one of those players who could explode onto the scene if given the right platform. Sound familiar?

Mohamed Salah vs Takefusa Kubo - 2023/24 Stats

Kubo has a long way to go to reach Salah's level

Very few players in world football have been able to keep up with the phenomenal rate of output Salah has managed for the Reds. The Egypt international has risen to become recognised as one of the best wingers on the planet since his move to Anfield in 2017.

The 2023/24 season wasn't his best season by any standards, but the 32-year-old still managed to rack up impressive numbers across the board. His 25 goals and 14 assists in all competitions far outweigh Kubo's return of seven goals and five assists.

This can't be used as a stick to beat the potential new signing, as the Real Sociedad ace is still at the beginning of his journey, while Salah is vastly experienced at one of the biggest clubs in the world. He wasn't always as proficient in front of goal as he is now, either, as the heroic attacker scored 15 goals and assisted seven times at the same age as Kubo (2015/16 season for Roma).

Mohamed Salah vs Takefusa Kubo - 2023/24 Statistics Statistic Mohamed Salah Takefusa Kubo Appearances 44 41 Goals 25 7 Assists 14 5

Kubo as Salah's Replacement - Our Verdict

There could be substance in Endo's claim

Despite the numbers not aligning, Kubo could well step up to the plate if Liverpool opt to bring him in as Salah's eventual replacement. Both men are left-footed and love showcasing their direct approach, meaning others in the team could take to Kubo quickly with some slight improvements to be made.

It should also be considered that Salah has been in a much more successful team than his potential future teammate, so it's understandable that there are discrepancies between the pair's statistics. Kubo's effectiveness could only grow when surrounded by world-class talent. Recent links between the club and the player have been quashed to some extent, although it's still believed that there is some interest there.

Michael Edwards is known to be the master at identifying the next big player in world football - as he did with Salah many years ago - and he could repeat that trick with Kubo following his return to Anfield.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 23/07/2024)