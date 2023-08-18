Highlights Wataru Endo's versatility and ability to provide cover across the back line make him a superb fit for Liverpool's upcoming campaign.

Endo's leadership skills and work ethic will fill the void left by Jordan Henderson in Liverpool's midfield.

Endo's work rate, aggression, and ability to affect the game on both ends of the pitch align with Klopp's midfield profile, making him an ideal addition to the team.

Desperate to reinvent a midfield that clearly was not at the peak of its powers last season, Liverpool have just announced their third signing in the midfield department this summer, with Japanese international Wataru Endo completing his medical today.

Having only featured in the Bundesliga at VFB Stuttgart in Europe's top five leagues, some Liverpool fans may not understand what the club are trying to achieve by signing a 30-year-old midfielder with no Premier League experience.

However, The Miyazaki Man, a Japanese Liverpool fan, has detailed exactly how his country's international defensive midfielder will be a superb fit for Liverpool in their upcoming campaign.

Why Wataru Endo will be a superb signing for Liverpool?

Despite being labelled as a defensive midfielder, the main asset that Endo brings to this Liverpool side is his versatility, providing cover across the back line, as he is "very capable at centre-back having started his career there (left-sided centre-back to cover Van Dijk) and can play both full-back positions."

Furthermore, Endo will replace a lost voice in Liverpool's midfield this season (Jordan Henderson), as "Endo is both captain of Japan and Stuttgart, and he leads by example as well as vocally. Just rewatch the World Cup and him getting everyone into shape and leading the warm-ups and cool-downs. He will be the one that leads the youngsters through the games in the early cup rounds."

As an addition to a Klopp midfield that has been branded upon its work rate and aggression, Endo perfectly fits the profile of a player that the German has previously warmed to, with the Miyazaki Man proclaiming: "Endo is a straight edge player and won't take c*** from any opposition and slacking from any team member. His obsession with winning is scary. Think about it, a Japanese fella, waltzing into the German league and taking the captaincy. He really is like Milner is this regard."

Wataru Endo 22/23 statistics Appearances 33 Goals 5 Assists 5 Minutes played 2,925 Yellow cards 3

Another positive aspect of this signing is that Wataru Endo is available for selection consistently due to a fantastic injury record, with the Japanese Liverpool fan comparing him to "Park Ji Sung, Nicky Butt, Conor Gallagher, Gilberto Silva, Henderson, Wijnaldum... they are not the super flashy players, but they absolutely will TANK the opposition, retain the ball, keep things going and play the water carrier role like Didier Deschamps."

Endo also does not only offer a work rate in the midfield and provide a line of cover for the defensive line behind him, but can also affect the game at the opposite end of the pitch, possessing a "streetballer vibe like Suarez where it doesn't always look conventional, but he has proper teckers and caresses the ball with finesse. He scored the crucial goal to keep Stuttgart up from relegation."

Signing for a small fee of £15.4 million, "the price of Endo does not dictate his ability. He has a year left, and it was his dream to play in England and win something big. He is without a shadow of a doubt, a better player than [Romeo] Lavia right now, which is what is really important for the current season."

Furthermore, "Stuttgart fans are DEVASTATED to lose him. That means a lot. It's not a split fan base decision, they all love and respect him so much and what he means to them as a person and as a player. Additionally, there is no doubt Klopp follows the Bundesliga and will know all about Endo in depth. Jorg [Schmadtke] (Liverpool's sporting director) will have run the rule as well and decided together, that Endo can help us NOW. You think Klopp will give the green light for a stop gap when he wants to win things this season?"

The Miyazaki Man also states: "He wants to play for Liverpool and came at the first calling. Never forget Reds how much that intent actually means. A talented, earnest, quality player, who will do as Klopp wants, has the ability to take the game by the scruff of the neck and dominate a game with 110% effort and endeavour and has come from the Bundesliga which stylistically, is the most similar league to the Premier League, so will take minimal adjusting."

He also professes that other rumoured players such as Cheick Doucoure, Ibrahim Sangare, and Andre Trindade would be lesser tactical fits for the club, stating: "If that type of player came in, even at 40 mil+, Endo would have the same if not more appearances/starts than them. Only Palhinha is the one who would play more than Endo."

The Liverpool fan also believes that the arrival of the Japanese midfielder will be of benefit to youngster Stefan Bajcetic, as it would "give him a chance to be eased into the team and claim his place when he has the consistency and fitness. Endo will fight for his life for the team and his place, but would be the top cheerleader for Stefan if he breaks through. A real team player."

In Japan's shock victories over Germany and Spain in the Qatar World Cup, The Miyazaki Man avows that Wataru Endo was a key factor behind their qualification into the knockout rounds, performing as "the Player of the Match in the wins over Germany and Spain and shackled Luka Modric like a mad dog. There are not many players who are as slippery and as quality as Luka."

He also believes that the signing "pays for itself with commercial ventures," as "future generations of Japanese super talents will want to follow in his footsteps and the technical talent and mental fortitude of Japanese players is a trademark!"

The only disadvantages of the deal in The Miyazaki Man's eyes are that the Japanese international does take an additional place of an overseas player inside the Liverpool squad, and due to the age of Endo, there is no real resale value that they can get from this deal once he decides to leave the club.

In essence, for the price that Liverpool have reportedly outlaid for Wataru Endo, and for the potential return that he could give them, this signing could give the Reds a bite back that their midfield was severely lacking this season, and could give them the tactical flexibility to compete for a spot at the top of the table this season.