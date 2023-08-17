Highlights Liverpool are set to sign Wataru Endo from Stuttgart in a shock move, with a medical scheduled for Thursday.

Endo brings much-needed experience to Liverpool's midfield and is currently the captain of both Stuttgart and Japan.

Endo's defensive abilities and versatility make him a valuable addition to the squad, and he could make his debut against Bournemouth.

Liverpool have been in desperate need of midfielder reinforcements, and they are set to sign Wataru Endo from Stuttgart in a shock move. It was revealed on Wednesday night by Fabrizio Romano that the Reds had made their move to get the 30-year-old, with a medical set to be carried out on Thursday.

Fans of the German side are gutted to be losing their captain who reportedly asked his club to grant permission for him to go on and achieve his dream. It is unlikely that personal terms will be any sort of issue, as has been the case with some of the club's recent midfield targets. Having been turned down by both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in favour of moves to Chelsea in the past week, Liverpool were forced to move quickly to identify further targets. As a more experienced player, it is unclear whether he was already lined up to come in alongside one of the aforementioned younger players. Both Liverpool and Premier League fans will be interested to know more about a man they may not have seen too much from, and we have everything you need to know about Endo ahead of his Anfield move.

Who is Wataru Endo?

Endo is a Japanese international that has represented his country at several international tournaments including the recent World Cup at the end of 2022, where he was a big part of the team that reached the round of 16 - knocking Germany out in the group stages.

At 30-years-old, the midfielder brings a lot of much-needed experience to the engine room at his prospective new club with Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho all leaving the club this summer. While he might not be a big name in the global game, Endo is currently the captain of both Stuttgart and Japan, and he will likely be a positive influence in the dressing room.

In a similar vein to Milner particularly, he is a very versatile player after having played in a central midfield role, a defensive midfield role as well as putting in shifts at centre-back and right-back. Milner was the main back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold before his move to Brighton this summer and Endo could come in to fulfill that role. Former teammate of the Japan international at Stuttgart - Mario Gomez - was speaking to journalists at the Allianz Arena over the weekend and when questioned about Endo he responded, per Sky Sports: "I love Wataru, to be honest."

Life at Stuttgart was not always easy for the versatile midfield player as the former German international continued: "Wataru sat next to me in the dressing room and had a really hard time because the coach did not use him at the beginning."

"I was always telling him just to keep calm, keep doing what he was doing because he did amazing in training," Gomez told the journalists. It even became a recurring theme that Gomez would request to be in the same team as Endo during training: "When I came into the dressing room, I was always telling the coach to put me in the same team as Wataru because then we will never lose."

A tweet by Squawka has revealed that his stats actually show up very well against other Bundesliga midfielders since the 2020/21 season. A quality Liverpool sorely missed in the recent draw against Chelsea is the ability of their players in the engine room to break up opposition counter-attacks. Endo has won possession back more than any other player in his position in the German top flight since 2020 in the defensive third of the pitch (254 times).

He has also won the most aerial duels and made the most headed clearances meaning a team with him sitting in front of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk will be a force to be reckoned with in the air. Endo has also won the second most tackles (208) and the second most duels in the middle third of the pitch in that space of time. The Premier League is considered a higher quality than the Bundesliga, so it remains to be seen whether he can continue to that high standard.

Where will Endo fit in at Liverpool?

He joins the growing list of international captains currently at the club with van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson all named as skippers for their national sides. Once he has settled into life at the club he will likely become one of the many leaders within the dressing room.

As already stated, Milner and Henderson have both left the club in the past couple of months, and it is vitally important for Jurgen Klopp to bring in reliable players with plenty of experience to try and fill part of that void left in the squad.

In terms of his playing role, should Endo be registered before midday on Friday, he could be included in the matchday squad to face Bournemouth at Anfield, although it would be unlikely he would be thrown straight in from the start of the game. It would be a positive for the Japan international to get some minutes at least in front of his new home fans during that game with a huge match away against Newcastle the following week.

This could potentially be the first start he receives for the team with his defensive capabilities expected to be leaned upon at one of the toughest grounds in the country to visit at the moment. This all depends on any other business Klopp and his side carry out in the transfer window as there appear to be links with new defensive-minded midfield players every day, and it would not come as a shock to see a more expensive addition come in alongside Endo to bolster the ranks.

Liverpool fans may currently be slightly concerned that a 30-year-old player with no experience at the highest level is being brought in only one week after the club were linked with a British record move for Caicedo. However, there is still time for further deals to be done.