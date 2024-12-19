Manchester United starlet Chido Obi-Martin has continued the interest surrounding his game after notching a cleverly disguised free-kick in the young Red Devils' first FA Youth Cup game of the season, in their 5-0 win over Coventry City's young guns.

Obi-Martin, who recently turned 17, had been at Arsenal for two years after joining the club in 2022 - scoring a hat-trick on his under-18 debut at the age of 15, and being called up to first-team training as a result of a 10-goal haul as Arsenal beat Liverpool's under-16's 14-3 in November 2023. However, he made the high-profile switch to United in the summer, with a deal going through in October - and he's shown no signs of slowing down since.

Watch: Chido Obi-Martin Scores Clever Free Kick For Man Utd

The youngster has continued his superb development at Old Trafford after moving from Arsenal

After winning a free-kick on the edge of the area in United's game against Coventry following some tidy footwork, Obi-Martin bamboozled both the goalkeeper and the wall by wrapping his free-kick across the onlooking Coventry defence and into the bottom corner, leaving the Sky Blues stranded and putting United into a 4-0 lead.

His signing from Arsenal in the summer was a highly-heralded one, with the Gunners losing out on one of their best young talents - and United already seem to be certainly reaping the rewards, with the Dane having scored five goals in five under-18 Premier League games and a double in the young Devils' first FA Youth Cup game of the campaign.

Obi-Martin began his youth international career with Denmark's under-16 team, scoring three times in six games before moving up to their under-17 side, continuing that form with 12 goals in just 19 outings. However, he has made two appearances for England's youth sides, failing to score, and he could still opt for the Three Lions' first-team when he's older if he decides to make the switch.

But for now, with seven goals in seven competitive games for United's under-18 side - alongside the 32 goals he bagged in just 21 games for Arsenal's equivalent - his development will be interesting to keep an eye on.