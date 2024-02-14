Highlights Kansas City Chiefs' star lineman Chris Jones plans to return for another year, ensuring a strong defense.

Jones has been dominant, notching 10.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 39 quarterback pressures to earn First-Team All-Pro honors in 2023.

Despite salary cap challenges, the Chiefs are likely to come to an agreement with Jones for another season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are interested in going for a third straight Super Bowl, and they'll need all hands on deck to do so.

With that in mind, it must have been music to the ears of Kansas City fans to have star lineman Chris Jones tell them, a la Jordan Belfort, that he ain't going nowhere any time soon:

For those that want Chris Jones gone, I ain't going nowhere, baby! I will be here next year and the year after!

Jones has long been a dominant defensive force on a team that is usually known for its outstanding offense. After a failed contract holdout last summer, the defensive tackle and the Chiefs agreed on a one-year extension at the start of the season that paid him $19.5 million.

Chiefs had their best defensive season of the dynasty in 2023

Jones terrorized QBs up the middle, allowing the secondary to make plays

The 2023 Kansas City defense, led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo (who holds the record for most Super Bowl titles for a coordinator), was the best unit of the team's dynasty, finishing second in total defense this year. Jones, who provides constant pressure up the middle for the Chiefs, was a big part of that defensive success.

That pressure, which resulted in 57 sacks, second-most in the NFL, also helped the secondary, which had an excellent season. L'Jarius Sneed was one of the best cover corners in the league, not to mention the physicality he brought to the position. Slot corner Trent McDuffie also had himself a year, earning First-Team All-Pro honors in just his second season.

Chiefs Defense Ranks In Mahomes Era Year Points/Game Yards/Game Yards/Play 2018 26.3 (24th) 405.5 (31st) 5.9 (T-24th) 2019 19.3 (7th) 349.6 (17th) 5.4 (T-13th) 2020 22.6 (T-10th) 358.3 (16th) 5.6 (T-18th) 2021 21.4 (8th) 368.9 (27th) 5.9 (T-28th) 2022 21.7 (16th) 328.2 (11th) 5.1 (T-7th) 2023 17.3 (2nd) 289.8 (2nd) 4.7 (T-4th)

In addition to making the last five Pro Bowls, Jones has been named a First Team All-Pro each of the last two years. In 2023, he notched 10.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 39 QB pressures. The veteran is still only 29 years old.

Chris Jones 2023 DT Ranks Category Jones Rank Tackles For Loss 13 T-3rd Sacks 10.5 2nd QB Pressures 39 1st QB Knockdowns 17 1st

Kansas City will have some work to do this offseason if they want to resign Jones and stay under the cap. The team currently has an estimated $22 million in cap space, but Smith, L'Jarius Sneed, Donovan Smith, Willie Gay Jr., and Drue Tranquil will all be free agents.

Still, it appears clear that Jones is very happy where he is and would like to try to win another Super Bowl in Kansas City next season. With cap space to burn and the ability to create more, it is likely that the defensive tackle and the Chiefs will come to an agreement.

