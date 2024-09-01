Matchroom's next superstar boxer, Diego Pacheco, re-announced himself Saturday with a nasty body punch knockout win in Carson, California over Maciej Sulecki.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a rapid ascent in boxing's super middleweight division and put the weight class on notice as he obliterated Sulecki in the sixth round, having out-landed him in punch statistics in every round prior. By the end, he'd landed 81 shots from 280 thrown for a 28.9% accuracy rate, according to Compubox data sent to GIVEMESPORT. He also, noticeably, landed 49% of his power punches — almost half of those thrown.

Diego Pacheco Beat Maciej Sulecki With a Body Shot

Watch the knockout win in slow-mo right here

Pacheco has been a rising star for years but a particularly exquisite 2023, in which he returned three knockout wins from three fights, put him on the map. The 168-pound bout against Sulecki was his toughest task to date, and it was one he passed with flying colors.

The bulk of Pacheco's work had focused on head-shots, and threw straight rights with bad intentions after a couple of feeling-out rounds early on. He found his momentum quickly, integrated uppercuts into his repertoire, and was pretty much bullying Sulecki in the fifth. Then came the sixth — a round in which Pacheco only needed one shot; the body punch.

Sulecki was done. It was over.

Watch the knockout right here:

And in slow-motion right here:

Pacheco Called Out a Big Name After His Saturday Win

He now has Jaime Munguia firmly in his crosshairs

Pacheco campaigns in a super middleweight division that seems to open itself up with every big fight at the top of the division. Though Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez runs the weight class, there are a number of big name fighters there like Edgar Berlanga, Christian Mbilli, Demetrius Andrade, and Jaime Munguia.

At the post-fight press conference, Pacheco's promoter Eddie Hearn, the group chairman of Matchroom, said a fight with Munguia is one "that sells out [the Crypto.com] Arena." Munguia suffered the first loss of his career earlier in the summer when Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez beat him in May at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"Maybe that's a fight that can be made."

Regarding whom he wants most, Pacheco todl DAZN on the broadcast, while still in the middle of the ring, that he'd fight "anyone in the top-10.

"I never back down from any fight. Whoever ends up next, I'll be ready."

Victory over Sulecki advanced Pacheco's unbeaten pro boxing record to 22 wins (18 KOs).