Inter Miami are feeling a bit of pressure in their quest for silverware in 2024.

Lionel Messi's side (19W-4L-7D) is pushing to win the Supporters' Shield, the trophy handed to the Major League Soccer club with the most regular-season points in a season. After dropping points in both their matches last week, Inter Miami need eight points from their final four matches to break the MLS single-season points record, currently set at 73 by the 2022 New England Revolution. The Herons are also trying to hold off an improbable late Supporters' Shield push from the Columbus Crew SC , who are eight points behind with a game in hand, and will host Miami in a crucial match on Wednesday, October 2.

The next few days are crucial for Miami — with two wins they can win the Supporters' Shield. They'll host Charlotte FC on Saturday, September 28 at Chase Stadium, and then travel to Columbus, needing six points against Charlotte's staunch defense and arguably the best side in MLS in Columbus.

Charlotte FC (11W-8D-11L) are no pushovers. They've conceded just 33 goals so far this season, the second-best defensive record in MLS (behind only, you guessed it... the Columbus Crew). Charlotte gave Miami plenty of trouble earlier this season, losing a hard-fought match at Bank of America Stadium on July 3 in which the Herons needed an 86th-minute winner from Benjamin Cremaschi to leave with three points. After a 4-0 win against New England last weekend, Charlotte will be confident heading into Saturday. They'll look to pull an upset against a Miami side that showed some cracks last week, with the 37-year-old Messi (14 goals, 15 assists) unusually quiet against New York City FC last Saturday.

How To Watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC

Miami have won three of their six all-time meetings

Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The game will be held in Fort Lauderdale at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium. The 21,550-seat stadium has served as Miami's temporary home since 2020, while they've worked on the lengthy project to build Miami Freedom Park, a state-of-the-art 25,000-seat soccer-specific stadium set to open in 2026 in downtown Miami.

The match can be streamed globally on MLS Season Pass which is available via Apple TV. The game will not be televised on linear channels.

Match: Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC (MLS Regular Season / Matchday 31 of 34)

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC (MLS Regular Season / Matchday 31 of 34) Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

7:30 p.m. EDT Stadium: Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) TV Channel: None

None Stream: MLS Season Pass package on Apple TV (globally)

While Charlotte have won two of three meetings between the clubs played in Charlotte, Miami have been dominant at home. They've won twice and drawn once at Chase Stadium, including a resounding 4-0 win in last summer's Leagues Cup that featured an 86th-minute goal from Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami, Charlotte FC Schedules

Both sides are battling for playoff positioning down the stretch run

Both teams have just four matches left to close out the regular season. Miami are in first place in the East with a six-point lead over the LA Galaxy for the Supporters' Shield. Charlotte are in sixth place in the East, just three points out of fourth place and the guaranteed home-field advantage in the playoffs' first round that comes with it.

Inter Miami Schedule Charlotte FC Schedule vs. Charlotte FC (6th) Sat, Sept. 28 (Matchday 31 of 34) at Inter Miami CF (1st) at Columbus Crew (3rd) Wed, Oct. 2 (Matchday 32 of 34) vs. Chicago Fire (14th) at Toronto FC (8th) Sat, Oct. 5 (Matchday 33 of 34) vs. CF Montréal (10th) vs. New England (15th) Sat, Oct. 19 (Matchday 34 of 34) at D.C. United (13th)

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC History

Two of Major League Soccer's newer sides are still establishing their identities

Neither Miami nor Charlotte have an extensive history. Miami entered the league as an expansion club in 2020, while Charlotte joined MLS in 2022. They met for the first time early in Charlotte's inaugural season, with The Crown defeating Miami 1-0 at Bank of America Stadium on May 7, 2022. Since then, the results have swung Miami's way; the Herons have won three of the last four meetings, including a 4-0 drubbing in the 2023 Leagues Cup quarterfinals.

Home-field advantage has been significant in this rivalry. The visiting team has won just once, with Miami coming away victorious at Bank of America Stadium in their most recent meeting in the summer of 2024.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC history Date Result Stadium May 7, 2022 CLT 1-0 MIA Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte) July 16, 2022 MIA 3-2 CLT Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Aug. 11, 2023 MIA 4-0 CLT Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Oct. 18, 2023 MIA 2-2 CLT Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Oct. 21, 2023 CLT 1-0 MIA Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte) July 3, 2024 CLT 1-2 MIA Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)