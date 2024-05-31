Highlights The New York Giants have an emerging trio of young receivers: Robinson, Nabers, and Hyatt, all expected to play key roles.

Jalin Hyatt, the Giants' third-round pick in 2023, showed potential with 373 receiving yards & an ability to get deep in his rookie season.

With a better QB situation in 2024, second-year wideout Hyatt could thrive as an outside deep threat for New York.

It wasn't that long ago that Odell Beckham Jr. was the toast of the NFL, regularly making spectacular grabs for the New York Giants. The wideout was later traded away and is now with the Miami Dolphins. During Friday's practice, though, second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt made the kind of catch that would have made fans think they were watching Beckham Jr. in his prime.

The Giants have used the last three drafts to build an impressive stable of young wide receivers. In 2022, the team selected Wan'Dale Robinson from the University of Kentucky. In 2023, they selected Hyatt in the third round out of the University of Tennesee.

The Giants made a major move at the position during the 2024 NFL Draft, taking LSU superstar Malik Nabers with the sixth-overall selection.

Hyatt Has the Talent to Play a Major Role in New York This Season

The speedy wide receiver has the ability to take the top off of defenses

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After a spectacular 2022 season at Tennessee that saw him catch 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns, Hyatt was expected to be a late first or early second-round draft pick. That did not come to pass, though, and the wide receiver was taken by the Giants at the start of the third round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Giants quarterbacks only threw 15 touchdown passes during the 2023 season, the 5th lowest total in the league.

While Hyatt was expected to play a role for the Giants in 2023, the team had a messy quarterback situation, with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor going down with injuries and undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito starting several games. Over his rookie season, Hyatt would play in all 17 games, catching 23 passes for 373 yards. He did not reach the end zone.

Jalin Hyatt 2023 Stats Stat Hyatt Receptions 23 Receiving Yards 373 Receiving TDs 0 Yards Per Catch 16.2

What was clear during his first season was that the wide receiver has the ability to get deep against NFL defenses. While he didn't have enough catches to qualify, Hyatt's 16.2 yards per catch average would have placed him in the top ten in the league. With a better QB situation in 2024, the second-year wideout could blossom.

If everything works out for New York, their three young receivers could all slot into key roles. Nabers as the true number one receiver, capable of doing anything on the field. Robinson could play out of the slot, working the middle of the field. And Hyatt can be the outside deep threat, using his speed to open up things for his teammates and catching the occasional deep ball.

Source: New York Giants

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.