Highlights Both J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner delivered errant first pitches ahead of yesterday's Minnesota Twins game.

McCarthy is expected to become the Vikings' franchise quarterback, but Turner may have a bigger role for Minnesota as a rookie.

More often than not, the Vikings have produced at least one Pro Bowler when making multiple first-round picks in the past two decades.

Like Charlie Sheen as Ricky "Wild Thing" Vaughn in Major League, Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy's first pitch was "juuuust a bit outside."

On Tuesday night, both McCarthy and fellow first-round pick Dallas Turner were brought onto the field to throw ceremonial first pitches before the Minnesota Twins' home game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Unfortunately, the results were less than stellar.

McCarthy gets an A+ for his windup, but an F for execution. After seeing his teammate throw, Turner stepped to the mound without a high bar to cross. Yet, working from the stretch, his toss was arguably worse and reminiscent of Vaughn's second pitch.

Luckily for Vikings fans, neither man's baseball ability is what has them held in high esteem.

Vikings Have Made Multiple 1st-Round Picks 12 Times

They've landed at least one Pro Bowler in five of six instances since 1999

McCarthy and Turner are Minnesota's long-term replacements for a pair of franchise icons. While head coach Kevin O'Connell indicated McCarthy might not see the field right away as Kirk Cousins' successor, Turner should step into a starting role alongside free agent acquisition Jonathan Greenard and help make up for the losses of Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, the Vikings tied the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFL's 19th-most sacks (43). Hunter and Wonnum were responsible for 24.5 of those QB takedowns; beyond them, no Viking had more than three sacks last season.

All-time, the Vikings have made multiple first-round selections in the NFL Draft on 12 different occasions. From 1999 onward, they've done so six times. In those drafts, they managed to secure at least one All-Pro or Pro Bowl player five times, with the 2005 class representing their lone major misfire.

Vikings Make Multiple 1st-Round Picks: All-Time Year Players (Pick) 1967 Clint Jones (2); Gene Washington (8); Alan Page (15) 1974 Fred McNeill (17); Steve Riley (25) 1994 Dewayne Washington (18); Todd Steussie (19) 1995 Derrick Alexander (11); Korey Stringer (24) 1999 Daunte Culpepper (11); Dimitrius Underwood (29) 2005 Troy Williamson (7); Erasmus James (18) 2012 Matt Kalil (4); Harrison Smith (29) 2013 Shariff Floyd (23); Xavier Rhodes (25); Cordarrelle Patterson (29) 2014 Anthony Barr (9); Teddy Bridgewater (32) 2020 Justin Jefferson (22); Jeff Gladney (31) 2024 J.J. McCarthy (10); Dallas Turner (17)

The Vikings shape more as a rebuilding team than a potential playoff participant in 2024, meaning McCarthy and Turner will get the opportunity to develop as rookies without any additional pressure. As long as the duo can acclimate to the professional ranks and lay a solid foundation for themselves moving forward, Minnesota's hiatus from the realm of postseason contenders -- even in an increasingly tough NFC North -- should be relatively brief.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.