LaLiga, Spain's most prestigious footballing competition has established itself as one of Europe's leading football leagues and is quickly growing in popularity amongst American fans.

The league is filled with some of the continent's biggest sides like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, and Valencia.

Add to that the world-famous El Clasico, and it's a spectacle that football fans can't miss, and now it's easily accessible to those in the USA.

That said, it can be hard to know where to go to watch LaLiga in the USA because it is not as widely advertised as it is in Europe.

Here is everything you need to know to start watching LaLiga in the USA

Where to watch LaLiga on TV in the USA

As of 2021, ESPN have the exclusive rights to broadcast and stream LaLiga games in the USA, across their platforms.

For those that would rather watch games on the television, ESPN will televise select matches every weekend - like El Clasico - across its cable channels; ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

These channels are also streamed on Fubo TV.

Where to stream LaLiga in the USA

Due to their exclusive deal, the only place to stream LaLiga in the US is through ESPN+.

Luckily, the service broadcasts every single game in the league, including the high-profile games that are selected to be televised.

The service also provides viewers with the option to watch the games with either English or Spanish commentary.

Using a VPN to watch LaLiga

Even with the exhaustive coverage of LaLiga that ESPN+ provides, you might still prefer to get the same coverage that fans get in Spain, to get that full LaLiga experience.

In that case, you'll need to download a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the most well-known brands being Surf Shark and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of different options to choose from.

With your VPN installed, you can change your computer's location to Spain and enjoy coverage from Movistar LaLiga and GOL.

What is LaLiga's schedule?

The league's schedule sees most games played back-to-back, meaning you could spend the whole day enjoying the football. The competitions typical schedule is:

Fridays - 2:45pm ET,

Saturdays - 7:30am ET, 10:15am ET, 12:30pm ET, 2:45pm ET

Sundays - 6:30am ET, 10:15am ET, 12:30pm ET, 2:45pm ET

Mondays - 2:30pm ET

Where to watch every live stream and tv broadcast

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League and Europa League?

You're a huge fan of LaLiga, and your team frequently plays - and wins - in Europe, so it makes sense to give those competitions a go as well.

Luckily for you, Paramount+ shows every single Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League game that’s played, and what’s even better is that you don’t need cable to watch.