Lionel Messi scored two goals in his first game back for Inter Miami , overturning an early deficit in an MLS match played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Messi came to life midway through the first half, scoring two goals within a four-minute span to rally his team from a goal conceded in the opening minute. Messi found the net in both the 26th and 30th minutes to send his team into the halftime break up 2-1.

With his two goals against the Philadelphia Union and six games remaining in the MLS regular season, Messi is in the mix for the Golden Boot award as MLS top scorer.

Messi was making his return to his club after a long recovery layoff after suffering an ankle injury in the final of the 2024 Copa América which forced him off the field in tears. His last match for Inter Miami was back on June 1, and he has missed 13 total matches since then — a span of 105 days.

Inter Miami didn't suffer too much without Messi, and they still sit atop the league with the best record in MLS as the club chases its first MLS Supporters' Shield award and the points record in MLS. The MLS playoffs will kick off on October 23 as Messi and Miami will attempt to win their first MLS Cup.

Inter Miami were losing 1-0 before Messi singlehandedly brought his team back

The match is still ongoing with the second half still to play and Miami leading 2-1. A victory would be key for Inter Miami in its quest to finish the season with the best record in MLS. Not only would that give them the Supporters' Shield as the top team in the single table, but it would also secure home-field advantage for the entirety of the MLS playoffs, including the MLS Cup final on December 7, 2024.

Is Lionel Messi the MLS Top Scorer?

Messi and his good friend, Luis Suárez, are both in the running for the 2024 MLS Golden Boot. It's a sign of just how productive Messi has been in MLS that he still has a chance to win the award despite missing as much time as he did.

Messi has essentially sat out the entire summer between June 1 and returning on September 14. But he bagged enough goals before his forced hiatus to find himself in with a chance with six matches left to play.

MLS Top Scorer Standings 2024 Rank Player Club Goals Matches Played Minutes Played 1. Christian Benteke D.C. United 18 25 2105 2. Cristian Arango Real Salt Lake 17 24 1899 3. Denis Bouanga LAFC 16 25 2233 4. Luis Suárez Inter Miami 16 21 1485 5. Daniel Gazdag Philadelphia Union 14 24 1994 6. Lionel Messi Inter Miami 14 13 1079 7. Petar Musa FC Dallas 14 25 1944

Messi has six matches remaining in the MLS season after the match against Philadelphia to attempt to make up the gap with Christian Benteke, who is currently the top scorer with his 18 goals for D.C. United. Here is what Messi's remaining MLS regular season looks like below. In MLS, any goals scored in the playoffs do not count toward the MLS Golden Boot award.

Inter Miami 2024 Schedule (Remaining) Date Opponent Stadium Matchday Wed, Sept 18, 2024 at Atlanta United Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.) 29 of 34 Sat, Sept. 21, 2024 at New York City FC Yankee Stadium (New York, N.Y.) 30 of 34 Sat, Sept. 28, 2024 vs. Charlotte FC Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 31 of 34 Wed, Oct. 2, 2024 at Columbus Crew Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio) 32 of 34 Sat, Oct. 5, 2024 at Toronto FC BMO Field (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) 33 of 34 Sat, Oct. 19, 2024 vs. New England Revolution Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 34 of 34

Can Lionel Messi Win MLS MVP Award?

If he can make a significant contribution for the rest of 2024, Messi has a chance

Especially if he can win the MLS Golden Boot, it is not out of the question that Messi can also take home the MLS MVP award. Plus, if he can lead Inter Miami to a new single-season points record, that would make his case even stronger.

Here are the players who are realistically in the running for the MVP award and their credentials as things stand with five weeks remaining in the MLS regular season. The voting for the MVP award — players, media and coaches and club executives vote for this award and others — takes place at the end of the regular season and the announcement is typically made in the week leading up to MLS Cup, which is being held on December 7 this year.

MLS MVP Candidates in 2024 (alphabetical order) Name Club Matches Goals Assists Achievements Lucho Acosta FC Cincinnati 26 11 18 FC Cincinnati nearing MLS playoff berth Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake 25 17 11 Club in contention for MLS playoff berth Christian Benteke D.C. United 25 18 6 D.C. contending for playoff berth in East Denis Bouanga LAFC 25 16 9 Reached Open Cup & Leagues Cup final, in race for West No. 1 seed Evander Portland Timbers 22 12 16 Club in contention for MLS playoff berth in West Cucho Hernandez Columbus Crew 21 13 10 Won Leagues Cup final, reached Champions Cup final Lionel Messi Inter Miami 13 14 13 In contention for MLS Supporters' Shield and points record Gabriel Pec LA Galaxy 27 11 10 Club in contention for No. 1 seed in West Diego Rossi Columbus Crew 27 10 11 Won Leagues Cup final, reached Champions Cup final Luis Suárez Inter Miami 21 16 6 In contention for MLS Supporters' Shield and points record

Can Lionel Messi Win The MLS Championship?

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Lionel Messi has already won a trophy with Inter Miami since arriving in the summer of 2023. He led his club to the 2023 Leagues Cup title in a magical run that ended with a penalty-kick shootout similar to how Argentina and Messi famously won the FIFA World Cup just a few months before, in December 2022.

Here are the trophies that Messi can win by playing in MLS with Inter Miami:

MLS Cup: Winner of the playoff tournament which crowns the season's MLS champion.

Winner of the playoff tournament which crowns the season's MLS champion. MLS Supporters' Shield: Awarded to the team with the best record during the MLS regular season prior to the playoffs.

Awarded to the team with the best record during the MLS regular season prior to the playoffs. Leagues Cup: Annual tournament involving all the clubs in MLS and Mexico's Liga MX. Messi and Inter Miami won this in 2023.

Annual tournament involving all the clubs in MLS and Mexico's Liga MX. Messi and Inter Miami won this in 2023. U.S. Open Cup: This is the domestic cup tournament of the United States. Inter Miami advanced to the final in 2023, but lost at home to the Houston Dynamo.

This is the domestic cup tournament of the United States. Inter Miami advanced to the final in 2023, but lost at home to the Houston Dynamo. Campeones Cup: A single match between the MLS champion and the Liga MX champions from Mexico. This is played in September every year.

A single match between the MLS champion and the Liga MX champions from Mexico. This is played in September every year. CONCACAF Champions Cup: This is the equivalent of the UEFA Champions League, except for North America. It is held annually.

This is the equivalent of the UEFA Champions League, except for North America. It is held annually. FIFA Club World Cup: The winner of the CONCACAF Champions Cup plays in the FIFA Club World Cup which brings together the continental club champions from around the world to play in a tournament which will be held in the USA in 2025.

In 2024, Messi can add the Supporters' Shield and the MLS Cup to the Leagues Cup he won last year. He and Inter Miami would then set their sights on the trophies that are left on the list in 2025. There is no MLS team that has won every single trophy though there are some teams that have come close. An MLS team has never played in the FIFA Club World Cup.