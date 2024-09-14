Dutchman Arne Slot will look to continue his dream start as Liverpool FC manager when his team welcomes Nottingham Forest to Anfield on Saturday in Matchday 4 of the new Premier League campaign.

Liverpool have won all three of their matches thus far without conceding a single goal and have looked impressive in the process. While there have been previous managers who have won their first four to start their Premier League careers, none have kept clean sheets in their opening four matches. Some will point out that Liverpool's opponents have included Brentford and newly-promoted Ipswich Town, but the Reds also went on the road and blanked rivals Manchester United 3-0.

What's different about Saturday's match against Forest is that Slot is juggling a squad with several players returning from international duty and a UEFA Champions League opener coming up on Tuesday at AC Milan .

Nottingham Forest are also undefeated in Premier League action so far with two home draws (vs. Bournemouth and Wolves) and a victory at Southampton, as manager Nuno Espirito Santo is off to a solid start in his first full season at the helm since taking over nine months ago.

Related Liverpool ‘Increasingly Interested’ in Signing Jamal Musiala Liverpool are growing increasingly interested in Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala.

Where to Watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

The match kicks off on Saturday, September 14 from Anfield Road

Liverpool will host their second match of the new 2024-25 Premier League season when they welcome Nottingham Forest on Saturday. They beat Brentford by a 2-0 scoreline in their home debut, limited to just two goals on 2.5 expected goals (xG) from 19 total shots (eight of them on target) per FBref statistics.

Mohamed Salah has scored in every match so far, while in-form Colombian winger Luis Diaz has already tallied three times himself to match Salah.

Nottingham Forest won their only away match so far in 2024-25, beating second-from-bottom Southampton 1-0. Since Nuno Espirito Santo took over the Forest reins from former manager Steve Cooper on December 20, 2023, the club has compiled a respectable 5W-3D-5L away record across all competitions, including the victory at St. Mary's.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match in select territories around the world:

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Live Stream Region Date Time TV Streaming Australia Sun, Sept. 15 Midnight AEST — Optus Sport Canada Sat, Sept. 14 10 a.m. EDT — FuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports on Amazon Prime UK Sat, Sept. 14 3 p.m. BST — — USA Sat, Sept. 14 10 a.m. EDT — Peacock

Australia: The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match will be streamed by Optus Sport in Australia.

The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match will be streamed by Optus Sport in Australia. Canada: FuboTV will carry the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live stream. The Fubo Sports Network is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

FuboTV will carry the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live stream. The Fubo Sports Network is also available on Amazon Prime Video. UK: The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match falls in the 3 p.m. local time blackout window.

The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match falls in the 3 p.m. local time blackout window. USA: NBC's online streaming platform Peacock will carry the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Lineups

Liverpool did not emerge from the international break unscathed after Harvey Elliott fractured his foot with the England Under-21 team, and he is reportedly expected to miss up to an estimated six weeks. There were reports of Alexis MacAllister picking up an adductor issue with Argentina, limiting him to 26 minutes off the bench in their loss in Colombia. After the long trip back from South America, MacAllister rejoined Liverpool training on Thursday and Slot said he would be available to play. But with a Champions League match looming in midweek, a start on the bench for him and Luis Diaz would not be a surprise, with Cody Gakpo replacing the latter on the wing.

On a positive note for Slot, Federico Chiesa continued his training during the international break and could make a potential home debut, while Curtis Jones returned to training this week after recovering from a muscle injury that kept him out of the matchday squad for the previous two games. With Wataru Endo also coming back from a long international trip after playing for Japan, Jones could be tipped to give MacAllister a breather and start alongside Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool Lineup Projection (4-2-3-1): Alisson (GK) — Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson — Gravenberch, MacAllister — Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo — Nunez

Espirito Santo confirmed that center back Willy Boly (calf) and midfielder Ibrahima Sangaré (undisclosed) returned with injuries from international duty for Ivory Coast. Sangaré has been a regular in Forest's midfield and his place would be taken by either Ryan Yates, Nicolas Dominguez or James Ward-Prowse. For the latter, an appearance would represent his Forest debut after arriving on transfer deadline day.

Starting forward Chris Wood (New Zealand), backup forward Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) and reserve winger Ramón Sosa (Paraguay) all returned from long international trips of their own. It will be interesting to see if Espirito Santo opts for Awoniyi over Wood against Liverpool since the Nigerian only made a brief cameo during the break, while Wood started both New Zealand matches, playing 144 minutes. Awoniyi's speed could also be a factor in transition against Liverpool.

Forest is already without midfielder Danilo, who suffered a broken ankle in the opening match of the Premier League season, but could be back by December.

Nottingham Forest Lineup Projection: Sels (GK) — N. Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina — Dominguez, Anderson — Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi — Awoniyi

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Odds

The home team is predictably the heavy favorite with over three goals expected

The betting market has Liverpool winning the contest with over 2.5 goals to be scored in the match, virtually a sure thing according to the pre-match odds.

The one area where the odds are not tipping in any specific direction is on "Both Teams to Score" (BTTS), with the yes and no priced evenly. It's worth noting that at least at one sportsbook, the odds are better on the BTTS "Yes" than on Forest to score over 0.5 goals.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds Decimal Odds Fractional Odds American Odds Liverpool to win 1.22 2/9 -450 Draw 6.50 11/2 +550 Forest to win 12.00 11/1 +1100 Over/Under 2.5 goals 1.44 / 2.75 4/9, 7/4 -225 / +175 Both Teams To Score (Yes/No) 1.91 / 1.91 10/11, 10/11 -110 / -110 Spread (Asian Handicap) LIV -2 / FOR +2 LIV -2 / FOR +2 LIV -2 / FOR +2 Goal Line 3.75 3.75 3.75 Liverpool Over 2.5 Team Goals 1.80 4/5 -125 Forest Over 0.5 Team Goals 1.80 4/5 -125

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)