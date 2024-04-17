Highlights Max Holloway shared never-before-seen UFC 300 moments with fans in a behind-the-scenes video.

The UFC released epic KO footage in slow motion, showing Holloway's iconic victory.

Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier praised Holloway for delivering the greatest knockout of all time at UFC 300.

Max Hollway stole the show at UFC 300 when he knocked out Justin Gaethje in the final second of their five-round fight. The knockout put Gaethje out clean and earned Holloway the BMF title. Now, days after the historic moment, Holloway released a never-before-seen video showing the moments directly before and after the knockout.

Max Holloway Shared Intimate Behind-the-Scenes Moments With Fans

The video gave an inside look at the UFC 300 aftermath

In the video, Holloway is seen receiving congratulations from Theo Von, getting dressed by his corner men, taking photos with his manager, and talking on the phone with people back home.

“That last 10 seconds was for you. All week, you told me, ‘Just throw,’” Holloway said over the phone while getting seen by doctors. “All week. I was hurting him, I was hurting, but f****** a hurt lion is more dangerous. Every time I hurt him, he had the craziest look in his eyes. I was like, ‘F*** this. I ain’t trying nothing dumb.” The video also followed Holloway through his media obligations and back to the hotel where his friends and family were lining the halls to hug the new champion.

The UFC Shared the Epic KO in Slow Motion

The knockout of Gaethje was so iconic that the UFC shared the moment from every angle and has been releasing additional footage all week. One of the latest clips they shared is a slow-motion video of the punch that dropped Gaethje. The moment was so huge that UFC president Dana White awarded Holloway with a $600,000 bonus as a thank you.

“How many times have you seen a fight where a guy is winning, they click the 10-second thing, the guy puts his hands up, and they run around and move around?” White said at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference. “He’s got the fight won, and he’s in there with one of the most dangerous guys in the f*cking business, and he says, ‘Let’s do this.’ And they f*cking oblige and they go in. One second left and then a knockout like that. That’s like movie sh*t.”

Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier Praised Max Holloway

Everyone is celebrating the iconic knockout

White wasn't the only one who praised Holloway for the moment. UFC commentator Joe Rogan had nothing but good things to say about Holloway. “That’s the greatest knockout of all time. With so many people counting him out, with so many people thinking he was outgunned, with so many people thinking he wouldn’t have a chance against the firepower of Justin Gaethje. The fact that he called for that with ten seconds left in the fight and put the lights out on one of the most dangerous men to ever fight in the sport. The fact that he did it this way too.”

Daniel Cormier was equally chuffed by Holloway. “Watching Max Holloway in there, it was never more clear that you cannot let him get into his rhythm,” Cormier said on his ESPN show “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Chael Sonnen. “Max Holloway, when he gets into his rhythm, he is a handful. We have seen him make guys like ‘The Korean Zombie,’ Brian Ortega, we have seen him make Jose Aldo and now Justin Gaethje, he made them all seem normal." It's unclear what is next for the BMF champion, but he's made a strong case for himself getting the next featherweight title shot.