Mexico and its new men's national team manager Javier Aguirre will face a stiffer friendly test on Tuesday when El Tri takes on a soaring Canada side coming off its latest big result on Saturday. The match starts at 8:30 p.m. EDT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Canada earned its first road win over the USA in 67 years, registering a 2-1 result in Kansas City, where they thoroughly dominated the higher-ranked Americans. The Canadians know that another win against Mexico on Tuesday would silence the debate for a while as to which of the three World Cup co-hosts is the top team in the North American region.

Mexico on Saturday handled a lower-ranked opponent, No. 94 New Zealand, with a 3-0 win in Aguirre's return for his third stint at the helm of El Tri since last departing in 2010. The Mexican side played well for stretches, they scored an early goal and generally showed good energy and tempo. But they're going to need to raise their level against a Canada team that will harry and press, as they showed against the USA.

Aguirre, who will be facing Canada as manager for the first time in his career, acknowledged that the Canadian program is on par with Mexico and the USA. Canada outperformed both in the recent 2024 Copa América , reaching the semis thanks to a quarterfinal shootout win against Venezuela at AT&T Stadium, site of Tuesday's match. And the confidence is radiating through the Canadian group.

“At this time right now, we are more concerned about us, how we can get better, how we can be the best version of Canada possible. And I think if that happens, it’ll be enough to beat Mexico [Tuesday],” said midfielder Stephen Eustaquio.

"The intimidation and fear is not there anymore, and we don't feel it as a team," Canada winger Jacob Shaffelburg told Mexico's Esto. "We've competed and played against higher ranked national teams than Mexico, like Argentina, and we did well. We've also played in a World Cup, so I think the intimidation part is not there anymore."

Canada have reason to feel like they can get a result, especially after earning two of them against Mexico in 2021 during World Cup Qualifying. But Canada coach Jesse Marsch, who is in his 10th game in charge, said he has told his players they have to be extra careful that they are organized defensively because of the quality of Mexico's attacking players, who can take advantage and hurt Canada if spaces open up.

Where to Watch Mexico vs Canada

Soccer friendly will air live in the USA and Canada

The Mexico vs. Canada friendly will be broadcast and streamed live in the USA and Canada.

TUDN and UniMas will televise the match in Spanish in the USA, while FOX Deportes will carry the English-language telecast, despite mainly featuring Spanish-language programming. The respective live streams will be available on the websites and apps for TUDN (Spanish) and FOX Sports (English).

In Canada, the match will air on OneSoccer, which is available to watch across a number of platforms: via FuboTV, Telus Optik TV (Ch. 980) and the OneSoccer site and app.

Match: Mexico vs. Canada (Men's International Friendly)

Mexico vs. Canada (Men's International Friendly) Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 8:30 p.m. EDT

8:30 p.m. EDT Stadium: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.) English-language TV: FOX Deportes (USA), Telus Optik TV Ch. 980 (Canada)

FOX Deportes (USA), Telus Optik TV Ch. 980 (Canada) Spanish-language TV: TUDN (USA), UniMas (USA),

TUDN (USA), UniMas (USA), English-language Live Stream: FOX Sports site/app (USA), FuboTV (Canada), OneSoccer site/app (Canada)

FOX Sports site/app (USA), FuboTV (Canada), OneSoccer site/app (Canada) Spanish-language Live Stream: TUDN site/app (USA), Univision NOW (USA)

The match will take place in the USA at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as part of El Tri's annual tour of matches in the country, where it enjoys a sizable following. The Dallas Cowboys' NFL stadium, which will host nine matches at the 2026 World Cup, seats 80,000, but it is not likely to be close to a full house given the match is being played on a midweek date in September.

Mexico vs Canada Lineups

El Tri announce changes to the starting lineup

El Tri manager Javier Aguirre confirmed four changes to his lineup in his pregame press conference, as goalkeeper Luis Malagon gets an opportunity (in lieu of Tala Rangel), while Victor Guzman replaces center back Cesar Montes who is leaving Mexico camp to head to Europe ahead of a transfer to Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

In addition, Cesar Huerta will start on the left wing in place of Julian Quinones, who left the New Zealand match with a knock, while Erik Lira will replace Luiz Chavez in central midfield after Chavez also picked up an issue in the last game despite going the full 90 minutes. Aguirre indicated he did not wish to risk the health of Quinones and Chavez, though he said they would have been available to play if Mexico were in a major tournament.

Other changes are also possible, including Julian Araujo for Israel Reyes at right back and Henry Martin for Santi Gimenez at center forward.

Mexico Lineup Projection (4-2-3-1, left to right): Luis Malagon (GK) — Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Victor "Toro" Guzman, Israel Reyes — Erik Lira, Luis Romo — Cesar Huerta, Orbelin Pineda, Roberto "Piojo" Alvarado — Santi Gimenez

Luis Malagon (GK) — Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Victor "Toro" Guzman, Israel Reyes — Erik Lira, Luis Romo — Cesar Huerta, Orbelin Pineda, Roberto "Piojo" Alvarado — Santi Gimenez Bench (14): Raul "Tala" Rangel (GK), Alex Padilla (GK), Julian Araujo, Alan Mozo, Jesus Angulo, Luis Chavez, Fidel Ambriz, Carlos Rodriguez, Sebastian Cordova, Julian Quinones, Diego Lainez, Marcelo Flores, Henry Martin, Guillermo Martinez

Canada starting right back Alistair Johnston, who came off injured 25 minutes into the match against the USA, was replaced in the squad by Sam Adekugbe, who is back in the fold after he was initially replaced due to an injury of his own. Richie Laryea is expected to take the right-back role as he did when he subbed on for Johnston vs. USA.

Marsch promised that he would bring new players to the lineup in his continued effort to broaden the player pool. That might mean a first cap for Hajduk Split's 21-year-old midfielder Niko Sigur, though it would prove a true baptism of fire to debut against Mexico. One or both of Kamal Miller and Joel Waterman could also fill in for the two starting center backs.

Canada Lineup Projection (4-4-2, left to right): Maxime Crepeau (GK) — Alphonso Davies, Derek Cornelius, Moise Bombito, Richie Laryea — Jacob Shaffelburg, Mathieu Choiniere, Stephen Eustaquio, Ali Ahmed — Jonathan David, Cyle Larin

Maxime Crepeau (GK) — Alphonso Davies, Derek Cornelius, Moise Bombito, Richie Laryea — Jacob Shaffelburg, Mathieu Choiniere, Stephen Eustaquio, Ali Ahmed — Jonathan David, Cyle Larin Bench (12): Dayne St. Clair (GK), Jonathan Sirois (GK), Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman, Sam Adekugbe, Jonathan Osorio, Niko Sigur, Nathan Saliba, Liam Millar, Stephen Afrifa, Tani Oluwaseyi, Jacen Russell-Rowe

Mexico vs Canada History

The Canadians look to stretch their unbeaten run to three games

Mexico have dominated this head-to-head matchup since they faced off for the first time back in 1957. El Tri have come away with 22 victories from 34 matches, with Canada claiming just four wins. There have also been eight draws.

However, Canada's qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to end a 37-year drought was partly aided by two back-to-back results against Mexico along the way. Les Rouges held Mexico to a 1-1 draw in October 2021 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, and then beat them one month later in cold and snowy Edmonton, 2-1, thanks to two goals by Cyle Larin.

Another result against Mexico on Tuesday would mark Canada's second three-match unbeaten run in this series since registering three straight 1-1 draws between 1980-1981.

Mexico vs Canada History (Last 12 Matches) Date Result Stadium Competition Nov. 16, 2021 Canada 2-1 Mexico Commonwealth Stadium (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) World Cup Qualifying Oct. 7, 2021 Mexico 1-1 Canada Estadio Azteca (Mexico City, Mexico) World Cup Qualifying July 29, 2021 Mexico 2-1 Canada NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas) Gold Cup Semifinal June 19, 2019 Mexico 3-1 Canada Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado) Gold Cup Group Stage March 29, 2016 Mexico 2-0 Canada Estadio Azteca (Mexico City, Mexico) World Cup Qualifying March 25, 2016 Canada 0-3 Mexico BC Place (Vancouver, B.C., Canada) World Cup Qualifying July 11, 2013 Mexico 2-0 Canada Lumen Field (Seatte, Washington) Gold Cup Group Stage Oct. 15, 2008 Canada 2-2 Mexico Commonwealth Stadium (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) World Cup Qualifying Sept. 10, 2008 Mexico 2-1 Canada Estadio Azteca (Mexico City, Mexico) World Cup Qualifying Nov. 15, 2000 Canada 0-0 Mexico Varsity Stadium (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) World Cup Qualifying Aug. 15, 2000 Mexico 2-0 Canada Estadio Azteca (Mexico City, Mexico) World Cup Qualifying Feb. 20, 2000 Canada 2-1 Mexico Qualcomm Stadium (San Diego, California) Gold Cup Quarterfinals