The Mexican national team has a new manager at the helm — their fourth in just two years — as Javier "El Vasco" Aguirre takes over once again at the helm on Saturday against New Zealand. Aguirre is back for his third spell, last leaving the post following the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Aguirre's track record of coaching in Europe (most recently Mallorca), his previous experience leading El Tri, and his no-nonsense approach could be just what Mexico need during a turbulent time following the failed experiment of Jaime "Jimmy" Lozano as coach and the surprising early elimination in the group stage of the 2024 Copa América. Aguirre's conservative approach, however, could immediately become a talking point if Mexico don't score and obtain the expected results, with a high-profile showdown looming against rivals USA on October 15. A loss on home soil to the USA would create early trouble for the new manager.

The appointment of the 65-year-old was a joint one, with his former Mexico captain Rafael Marquez, 45, also named as his assistant. The plan is for Marquez to take over for Aguirre at the end of the 2026 World Cup.

The match against No. 94-ranked New Zealand should be an ideal first match on paper for the Aguirre-Marquez duo to ease into the job given that the All Whites have not historically had much success against No. 14-ranked El Tri. However, the last two meetings in 2016 and 2017 (video below) were one-goal games, both finishing 2-1.

This trip to North America is an important one for New Zealand, who are hoping to return to the World Cup in 2026 as the representative of the Oceania region. The matches against co-hosts Mexico and the USA (on Tuesday in Cincinnati) will show whether the All Whites have what it takes to compete against teams that will be at the World Cup. New Zealand, who arguably have the best crop of talents in their history, are eyeing a World Cup return for the first time since 2010, and they start their qualifying campaign in October against Tahiti.

The good news for the All Whites, who have dominated their region, is that, for the first time, Oceania has been granted one direct berth for the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup. Since their last appearance in 2010, the likes of Mexico, Peru and Costa Rica have defeated New Zealand in the intercontinental playoff that previously determined the final ticket to the World Cup.

Related When is USMNT vs Mexico? Mauricio Pochettino could lead USA in soccer rivalry match The USA will face Mexico in their 78th all-time meeting when they meet in Guadalajara, Mexico in the October 2024 FIFA international window.

How to watch Mexico vs New Zealand soccer friendly

Fans can catch the English-language broadcast on Fox Deportes

Credit: REUTERS/Henry Romero

The match will be broadcast in Spanish on Univision and TUDN in the United States, and it can also be streamed on the TUDN site and app.

An English-language broadcast of Mexico vs. New Zealand will be available on FOX Deportes, which is typically a Spanish-language channel, but it will feature an English broadcast in this case, since Fox has the English-language broadcast rights for select Mexican national team games.

Match: Mexico vs. New Zealand (senior international friendly)

Mexico vs. New Zealand (senior international friendly) Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 9 p.m. EDT

9 p.m. EDT Stadium: Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.) English-language TV: Fox Deportes

Fox Deportes Spanish-language TV: Univision, TUDN

Univision, TUDN Live stream: Fox Sports site/app, TUDN site/app, Univision NOW

The weather in the Southern California area on Saturday could impact the tempo of the match with temperatures reaching the upper 90s at kickoff with low humidity.

Mexico vs New Zealand Lineup News

Javier Aguirre has offered no clues about which players might start

There are no Mexican national team players left from the time when Aguirre was last in charge in 2010, and so it will be interesting to see what the new coach makes of this new player pool. What Aguirre has made clear is that he is not tied to any player and feels obliged to play no one, thus setting a clean slate.

While Aguirre hasn't provided any lineup clues, Mexican reporters made note of one lineup he used in the practice session before the match.

Mexico lineup projection (4-3-3, left to right): Tala Rangel (GK) — Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Israel Reyes, Julian Araujo — Luis Chavez, Sebastian Cordova, Charly Rodriguez — Julian Quinones, Henry Martin, Marcelo Flores

Mexico Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Luis Malagón (Club América), Raúl "Tala" Rangel (Chivas), Alex Padilla (Athletic Bilbao)

Luis Malagón (Club América), Raúl "Tala" Rangel (Chivas), Alex Padilla (Athletic Bilbao) Defenders (8): Julián Araujo (Bournemouth), Israel Reyes (Club América), Alan Mozo (Chivas), César Montes (Almería), Johan Vásquez (Genoa), Víctor Guzmán (Monterrey), Jesús Angulo (Tigres UANL), Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)

Julián Araujo (Bournemouth), Israel Reyes (Club América), Alan Mozo (Chivas), César Montes (Almería), Johan Vásquez (Genoa), Víctor Guzmán (Monterrey), Jesús Angulo (Tigres UANL), Jesús Gallardo (Toluca) Midfielders (7): Fidel Ambriz (Monterrey), Luis Chávez (Dinamo Moscow), Sebastián Córdova (Tigres UANL), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens) Carlos "Charly" Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Cruz Azul)

Fidel Ambriz (Monterrey), Luis Chávez (Dinamo Moscow), Sebastián Córdova (Tigres UANL), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens) Carlos "Charly" Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Cruz Azul) Forwards (8): Diego Lainez (Tigres UANL), Julián Quiñones (Al-Qadisiyah), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL), César Huerta (Pumas UNAM), Guillermo "Memote" Martínez (Pumas UNAM), Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord), Henry Martín (Club América)

According to reports from New Zealand, the team's No. 10 Sarpeet Singh (União de Leiria) and defender Tyler Bindon (Reading) picked up injuries in training and were replaced by winger Logan Rogerson (Auckland FC) and center back Bill Tuiloma (Charlotte FC). Manager Darren Bazeley is also missing regular Callum McCowatt (Silkeborg) who was not originally called up due to injury. The most recognizable name on the list for those who follow the Premier League is still Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest.

New Zealand lineup projection (4-3-3, left to right): Max Crocombe (GK) — Liberato Cacace, Nando Pijnaker, Michael Boxall, Tim Payne — Matthew Garbett, Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic — Ben Old, Chris Wood, Elijah Just

New Zealand Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Max Crocombe (Burton Albion), Alex Paulsen (Auckland FC), Oli Sail (Perth Glory)

Max Crocombe (Burton Albion), Alex Paulsen (Auckland FC), Oli Sail (Perth Glory) Defenders (7): Michael Boxall (Minnesota United), Liberato Cacace (Empoli), Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix), Nando Pijnaker (Auckland FC), Tommy Smith (Auckland FC), Finn Surman (Portland Timbers), Bill Tuiloma (Charlotte FC), Dalton Wilkins (Sønderjyske)

Michael Boxall (Minnesota United), Liberato Cacace (Empoli), Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix), Nando Pijnaker (Auckland FC), Tommy Smith (Auckland FC), Finn Surman (Portland Timbers), Bill Tuiloma (Charlotte FC), Dalton Wilkins (Sønderjyske) Midfielders (5): Joe Bell (Viking FK), Matthew Garbett (NAC Breda), Ben Old (Saint Etienne), Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix), Marko Stamenic (Olympiacos)

Joe Bell (Viking FK), Matthew Garbett (NAC Breda), Ben Old (Saint Etienne), Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix), Marko Stamenic (Olympiacos) Forwards (5): Kosta Barbarouses (Wellington Phoenix), Elijah Just (St. Pölten), Logan Rogerson (Auckland FC), Ben Waine (Mansfield Town), Chris Wood (Notttingham Forest).

Mexico vs New Zealand All-Time History

El Tri have dominated the All Whites in the series since 2010

After New Zealand recorded an upset win in their first-ever meeting in August 1980 in Auckland, it's been all Mexico with six straight wins.

However, what's notable is that the All Whites have managed to find the back of the net against El Tri in their last four contests dating back to their 2013 two-leg World Cup intercontinental playoffs.

Mexico vs New Zealand History Date Result Stadium Competition Aug. 20, 1980 Mexico 0-4 New Zealand Billy McKinlay Park (Auckland, New Zealand) International Friendly March 3, 2010 Mexico 2-0 New Zealand Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.) International Friendly June 1, 2011 Mexico 3-0 New Zealand Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.) International Friendly Nov. 13, 2013 Mexico 5-1 New Zealand Estadio Azteca (Mexico City, Mexico) FIFA World Cup Playoff Nov. 20, 2013 Mexico 4-2 New Zealand Sky Stadium (Wellington, New Zealand) FIFA World Cup Playoff Oct. 8, 2016 Mexico 2-1 New Zealand Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee) International Friendly June 21, 2017 Mexico 2-1 New Zealand Fisht Olympic (Sochi, Russia) FIFA Confederations Cup

New Zealand's star forward Chris Wood, who plays for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, was already on the bench for his country when they were blanked by Mexico 2-0 back on March 3, 2010 in front of over 90,000 people in the Rose Bowl, which is also the site of the September 7, 2024 match.