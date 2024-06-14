Highlights NFL RedZone host, Scott Hanson, intervened at an accident scene involving a potential looter.

Hanson, a witness to a two-vehicle crash, recorded a TikTok user reaching into an overturned car.

Hanson was lauded for addressing the situation and ensuring no one was hurt.

A popular TV network host recently found himself on the scene of a scary incident. And he almost put himself in some hot water.

The man in question would be current NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson. And he found himself on Wednesday reporting on the case of a multi-vehicle car accident (via Bleacher Report/Dov Kleiman):

NFL Network's Scott Hanson confirmed that he was the man in a viral video confronting a TikTok user filming the scene of a car crash. Hanson said Wednesday that he witnessed a crash involving two vehicles, and stopped to check on the drivers involved before addressing the TikTok user reaching inside an upturned car. The NFL RedZone host said he recorded the user in case he was 'tampering with the scene of a crime.'

So how did Hanson find himself there? And what are the details behind the accident? Let's take a deeper dive...

NFL Network Host Involved in Scary Scene

Scott Hanson Found Himself Reporting on a Multi-Vehicle Crash Tuesday Night.

Hanson, who has been working in NFL media since 2006, appeared on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash just a few minutes before 8:30pm on Tuesday in the Westwood neighborhood area of Los Angeles, according to a TMZ report.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Scott Hanson joined NFL Media in 2006, and has been the host of the NFL RedZone program since its inception in 2009. He will also be a host in association with NBCUniversal when the 2024 Summer Olympics kick off in Paris on July 26.

After appearing at the scene, he saw a potential looter/social media influencer trying to take what appeared to be a watermelon from an overturned vehicle. As Hanson responded on Twitter:

With how quickly things can go viral on social media these days, some people lauded and appreciated Hanson for his actions.

Vital Statistics From Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported by Scott Hanson When? 8:23pm Tuesday Where? Westwood Neighborhood, Los Angeles Injuries? No injuries; two vehicles collided, one overturned.

Fortunately, no one was hurt at the scene. As Hanson told another user on social media:

"Yes, I am fine. I was a witness - I wasn't in either car. Terrible crash. I checked on the survivors and then saw that jack-wagon trying to exploit the situation for his social media. I suppose I shouldn't be surprised, but I was/am. Disheartening.

With Hanson serving as the face of the NFL RedZone show that changed the landscape of NFL broadcasting, his likability as a sports personality has grown since he first joined the ranks. Now, after this incident, he may be seen as an icon of Good Samaritan status.

