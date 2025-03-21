Panama shocked United States Soccer with a last-gasp winner in Thursday's Concacaf Nations League semifinal to claim one of the biggest upsets in Concacaf history, but it's the celebration that followed the goal that might go down in history.

Panamania forward Cecilio Waterman secured the historic win for his country with a well-placed strike into the far corner in the 94th minute of play after coming on as a substitute late in the second half.

As you'd expect, pandemonium ensued, with the Panama players coming together to celebrate one of the greatest moments in their country's sporting history.

Waterman had other ideas, though, making a beeline for the CBS Sports set, which was set up behind the USA's net, and proceeded to embrace soccer legend Thierry Henry as his teammates swarmed the TV broadcast crew.

The 33-year-old was fired up and passionately told Henry that he is his idol before wrapping his arms around the Frenchman.

Waterman was invited onto the set following the final whistle, explaining to the crew that he had planned to celebrate in this fashion if he were fortunate enough to score a goal on the day.

The viral moment won't distract American soccer fans from the disappointment of the 1-0 loss after an uninspired showing from Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Panama scored with their only shot on target, while the Stars and Stripes had nothing to show for 67 percent possession, nine corners and nine total shot attempts.

Clint Dempsey, former USMNT star and one of the panelists for CBS Sports on the night, did not mince his words when describing the performance, and what it means for the future of USA soccer.

Panama will face the winner of the other semifinal between Mexico and Canada in the Concacaf Nations League Final on Sunday, while the US will face the loser in a third-place game.