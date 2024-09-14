Real Madrid are already playing catch-up in La Liga , having fallen four points behind rivals Barcelona at the top, with a tricky Saturday trip to face a Real Sociedad side that has finished inside the top six places in the Spanish top-flight for the last five seasons.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side is yet to lose in league play, but they have dropped points in two draws which both came on the road. They enter the match at Real Sociedad with just 16 field players available after a sudden wave of injuries has left them shorthanded with a busy schedule coming up. They'll be relying on their attacking talent to do the heavy lifting, especially star forward Kylian Mbappé who scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Real Betis the last time out before the international break (video below).

It has not been an easy start to the season for Real Sociedad, who had to juggle some incoming and outgoing player movements at the summer transfer window deadline, on top of injuries, and the 11 players who were called up during the September international window. The results have not been there for them in the early going, and they find themselves in the bottom half of the table having already lost twice at home to clubs they are expected to beat (Rayo Vallecano and Deportivo Alaves).

Real Sociedad will hope to set the disruptions aside and rise up against a Real Madrid team that could be ripe for the taking given their many absences and an eye toward their Tuesday debut in the UEFA Champions League to start a hectic three-week spell with seven matches in 22 days for Los Merengues.

Where to Watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

Saturday's match will be played at the Reale Arena, popularly known as the Anoeta Stadium, in the city of San Sebastián. Last season, Real Madrid left with a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a goal by Turkish talent Arda Güler.

Real Sociedad will be wearing a special jersey for Saturday's match in honor of sculptor Eduardo Chillida, who played for the club as a goalkeeper. When injuries prematurely ended his career, he eventually made his name in art and sculpture before passing away in 2002.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match in select territories around the world:

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid TV and Live Stream Region Date Time TV Streaming Australia Sun, Sept. 15 5 a.m. AEST beIN Sports 2 beIN Sports Connect Canada Sat, Sept. 14 3 p.m. EDT TSN 1/4 TSN+ UK Sat, Sept. 14 8 p.m. BST Premier Sports 1 (Sky & Virgin) Premier Sports app, Amazon Prime Video USA Sat, Sept. 14 3 p.m. EDT ESPN Deportes ESPN+, ESPN app

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Lineups

Los Merengues will be missing several starters for the match due to injury

Starting Real Sociedad midfielder Brais Mendez is out due to injury, and starting forward and captain Mikel Oyarzabal (photo above) is a doubt to start after picking up an ankle sprain while with Spain. Croatian Luka Sucic is expected to replace Mendez, while Oyarzabal's spot could be claimed by club record signing Orri Oskarsson, a 20-year-old goal-scoring sensation from Iceland.

Starting right back Hamarí Traoré is lost for at least six months due to a right ACL tear in the last match, and Venezuelan international Jon Aramburu takes his place with Spanish right back Álvaro Odriozola also back available again off the bench. Highly-touted ​Russian attacking midfielder Arsen Zakharyan is still out with a right ankle injury which required surgery in preseason.

Real Sociedad Lineup Projection (4-5-1, left to right): Alex Remiro (GK) — Javi Lopez, Jon Pacheco, Igor Zubeldia, Jon Aramburu — Sergio Gomez, Beñat Turrientes, Martin Zubimendi, Luka Sucic, Takefusa Kubo — Orri Oskarsson

Alex Remiro (GK) — Javi Lopez, Jon Pacheco, Igor Zubeldia, Jon Aramburu — Sergio Gomez, Beñat Turrientes, Martin Zubimendi, Luka Sucic, Takefusa Kubo — Orri Oskarsson Real Sociedad Subs (12): Unai Marrero (GK), Aritz Elustondo, Jon Martin, Nayef Aguerd, Alvaro Odriozola, Aihen Muñoz, Jon Olasagasti, Pablo Marín, Ander Barrenetxea, Sheraldo Becker, Mikel Oyarzabal, Umar Sadiq

It's a long list of players who are out for manager Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid: no David Alaba (knee), Aurelien Tchouameni (foot), Eduardo Camavinga (knee), Dani Ceballos (ankle) and Jude Bellingham (calf). The absences will likely force 39-year-old Luka Modric into just his second start of the season, while Federico Valverde will probably have to serve as midfield pivot alongside Modric.

Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy came back with knocks from international duty, but not severe enough to keep them out of this match, allowing Ancelotti at least 16 field players to choose from. Brahim Diaz, coming off two goals scored for Morocco during the international break, should get the nod in midfield ahead of Arda Güler, who could be a spark off the bench if the match isn't going to plan for Madrid.

Real Madrid Lineup Projection (4-3-3, left to right): Thibaut Courtois (GK) — Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal — Luka Modric, Fede Valverde, Brahim Diaz — Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo

Thibaut Courtois (GK) — Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal — Luka Modric, Fede Valverde, Brahim Diaz — Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo Real Madrid Subs (8): Andriy Lunin (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), Fran Garcia, Jesus Vallejo, Lucas Vazquez, Chema Andrés, Arda Güler, Endrick

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Odds

Despite the absences, the visitors are still the favorites

Real Sociedad have clearly had a rocky start to the new campaign, and they have failed to make the most of home-field advantage so far this season with two surprising losses at the Anoeta Stadium. But a match against a decimated Real Madrid side could make a Real Sociedad double chance prop an attractive option.

The betting market has not decided whether the game will go over or under 2.5 goals, or whether both teams will score or not, though the individual team goal totals tell a different story with the odds showing Real Sociedad getting at least a goal and Real Madrid getting two of their own.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Betting Odds Decimal Odds Fractional Odds American Odds Real Sociedad to win 4.75 15/4 +375 Draw 3.90 29/10 +290 Real Madrid to win 1.67 2/3 -150 Over/Under 2.5 goals 1.91 / 1.91 10/11, 10/11 -110 / -110 Both Teams To Score (Yes/No) 1.94 / 1.80 50/53, 4/5 -106 / -125 Spread (Asian Handicap) MAD -0.75 / SOC +0.75 MAD -0.75 / SOC +0.75 MAD -0.75 / SOC +0.75 Goal Line 2.5 2.5 2.5 Real Sociedad Over 0.5 Team Goals 1.57 4/7 -175 Real Madrid Over 1.5 Team Goals 1.80 4/5 -125

