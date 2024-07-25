With the likes of the European Championships and the Copa America now in the rear-view mirror, the summer of sport continues as attentions turn to the Olympic Games. 206 countries are set to be represented in Paris, and all eyes will be on how Team GB get on.

Having won an incredible 64 medals in Tokyo, 22 of which were gold, the UK's sports director of performance, Dr Kate Baker, is confident of reaching the minimum number of 50 this time around, with an historic total of 70 medals not out of the realms of possibility either.

With stars such as Tom Pidcock and Bethany Shriever leading the way in cycling and 16-year-old skateboarding world champion Sky Brown also with high hopes, there is reason to believe that Great Britain have got some fantastic opportunities to secure plenty of spots on the podium.

400m and 1500m runners Matthew Hudson-Smith and Josh Kerr are among the most hotly tipped male stars to do well in track and field events, as are Dina Asher-Smith and Keeley Hodgkinson in the female category.

To ensure you don't miss any of Team GB's potential success this summer, we have provided a list of all the key events, some of which Team GB are hotly tipped in.

Team GB - Important Events at the 2024 Olympic Games Event Dates Team GB Participants 100m Sprint Aug 2nd-Aug 4th Zharnel Hughes, Dina Asher-Smith 200m Sprint Aug 4th-Aug 8th Dina Asher-Smith, Zharnel Hughes 4x100m Relay Aug 8th-Aug 9th Dina Asher-Smith, Zharnel Hughes 400m Aug 4th-Aug 9th Matthew Hudson-Smith, Amber Anning 800m Aug 2nd-Aug 10th Keely Hodgkinson, Ben Pattison 1500m Aug 6th-Aug 10th Josh Kerr, Laura Muir Long Jump Aug 4th-Aug 8th Jacob Fincham-Dukes Pole Vault Aug 3rd-Aug 5th Molly Caudery Sprint Cycling Aug 7th-Aug 11th Sophie Capewell, Jack Carlin BMX Racing Aug 1st-Aug 2nd Bethany Shriever, Kye Whyte Swimming Jul 27th-Aug 4th Adam Peaty, Eva Okoro Tennis 2nd Aug-4th Aug Cam Norrie, Katie Boulter Heptathlon 8th Aug-9th Aug Katarina Johnson-Thompson

How To Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Live From Anywhere

Some countries offer coverage of every Olympic event for free UK (BBC iPlayer), Australia (via 9Now) and Canada (via CBC) are just a few examples where you can watch all the action.

However, if you're outside your home country and can't watch your domestic Olympics coverage, luckily you can securely stream this via all free platforms using a VPN.

Livestream the 2024 Paris Olympics in the UK

The Olympics will be aired on BBC iPlayer with over 250 hours of live coverage, simply create an account and you can watch for free. If you want access to full Olympic coverage, you can also sign up for a Eurosport subscription starting at £3.99 a month.

Livestream the 2024 Paris Olympics in the US

NBC has the full broadcast rights for the Olympics and will air on Peacock in the US. Peacock will be the cheapest option, with plans starting from $7.99/month. If you are looking into alternatives, YouTube, Sling TV, and Hulu are also available for full event coverage.

Livestream the 2024 Olympics in Australia

Full coverage will be available through 9Now in Australia. Simply create an account and you’ll be able to watch the entire event.

The Paris 2024 Olympics begins with the opening ceremony scheduled to begin on Friday, July 26 and will close on Sunday, August 11, with the opening ceremony scheduled to start at 8:24pm (7:24pm BST) in Paris.

Paris Olympics: Where to watch on TV

USA TV: NBC

