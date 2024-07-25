With the likes of the European Championships and the Copa America now in the rear-view mirror, the summer of sport continues as attentions turn to the Olympic Games. 206 countries are set to be represented in Paris, and all eyes will be on how Team GB get on.

Having won an incredible 64 medals in Tokyo, 22 of which were gold, the UK's sports director of performance, Dr Kate Baker, is confident of reaching the minimum number of 50 this time around, with an historic total of 70 medals not out of the realms of possibility either.

With stars such as Tom Pidcock and Bethany Shriever leading the way in cycling and 16-year-old skateboarding world champion Sky Brown also with high hopes, there is reason to believe that Great Britain have got some fantastic opportunities to secure plenty of spots on the podium.

400m and 1500m runners Matthew Hudson-Smith and Josh Kerr are among the most hotly tipped male stars to do well in track and field events, as are Dina Asher-Smith and Keeley Hodgkinson in the female category.

To ensure you don't miss any of Team GB's potential success this summer, we have provided a list of all the key events, some of which Team GB are hotly tipped in.

Team GB - Important Events at the 2024 Olympic Games

Event

Dates

Team GB Participants

100m Sprint

Aug 2nd-Aug 4th

Zharnel Hughes, Dina Asher-Smith

200m Sprint

Aug 4th-Aug 8th

Dina Asher-Smith, Zharnel Hughes

4x100m Relay

Aug 8th-Aug 9th

Dina Asher-Smith, Zharnel Hughes

400m

Aug 4th-Aug 9th

Matthew Hudson-Smith, Amber Anning

800m

Aug 2nd-Aug 10th

Keely Hodgkinson, Ben Pattison

1500m

Aug 6th-Aug 10th

Josh Kerr, Laura Muir

Long Jump

Aug 4th-Aug 8th

Jacob Fincham-Dukes

Pole Vault

Aug 3rd-Aug 5th

Molly Caudery

Sprint Cycling

Aug 7th-Aug 11th

Sophie Capewell, Jack Carlin

BMX Racing

Aug 1st-Aug 2nd

Bethany Shriever, Kye Whyte

Swimming

Jul 27th-Aug 4th

Adam Peaty, Eva Okoro

Tennis

2nd Aug-4th Aug

Cam Norrie, Katie Boulter

Heptathlon

8th Aug-9th Aug

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

How To Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Live From Anywhere

MixCollage-18-Jul-2024-11-01-PM-9761

Some countries offer coverage of every Olympic event for free UK (BBC iPlayer), Australia (via 9Now) and Canada (via CBC) are just a few examples where you can watch all the action.

However, if you're outside your home country and can't watch your domestic Olympics coverage, luckily you can securely stream this via all free platforms using a VPN.

Livestream the 2024 Paris Olympics in the UK

The Olympics will be aired on BBC iPlayer with over 250 hours of live coverage, simply create an account and you can watch for free. If you want access to full Olympic coverage, you can also sign up for a Eurosport subscription starting at £3.99 a month.

Livestream the 2024 Paris Olympics in the US

NBC has the full broadcast rights for the Olympics and will air on Peacock in the US. Peacock will be the cheapest option, with plans starting from $7.99/month. If you are looking into alternatives, YouTube, Sling TV, and Hulu are also available for full event coverage.

Livestream the 2024 Olympics in Australia

Full coverage will be available through 9Now in Australia. Simply create an account and you’ll be able to watch the entire event.

Paris Olympics: Dates and times

MixCollage-18-Jul-2024-11-43-PM-9553

The Paris 2024 Olympics begins with the opening ceremony scheduled to begin on Friday, July 26 and will close on Sunday, August 11, with the opening ceremony scheduled to start at 8:24pm (7:24pm BST) in Paris.

Paris Olympics: Where to watch on TV

  • UK TV: The 2024 Paris Olympics will be shown live on BBC television, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, and there will also be extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live. All the action will also be broadcast on Eurosport with TNT Sports and Discovery+ also streaming coverage.
  • USA TV: NBC

Global Television rights owners

Territory

Rights Holder

Afghanistan

ATN

Algeria

EPTV

Armenia

APMTV

Asia

Dentsu

Australia

Nine Network

Austria

ORF

Azerbaijan

İTV

Belgium

RTBF, VRT

Bolivia

Bolivisión

Bosnia and Herzegovina

BHRT

Brazil

Grupo Globo, CazéTV

Bulgaria

BNT

Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada, TSN, Sportsnet, RDS

Cape Verde

RTC

Caribbean

SportsMax

Chile

Chilevisión

China

CMG

Chinese Taipei

ELTA TV, Chunghwa Telecom

Costa Rica

Repretel

Croatia

HRT

Colombia

Caracol Televisión, RCN Televisión

Cyprus

CyBC

Czech Republic

CT

Denmark

DR, TV 2

Ecuador

RTS, TVC

Estonia

Postimees Group

Europe

Eurosport

Finland

Yle

France

France Télévisions

Georgia

GPB

Germany

ARD, ZDF

Ghana

Sporty TV

Greece

ERT

Honduras

VTV

Hong Kong

RTHK, HOY TV, PCCW, TVB

Hungary

MTVA

Iceland

RÚV

Indian subcontinent

Viacom18

Ireland

RTÉ

Israel

Sports Channel

Italy

RAI

Japan

Japan Consortium

Kosovo

RTK

Kyrgyzstan

UTRK

Latin America

América Móvil

Latvia

LTV

Lithuania

TV3

Macau

TDM

MENA

beIN SPORTS

Mexico

Televisa Univision, TV Azteca, Imagen Televisió

Moldova

TVR

Mongolia

Central TV

Mozambique

TVM

Netherlands

NOS

New Zealand

Sky Television

Nigeria

Sporty TV

North Korea

SBS

Norway

NRK[iv]

Pacific Islands

Sky Television

Panama

TVMax

Peru

Grupo ATV

Philippines

Cignal TV, PLDT, Smart, TV5

Poland

TVP

Portugal

RTP

Romania

TVR

Senegal

RTS

Serbia

RTS

Slovakia

RTVS

Slovenia

RTV

South Africa

SABC, SuperSport

South Korea

SBS

Spain

RTVE

Sub-Saharan Africa

Infront Sports & Media, SuperSport

Sweden

Kanal 5

Switzerland

SRG SSR

Trinidad and Tobago

TTT

Turkey

TRT

Ukraine

Suspilne

United Kingdom

BBC

United States

NBC Universal