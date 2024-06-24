Highlights Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's London concert.

Kelce helped Swift with her song performance and even danced a bit.

Kelce is focused on having fun this offseason.

When Taylor Swift wrote "London Boy," Travis Kelce wasn't who she had in mind. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is firmly an American. Yet Kelce, her current boyfriend, had no problem flying across the pond to sweep Swift off her feet.

Literally. Kelce hopped on stage during one of the pop star's London concerts and helped her out with new song "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

NFL fans will be familiar with Kelce's long library of TD celebration dances, so he wasn't afraid to hit a couple of dance moves on stage:

Maybe his moves are better suited for the end zone. Still, the new romantics seem to be plenty happy these days. It's probably a lot easier as a two-time defending champion to focus on other things during the offseason, such as having fun in a high-profile relationship.

Kelce and the Chiefs Recently Got Their Championship Bling

No paper rings for the Super Bowl winners

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

There was a lot of noise around Kansas City recently for somewhat football-related reasons. Of course, Kelce was vocally in the middle of it.

The team's new rings have a typo, as the Miami Dolphins are listed as the incorrect seed. In the grand scheme of things, it's an error that's firmly in the category of champagne problems. One number is incorrect on five-figure rings that a limited pool of people have the honor of receiving. Kelce, as blunt as ever, does not care. His exact words were:

I don't give a sh*t. I like it that we didn't give a f*** about what seed Miami was.

Nor should he, as 2023 will be remembered for Kansas City's consecutive titles much more than a typo on a piece of jewelry.

Besides, this year's ring is decked out. According to Chiefs.com, it contains diamonds, rubies, a drawn-up version of the championship-winning play, patches for the Hunt family, and each player's signature. Captains received a "C" on their rings also.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Travis Kelce is the longest-tenured player on the Kansas City Chiefs roster. His Super Bowl 58 ring commemorates his time with three of the franchise's four Super Bowl-winning teams.

While Kelce has been having a ball, the rest of the Chiefs have been having a, let's say, less-than-ideal offseason, with players creating off-the-field issues left, right, and center. There will forever be time for Kansas City fans to celebrate the dynasty. However, once the preseason starts in August, the hunt for the three-peat is officially on.

