More teams and more games. That's the theme of the new-look UEFA Champions League in 2024-25, which expands to include 36 clubs that will each be playing eight matches in the opening stage, up from six per team a season ago.

In fact, the opening stage is no longer organized as a group stage format, but it's called a league phase. That's because all 36 teams will be part of a single-table standings with the top 8 teams advancing to the Round of 16, and clubs ranked No. 9 through No. 24 moving on to a playoff to determine the other qualifiers to the Round of 16. Teams that finish from No. 25 to No. 36 are eliminated.

An added feature of this new format is that no one team plays another more than once in the league phase, making for a fresh and more interesting competition on every matchday.

With that bit of housekeeping out of the way, below is the Champions League schedule of matches on tap for Sept. 17-19, followed by an explanation of how each of the rightsholders manages the property in the USA.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League Schedule, Matchday 1 Date Match Time English-language TV & Streaming Spanish-language TV & Streaming Tue, Sept. 17 Juventus vs. PSV 12:45 p.m. EDT Paramount+ TUDN, UniMás, ViX Tue, Sept. 17 Young Boys vs. Aston Villa 12:45 p.m. EDT CBS Golazo, Paramount+ ViX Tue, Sept. 17 AC Milan vs Liverpool 3 p.m. EDT Paramount+ ViX Tue, Sept. 17 Real Madrid vs Stuttgart 3 p.m. EDT Paramount+ TUDN, UniMás, ViX Tue, Sept. 17 Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb 3 p.m. EDT Paramount+ ViX Tue, Sept. 17 Sporting CP vs LOSC Lille 3 p.m. EDT CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ ViX Wed, Sept. 18 Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk 12:45 p.m. EDT CBS Golazo, Paramount+ TUDN, UniMás, ViX Wed, Sept. 18 Sparta Prague vs RB Salzburg 12:45 p.m. EDT Paramount+ ViX Wed, Sept. 18 Manchester City vs Inter Milan 3 p.m. EDT Paramount+ TUDN, UniMás, ViX Wed, Sept. 18 PSG vs Girona 3 p.m. EDT Paramount+ ViX Wed, Sept. 18 Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund 3 p.m. EDT CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ ViX Wed, Sept. 18 Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava 3 p.m. EDT Paramount+ ViX Thu, Sept. 19 Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen 12:45 p.m. EDT CBS Golazo, Paramount+ TUDN, UniMás, ViX Thu, Sept. 19 Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica 12:45 p.m. EDT Paramount+ ViX Thu, Sept. 19 Atalanta vs Arsenal 3 p.m. EDT Paramount+ ViX Thu, Sept. 19 AS Monaco vs Barcelona 3 p.m. EDT Paramount+ TUDN, UniMás, ViX Thu, Sept. 19 Atlético Madrid vs RB Leipzig 3 p.m. EDT CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ ViX Thu, Sept. 19 Brest vs Sturm Graz 3 p.m. EDT Paramount+ ViX

Where to Watch Champions League in the USA

Matches are available on TV and streaming in English and Spanish

UEFA sold the Champions League rights to just two broadcasters in the U.S. territory, one which shows matches in English, and the other in Spanish.

Paramount and Univision are the two companies that won the bid to carry the UEFA Champions League. Each of the two has a multitude of outlets and platforms to show the games to the masses in the USA only.

Paramount:

Paramount acquired the rights to show the Champions League on its CBS and CBS Sports Network TV channels, but primarily for its Paramount+ streaming service.

As an added bonus, fans who watch on the CBS and Paramount+ platforms also gain access to the critically-acclaimed pre-game and post-game shows, featuring player and manager interviews, and a well-established studio crew including Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher. There is also a special highlight-show called The Champions Club that recaps every single Champions League matchday.

The company extended its deal with UEFA in 2022, winning a $1.5 billion bid to retain Champions League rights through 2030.

Univision:

Univision similarly places a selection of the most high-profile Champions League matches on its traditional TV channels like Univision, UniMás, and all-sports TUDN. But the entirety of the competition is streamed in Spanish on its platform called ViX.

The company paid $225 million to UEFA in 2023 to extend its Spanish-language rights deal to run through 2027.

Is Champions League on TV in the USA?

Select contests are televised on every matchday

The top matches find their way onto TV, with channels available to watch via standard cable, satellite or telecom subscription packages.

CBS and CBS Sports Network in English

CBS Sports Network televises the best matches from the early rounds of the competition, with national network channel CBS picking up select matches in the latter knockout stages, including the final.

TUDN, UniMás and Univision in Spanish

Similar to CBS, Univision will also take the best matches and put them on television for viewers of TUDN (sports network), UniMás and/or Galavision. Over-the-air national network channel Univision shows the bigger matches from the latter knockout stages, including the final.

How to Stream Champions League in the USA

A subscription to ViX or Paramount+ is required to stream matches

Fans in the USA can watch live matches and on-demand replays of Champions League matches by subscribing to one of the streaming services that carries the competition.

Paramount+ and CBS Golazo in English

Paramount+ has carried the UEFA Champions League in English since 2020, when it used to be called CBS All Access before rebranding in 2021.

Subscribers to the Paramount+ streaming platform pay $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Those monthly and annual fees move to $12.99 and $119.99 when Showtime is added to the package. Soccer fans also get to watch other properties, including UEFA's Europa League and Conference League, Italy's Serie A, the NWSL and CONCACAF Nations League among others.

In addition, fans can stream select matches for free that are carried on the CBS Golazo Network, which is a free soccer streaming channel that is available on Pluto.TV without the need to register or subscribe.

ViX in Spanish

Spanish-language streams are available on Univision streaming platform ViX with subscriptions available starting at $4.99 per month or $6.99 monthly for the ad-free option. Among the other soccer properties streaming on ViX are Liga MX, Liga MX Femenil, the UEFA Nations League, and the Colombian Primera A (also known by its commercial name, Liga BetPlay).