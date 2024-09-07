With the impending announcement of Mauricio Pochettino as new manager on the horizon, the U.S. national team faces an important friendly test on Saturday against a Canada side that has a point to prove in Kansas City.

Canada want to show that their recent emergence is no fluke and that they are the best team in the region, including ahead of World Cup 2026 co-hosts USA and Mexico, who have historically dominated CONCACAF. Against a U.S. team that is shorthanded with several starters out due to injury, this is a prime opportunity for Canada to continue their impressive run.

The Canadian men's program has experienced a meteoric rise in recent years, reaching the World Cup in 2022 for the first time in 37 years by finishing ahead of the USA and Mexico in regional World Cup qualifying. Their recent semifinal run in the 2024 Copa América — outdoing both the USA and Mexico who were eliminated in the group stage — furthers Canada's claim as CONCACAF's top dog.

And Canada's manager Jesse Marsch will want to show the USMNT what they missed out on when they passed on the American during their coaching search following the 2022 World Cup. He'll have a Canadian squad at his disposal with several players who feature on the biggest stages in Europe, and a couple who were the subject of multi-million transfers over the summer. And as the summer showed, they've taken quickly to Marsch's aggressive, high-energy playing style, which is sure to test the USA.

While things are looking up for Canada, the USMNT is hoping that Pochettino and his glittering resume can come in and help take the Americans to another level as they hope to put a disastrous Copa América tournament behind them. Expectations are only growing ahead of the 2026 World Cup on home soil, and the hope is that Pochettino can mold a young squad into one that can battle against the elite nations. But before that, the USA needs to start by beating the best countries in their own backyard, like neighboring Canada.

While they wait for their new star manager, caretaker coach Mikey Varas is in charge of the USA for the two September matches, with reports indicating that Pochettino will be in Cincinnati for Tuesday's match against New Zealand. Canada will play Mexico on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas to close out a September window which they hope will show they are currently a cut above their rivals.

How to Watch USA vs Canada Soccer Friendly

The match will be televised and streamed in both countries

Fans can watch the USA vs. Canada friendly match in both English and Spanish in the USA. TBS (TV) and Max (stream) will carry the English-language streams, while Telemundo (TV), Universo (TV), and Peacock (stream) will have Spanish-language coverage.

In Canada, the match is available through OneSoccer, which can be accessed in a variety of ways: via website, app, FuboTV or on Telus Optik TV.

Match: USA vs Canada (senior international friendly)

USA vs Canada (senior international friendly) Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 4 p.m. EDT

4 p.m. EDT Stadium: Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.)

Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.) English-language TV: TBS (USA), OneSoccer on FuboTV (Canada), Telus Optik TV Ch. 980 (Canada)

TBS (USA), OneSoccer on FuboTV (Canada), Telus Optik TV Ch. 980 (Canada) Spanish-language TV: Telemundo (USA), Universo (USA)

Telemundo (USA), Universo (USA) Live stream: Max (English-language USA), Peacock (Spanish-language, USA), OneSoccer site/app (Canada)

The USMNT is undefeated at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, going 8W-0L-2D in 10 all-time matches at the home of Sporting Kansas City.

USA vs Canada Lineup News

Both sides will be missing key players for the match

The Americans are without several starters due to injury: Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Sergiño Dest, Tim Weah and Antonee Robinson are all out. Reyna was the most recent to join the group after picking up a left groin strain in camp. He was replaced by Chivas forward Cade Cowell. Starting center midfielder Weston McKennie was also left back in Turin, Italy as he reintegrates himself with Juventus after remaining with the club at the close of the summer transfer window.

The expectation is that caretaker coach Mikey Varas goes with established players who are in game shape to deal with the sprinting, pressing, and physicality of the Canadians, who are capable of springing the upset on U.S. soil.

USMNT lineup projection (4-2-3-1, right to left): Matt Turner (GK) — Joe Scally, Chris Richards, Mark McKenzie, Caleb Wiley — Johnny Cardoso, Aidan Morris — Brenden Aaronson, Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic — Folarin Balogun

USMNT Roster:

Goalkeepers (4): Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), Diego Kochen (FC Barcelona II), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace)

Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), Diego Kochen (FC Barcelona II), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace) Defenders (8): Auston Trusty (Celtic), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg)

Auston Trusty (Celtic), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg) Midfielders (5): Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)

Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven) Forwards (7): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Cade Cowell (Chivas Guadalajara), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Haji Wright (Coventry City)

Canada manager Jesse Marsch will be looking to build on his team's showing at the 2024 Copa América, which will probably mean a similar lineup against the USA with one forced change in central midfield. Marseille's Ismaël Koné (ankle injury) was not called up, and Jonathan Osorio would be expected to partner with Stephen Eustaquio in midfield. Like Koné, Inter Milan winger Tajon Buchanan also missed out due to injury (fractured tibia in July) and he's expected back in action soon in October.

Theo Bair and Samuel Adekugbe picked up injuries during camp and were replaced by MLS duo Jacen Russell-Rowe and Nathan Saliba. Four players who were part of the Copa América squad — Samuel Piette, Kyle Hiebert, Luc de Fougerolles and Tom McGill — are not on this roster, with Niko Sigur and Stephen Afrifa joining their first Canada camp.

Canada lineup projection (4-2-3-1, right to left): Maxime Crépeau (GK) — Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies — Jonathan Osorio, Stephen Eustáquio — Richie Laryea, Jonathan David, Jacob Shaffelburg — Cyle Larin

Canada Roster:

Goalkeepers (3): Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers), Jonathan Sirois (CF Montréal), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers), Jonathan Sirois (CF Montréal), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United) Defenders (7): Moise Bombito (OGC Nice), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers), Joel Waterman (CF Montréal)

Moise Bombito (OGC Nice), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers), Joel Waterman (CF Montréal) Midfielders (6): Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps) Mathieu Choinière (Grasshopper), Stephen Eustáquio (FC Porto), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Nathan Saliba (CF Montréal), Niko Sigur (Hadjuk Split)

Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps) Mathieu Choinière (Grasshopper), Stephen Eustáquio (FC Porto), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Nathan Saliba (CF Montréal), Niko Sigur (Hadjuk Split) Forwards (7): Stephen Afrifa (Sporting Kansas City), Jonathan David (LOSC Lille), Cyle Larin (Mallorca), Liam Millar (Hull City FC), Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota United), Jacen Russell-Rowe (Columbus Crew), Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC)

USA vs Canada All-Time History

The series is back to being more balanced of late with Canada's recent rise

Credit: George Walker IV / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The emergence of world-class Canadian talent over the past 5 to 10 years has turned this matchup into more of a rivalry, with the Canadians showing that they can compete toe-to-toe with the USA.

The USA have the edge in the all-time series at 17W-11L-12D, but things have been more balanced of late. The last seven matches have seen two Canadian victories and two draws, including the last one coming in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals. The teams finished tied 2-2, leading to a penalty shootout which the USA won 5-4.

Saturday will be the first friendly matchup in over eight years: The USA narrowly beat Canada 1-0 in an exhibition played on February 5, 2016.

The Canadians won half of the first 16 matchups between these two teams, before the tide turned and the USA went on a 17-match unbeaten run against their northern neighbors. But the trend has been different of late.