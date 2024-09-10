After Saturday's home loss against Canada that has left many questioning the effort, desire and leadership on this U.S. national team, the U.S. players will hope for a bounce-back performance against New Zealand on Tuesday in Cincinnati, knowing their new head coach will be watching closely.

Mauricio Pochettino is set to take over the reins of the USMNT for the October international break, and the players involved against New Zealand will not want to give him a reason to keep them off his first squad list. A handful of them will desperately want to make up for getting outplayed and outfought by Canada on home soil in a defeat that even saw interim coach Mikey Varas publicly call out his players' mentality after the match.

"They know that mentality to fight, to run and to sacrifice, I can’t do that for them. That’s on them,” Varas said postgame. USMNT veteran defender Tim Ream added: "You can't coach intensity. At the end of the day, you have to look in the mirror."

That first loss at home to Canada in 67 years has led the U.S. media to come down hard on the team in recent days, including former USMNT player Stu Holden stating that "there's a lack of leaders ... I don't think they're nearly as good as we thought they were."

The clock is ticking, and the pressure is mounting for the USMNT to deliver on the opportunity that awaits them in 2026: a World Cup on home soil during which millions will be tuning in to see if they can in fact compete against the world's elite teams. That's the job that awaits Pochettino, who will have to earn his big-money contract by rebuilding the identity and belief of a young U.S. player pool.

"You’re going to see a team that’s hungry and is not happy about the last result,” promised USMNT captain Christian Pulisic in the lead-up to the New Zealand match. “[We’re] going to want to go out and fight and take this game very seriously.”

New Zealand may be ranked No. 94 in the world, but they should be up for the fight, provided what they showed in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Mexico during which they had their moments and tested the Mexican backline.

Unlike the USA, which has automatically qualified as 2026 tournament hosts, New Zealand has to earn its ticket to the 2026 World Cup, and that journey starts on October 11 against Tahiti. And for this upcoming expanded edition of the World Cup, New Zealand knows that their Oceania region is guaranteed at least one spot. So this game means something for the Kiwis, as they look to show that the strongest squad in their history — on paper, at least — can reach another World Cup for the first time since 2010, and perhaps even win a game there for a change.

Where to Watch USMNT vs New Zealand Soccer

The match will be televised in English and Spanish in the USA

Fans can watch the USA vs. New Zealand friendly match in both English and Spanish in the USA.

TNT (TV) and Max (stream) will carry the English-language broadcasts, while Universo (TV) and Peacock (stream) will have Spanish-language coverage.

Match: USA vs New Zealand (senior international friendly)

USA vs New Zealand (senior international friendly) Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 7 p.m. EDT

7 p.m. EDT Stadium: TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) English-language TV: TNT (USA)

TNT (USA) Spanish-language TV: Universo (USA)

Universo (USA) Live stream: Max (English-language USA), Peacock (Spanish-language, USA)

The USMNT will be playing its fourth match at TQL Stadium, which only opened in 2021. The American men have gone 2W-0L-1D in their previous visits.

USMNT in Cincinnati's TQL Stadium Date Score Competition Nov. 2021 USA 2-0 Mexico World Cup Qualifying 2022 June 2022 USA 3-0 Morocco International Friendly July 2023 USA 2-2 Canada (USA win 3-2 on penalties CONCACAF Gold Cup QFs

USA vs New Zealand History All-Time

Both teams have scored in each of their previous meetings

The USA and New Zealand are only playing their fourth-ever senior men's soccer match.

They first met in the 1999 FIFA Confederations Cup, a 2-1 U.S. win over the Kiwis, who scored late in the game played in Guadalajara, Mexico.

It was an identical 2-1 score in June 2003, but this time the USA needed a 65th-minute game-winner from Jovan Kirovski to pull away for good.

The most recent matchup came in Oct. 2016, when the two countries tied 1-1. Julian Green got a 27th-minute goal for the USA, but the All Whites came back to equalize in the 72nd minute.

USMNT vs New Zealand All-Time History Date Result Venue Competition July 24, 1999 USA 2-1 New Zealand Estadio Jalisco (Guadalajara, Mexico) FIFA Confederations Cup Group Stage June 8, 2003 USA 2-1 New Zealand Univ. of Richmond Stadium (Richmond, Va.) International Friendly Oct. 11, 2016 USA 1-1 New Zealand RFK Stadium (Washington, D.C.) International Friendly

The U.S. Soccer Federation touts on its official site that the USMNT has never trailed against New Zealand across the three matches. And it's also notable that both teams scored in all three encounters.