A clip on Watford’s official TikTok page has gone viral after comparing their disallowed goal against Manchester City to the one scored, and given, by Erling Haaland against a team in the Premier League, as the Championship side claim that the ‘game’s gone’.

Tom Cleverley and Co travelled to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night in their quest to secure passage into the League Cup’s next round but were ultimately defeated 2–1 thanks to goals from Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes in the 5th and 38th minute, respectively.

Tom Ince grabbed a consolation for The Hornets with four minutes to spare – but the 32-year-old’s goal had every right to be crowned the equaliser, but referee David Webb’s decision to chalk off Kwadwo Baah’s well-taken strike meant they were kicked out of the domestic competition.

Watford’s Viral TikTok of Baah’s Disallowed Goal

The travelling fans were left bemused as to why Baah’s brilliant dribble and strike, one that rifled past Stefan Ortega in net, was ruled out on Tuesday night in their loss to the Premier League’s reigning champions.

The Stuttgart-born striker, 21, marauded up the Etihad Stadium pitch to the roars of the travelling contingent and duly fired a low shot past Ortega, giving the German shot stopper little to no chance of getting a hand to it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man City haven’t lost to Watford in their last 15 meetings. In fact, they’ve won them all.

As the centre forward surged into the host’s danger area, he simply out-muscled Manchester City’s 16-year-old debutant defender Kaden Braithwaite, but Webb felt there was enough in it to disallow his goal.

Referencing a previous incident when one of the best strikers in world football, Halaand, barged a defender to the floor – in a very similar fashion to Baah – before dispatching the ball into the back of the net, the Watford TikTok post, which displays both goals alongside one another, has since gone viral.

What has irked Watford fans is that the Norwegian talisman’s strike was deemed perfectly legal as he added another to his ridiculous tally, whereas Baah – who has just one goal in seven 2024/25 outings – was denied a lifelong memory of scoring against a Premier League giant.

Watford Boss Cleverley Fumed at Webb’s Decision

Understandably, in the wake of the loss, Vicarage Road chief Tom Cleverley was enraged at Webb’s decision to chalk out his side’s goal in the 21st minute. Per The Watford Observer, the former, 13-cap, England international said: “For me, that’s a perfectly good goal.

“Baah is a strong and explosive player against a young lad, and it can maybe look over aggressive, but it’s actually shoulder to shoulder. It’s disappointing but after the controversy at the weekend you don’t expect to get those ones.”

When quizzed whether the goal would have counted at the end of the other pitch, the ex-Manchester United midfielder remained coy but did mention his feeling of disappointment for the young striker.

“No comment on that one. All I’ll say is I think a perfectly good goal has been disallowed. I’m disappointed for Kwadwo [Baah] as this would have been a big stage for him to score such a decent goal on.”

