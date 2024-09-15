No one was the winner in a contest where the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3.5-point favorites against the Cleveland Browns . Not the Browns, who technically won the game 18-13, and certainly not the Jaguars. It wasn't the fans who watched inept quarterback play from both sides. The winner was perhaps Father Time because only the game clock striking 0:00 relieved us all from this abomination.

Will the NFL provide refunds for this "defensive battle?" It's unlikely. Both offensive lines struggled to keep their quarterbacks' jerseys clean. The Jaguars collected eight QB hits and two sacks against Deshaun Watson . Trevor Lawrence suffered through seven QB hits and four sacks.

Neither team will be long for this season if they can't get better upfront offensively. Both quarterbacks can extend plays but neither offense is good enough to string together consistent drives.

Watson, Lawrence Terrible Quarterback Play

The quarterbacks went a combined 36-for-66 (54.5%), no touchdowns

While the Jaguars did manage to gain six yards per rush, buoyed by a Lawrence 33-yard run and another 20-yard gain from Travis Etienne Jr. , Jacksonville's drives were hit or miss. After opening the game with two drives that went for a total of eight plays and just 20 yards, the Jags finally got on the board with an 11 play, 66-yard approach that stalled out at the four-yard line. An improved run game, with better interior blocking, would be helpful here. On first down at the Browns' two-yard-line, Etienne was stuffed for a two-yard loss.

Lawrence followed that up with two incomplete passes. Jacksonville entered halftime down 13-3.

Speaking of incomplete passes, Lawrence finished the game 14-of-30 for 220 yards. That's a completion percentage of 46.6%, his worst game in that category since his rookie year. So far in 2024, Lawrence is 26-of-51 (50.9%). Having Evan Engram healthy and playing this week could've only helped.

Watson was better, but only in the box score. The 29-year-old signal-caller connected on 22-of-34 for just 186 yards, a paltry 5.5 yards per attempt. Cleveland had just seven passing first downs and was an anemic 2-for-14 (14.3%) in third-down conversions. The Browns were penalized 13 times for 100 yards.

Jacksonville fell to 0-2 and travels to Buffalo to face the Bills for Monday Night Football in Week 3. Cleveland rebounded to 1-1 and will host the New York Giants next week.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.