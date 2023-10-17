Highlights Fans are disappointed with the new wax statue of The Rock, as it doesn't resemble him despite the effort put into its creation.

The Rock's rumored match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL may not happen as Triple H is reportedly not planning on having him main event the event.

Despite this, The Rock has not ruled out the possibility of returning to the WWE and WWE must consider his star power and fame.

The Grevin Museum in Paris unveiled a new wax statue of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently, but fans think that 'something is missing'.

The waxwork, in the eyes of many, simply doesn't look like the WWE legend-turned-Hollywood star, despite tens of hours being spent on it ahead of its release.

While Johnson has yet to comment on the new honour, the photo of the new wax statue has gone viral online, but only because of how much it DOESN'T look like him.

Wax statue of The Rock looks nothing like him

While the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike halted the Hollywood industry, megastar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has still been in the headlines. After making hisn a few weeks ago, the legend has been rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

However, before the Brahma Bull makes his return to the WWE ring, if that even ends up happening, a new wax statue of the Hollywood star has been unveiled in the Grevin Museum in Paris, which you can see photos of below.

As per a report from Daily Mail, The Rock was selected from a list of stars including Margot Robbie, Elon Musk and Ariana Grande for the museum’s next wax statue.

Many fans got a picture along with the wax figure, but the overall feeling seems to be that despite the efforts from those who went into making it, it simply doesn't look like The Rock.

Rather, as can be seen in the comments of the Instagram post unveiling the statue, people have found that it more resembles the likes of Mr. Clean and Channing Tatum.

RELATED: WWE: Alabama police officer looks exactly like Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonThe wax statue shows a jacked man in a blue t-shirt and tattoos on his arm, and it's clear that it's meant to be a depiction of The Rock, but unfortunately for the creators, they haven't been able to capture his essence properly.

The face of the statue depicts Dwayne to some extent. However, the piece cannot be compared to the amazing wax statues of Johnson made at Madame Tussauds in multiple museums around the world.

Real Name Dwayne Johnson Ring Name The Rock Date of Birth May 2, 1972 (age 51) Height 6ft 5" Weight 260lbs Trained By Pat Patterson, Rocky Johnson & Tom Prichard Debut March 10, 1996 Titles Won 8x WWE Championship, 2x WCW World Championship, 2x Intercontinental Championship, 5x WWE Tag Team Championship & 2020 Royal Rumble match winner

Plans for The Rock at WrestleMania XL

The Rock’s new wax statue clearly wasn't up to scratch, and fans will be hoping his WWE return, if it does end up happening, will hit the mark.

For months, the 'People’s Champion' has been rumored to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XL, and he recently confirmed that the match was set for last year's show at one stage.

Plans changed, and Rock v Roman at last year's 'show of shows' had to be scrapped, but following his aforementioned return to SmackDown last week, fans thought that the showdown was more likely than ever to happen.

However, a new report from Sports Illustrated has revealed that Triple H is not planning on having The Rock main event WrestleMania XL next year, so it seems like his cousin will instead be facing Cody Rhodes, as many fans had speculated.

Despite that, The Rock has not ruled out of the possibility of stepping into the ring again, and considering his undeniable starpower and status as one of the world's most famous people, it's an option that WWE has to be considering.

Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on the Rock and Roman Reigns