Highlights Bill Belichick's departure from the Patriots was inevitable after Tom Brady left, signaling a need for a fresh start.

The Giants, Bears, Eagles, and Bills are potential destinations for Belichick in 2025, each offering unique opportunities.

Buffalo could be an appealing option for Belichick to lead a talented team and face his former club.

At the conclusion of the 2023 NFL regular season, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots sent shockwaves around the league by announcing that Belichick would not return for the 2024 campaign.

During his tenure in New England, Belichick found unprecedented success.

With Tom Brady as his starting quarterback, the Patriots launched the most impressive dynasty in modern sports, winning six Super Bowls, nine AFC Championships, and 17 AFC East Division titles from 2001-2019. In 24 years as the head coach, Belichick's record was 266-121, with a 30-12 mark in the playoffs.

After the departure of Brady to Tampa Bay, the team saw a natural regression, making the playoffs just once (2021) during the final four years of Belichick's tenure.

It was time.

Both Belichick and the Patriots organization needed a fresh start, and a parting of ways for both sides was inevitable. The Patriots decided to hire former player and inside linebackers coach Jerrod Mayo to take over. Belichick did not sign on with a new team, despite meeting with the Falcons for their vacant HC job.

Belichick will not be on an NFL sideline in 2024, but it is generally believed that he will find a new home in 2025. The only question now is, where?

Related Tom Brady Open To NFL Return With Raiders, Patriots Tom Brady has been retired for just over a year, but the GOAT hasn't ruled out an MJ-esque return to the league.

New York Giants

Belichick and the Giants have deep ties

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Before his days as the coach of the Patriots, and even the original Cleveland Browns for that matter, Belichick was a long-time assistant for the New York Giants. He spent 11 seasons total in New York, and served as the defensive coordinator under Bill Parcels from 1985 to 1990. During that span, the Giants won two Super Bowls on the back of Belichick's defensive genius.

Over the last couple of seasons, the Giants have been far less fortunate. After making the playoffs under new head coach Brian Daboll in 2022, the Giants posted a measly 6-11 record in 2023. The poor season saw defensive coordinator Wink Martindale resign from his position after his unit finished 27th in total defense.

The Giants' offense somehow outdid that poor defensive performance, finishing 29th in total yards. And to make matters worse, star running back Saquon Barkley signed with the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Daboll may still have years on his contract, but there is a good chance the Giants are terrible again in 2024.

This could possibly open the door for Belichick to swoop in for the 2025 season. The Giants' offense is a disaster, but they do have some interesting talents on the defensive side of the ball that could appeal to Belichick.

The team will boast one of the most fierce defensive lines in football for the next couple of seasons, featuring Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and Dexter Lawrence. This trio could dominate opposing teams, and be very intriguing to potential future coaches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The trio of Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence combined for 24.0 sacks and 35 TFLs in 2023.

The Daniel Jones deal will loom large in all of this, as well as the fractured Giants offense, but for a coach like Belichick, the defensive front could be enticing enough to take the spot if available.

Chicago Bears

Belichick could walk into a wealth of talent in Chicago

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite another uneven season from the Chicago Bears in 2023, they decided to bring back current head coach Matt Eberflus for the 2024 season. It is likely that he will be on a short leash, meaning the Bears could be searching for a new coach in 2025 if the new-look roster doesn't hit the ground running this season.

For a coach like Belichick, this could be a great situation to walk into.

The Bears hold the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and will likely select star quarterback Caleb Williams. The USC standout is a generational talent, and could be enough for any coach to take the bait.

The Bears' offense would also hold more talent than Belichick has been accustomed to the last few seasons, and that isn't even including the Bears' future draft picks.

The Bears ranked 20th in scoring defense in 2023, and would need significant improvement even after their promising finish to the season, but this is what Belichick is built for. The defense may need a rebuild, but with a talented young offensive roster, the Bears would be able to compete right away, while the defense looks to stock up.

Quarterbacks can make coaches (Belichick knows this better than anyone) and a chance to coach Williams would be too good to pass up.

Philadelphia Eagles

How far is Howie Roseman willing to go for another Super Bowl

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This may seem a little far-fetched considering current head coach Nick Sirianni has never missed the playoffs in three seasons as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, while also winning the NFC in 2022, but the NFL is a cut-throat business, and Howie Roseman is a cut-throat general manager.

The Eagles are loaded on both sides of the football, and due to savvy moves by Roseman, they always seem to have a wealth of draft picks.

Despite the star-studded roster, the Eagles lost in the Wild Card Round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, and in classic fashion, the Eagles faithful wanted a change in head coach.

On the surface, this could just be the typical Philadelphia hysteria, but rumors swirled about whether the team would actually make a change. Sirianni will be back for the 2024 season, but after that things get murky.

The offense has star quarterback Jalen Hurts, receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert, new arrival Saquon Barkley, and a tremendous offensive line. The defensive side of the ball is chalked with young talent such as Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Devin White, and Jordan Davis.

The roster is loaded to win now, but most of the team's issues in 2023 revolved around coaching, with both coorindators getting the boot after the season. Sirianni will have all eyes on him this upcoming season, and if the team falters, he could be out. This is where Roseman could step in, and pound the table for a coach like Belichick.

Eagles 2023 Defensive Rankings Category Eagles Rank Points/Game 25.2 30th Yards/Game 356.1 26th Yards/Play 5.5 T-24th Pass Yards/Game 252.7 31st Rush Yards/Game 103.4 10th

Not only is Belichick one of the best defensive minds in football, and a guy who could unlock the potential of a young unit which struggled mightily last year, but he and Roseman also share similar team-building philosophies. Like Roseman, Belichick was never afraid to trade away a star in his prime if it meant securing the Patriots' future via the draft.

The Eagles are in win now mode, and if Sirianni can't get them to the promised land, a coach like Belichick will.

Buffalo Bills

A chance to bring a Super Bowl to a starving franchise, and scorn his former team

The 2023 campaign ended in familiar fashion for the Buffalo Bills. A season full of hope, an exciting playoff game, and then heartbreaking defeat.

In seven seasons as the Bills head coach, Sean McDermott has made the playoffs seven times, and revived a franchise that has been starved of a Super Bowl title for decades. Quarterback Josh Allen has been one of the best in the game since he entered the league, but the Bills cannot get over the hump, and the playoff frustration is at an all-time high.

To complicate things further, after the devastating Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills released several key players in an effort to clear cap space. A trade of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans put the exclamation point on what has been a stunning turn of events in Buffalo.

A team that was once seen as perennial contenders now has question marks all over the place, and McDermott will be examined closely during the 2024 season. While in New England, Brady and Belichick made a habit of dominating the Bills (Brady was 33-3 against Buffalo in his career), but would the 71-year-old join them if given a chance? It would be a hard offer to turn down.

Allen is one of the game's elite playmakers, but he needs structure to thrive, something the 2023 Bills were lacking. For Belichick, this would be a chance to coach an athletic alien at quarterback, but also allow him to play the Patriots twice a year and get a little bit of retribution against his old boss Robert Kraft.

The city of Buffalo will do anything for a Super Bowl title, so what better move than bringing in the man who knows more about Lombardi Trophies than anyone?

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.